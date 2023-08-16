Legal cannabis market to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2027; The diversification of cannabis-infused edible products is a market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal cannabis market size is estimated to grow by USD 54,572.33 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 21.6% according to Technavio. Download a sample report!

Legal cannabis market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Legal Cannabis Market

Vendors : 15+, Including Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Corp., Cannabinoid Creations, Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Folium Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Mentor Capital Inc., PharmaHemp d.o.o., Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands Inc., and Unrivaled Brands Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Corp., Cannabinoid Creations, Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Folium Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Mentor Capital Inc., PharmaHemp d.o.o., Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands Inc., and Unrivaled Brands Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Medical cannabis and Recreational cannabis), Derivative Type (CBD, THC, Balanced THC and CBD), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the legal cannabis market, request a sample report

Legal cannabis market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Corp., Cannabinoid Creations, Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Folium Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Mentor Capital Inc., PharmaHemp d.o.o., Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands Inc., and Unrivaled Brands Inc.

Legal cannabis market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The decriminalization and legalization of cannabis in more countries drive the legal cannabis market. This shift in regulations increases the potential consumer base. Also, it contributes to a change in societal attitudes towards cannabis, which reduces stigma and boosts consumer acceptance.

Furthermore, clear legal frameworks provide structure for cultivation, production, distribution, and sale, attracting investment, promoting entrepreneurship, and stimulating market growth. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the legal cannabis market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The diversification of cannabis-infused edible products is an emerging legal cannabis market trend. The limited to basic options like baked goods and candies, edibles are now becoming more sophisticated and diverse, which is driven by consumers' increasing health consciousness.

They are seeking edibles that offer both nutritional benefits and the therapeutic effects of cannabis. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the legal cannabis market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges -

The lack of funding and investment in the cannabis market challenges the growth of the legal cannabis market. Various investment organizations have expressed their reluctance to invest in the legal cannabis industry at regular intervals. Most investment organizations in the US and Canada have also declined to take a share in the revenue generated from the legal cannabis market.

These cannabis products include hemp, marijuana, and other drug-related businesses, which results in the lack of adequate banking options for cannabis vendors. Hence, such factors hinder the market growth of the legal cannabis market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The legal cannabis market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this legal cannabis market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the legal cannabis market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the legal cannabis market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the legal cannabis market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of legal cannabis market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The global cannabis-infused edible products market size is expected to increase by USD 5,638.94 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.32%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers global cannabis-infused edible products market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (food and beverage), and geography (North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). The growing social acceptance of cannabis is notably driving the global cannabis-infused edible products market growth.

The US cannabis market size is projected to increase by USD 46,904.91 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.03% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by Derivative (CBD, THC, Balanced THC and CBD), and Product (Medical, Recreational). The rising millennial population in key cannabis markets is driving the market growth.

Legal cannabis market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 54,572.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 92% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Corp., Cannabinoid Creations, Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Folium Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Mentor Capital Inc., PharmaHemp d.o.o., Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands Inc., and Unrivaled Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Derivative Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio