Legal Industry Leader HBR Managed Services Partners with Tanium to Enhance Security and IT Services Capabilities

Agreement enhances HBR clients' security and technology environments

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HBR Managed Services (HBR), a comprehensive strategy, operations and technology consulting firm focused on the legal industry, today announced its partnership with Tanium, the industry's only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM) for complex security and technology environments.

Recognizing that law firms are attractive targets for cyber criminals, HBR is leveraging the Tanium platform to provide IT operations management, IT asset discovery, and security threat response to manage system updates at scale, thereby helping the firm's IT managed services and network operating center (NOC) clients reduce risk and operating costs.

"The Tanium platform allows us to automate patching of OS and applications on servers and workstations, whether those endpoints are attached to a firm's network or not," said Bill Elser, vice president of engineering services at HBR. "That's critical in today's hybrid environment, allowing us to quickly prevent or remediate security or other operational issues by deploying registry changes and executing scripts."

"The legal field faces unique challenges not only to protect the integrity and reputation of individual firms, but to safeguard the various constituencies they serve," said Todd Palmer, SVP of partner sales of Tanium. "Tanium is keenly aware of the heightened risks the industry faces and we are proud to align with a leader like HBR as they work to secure the interests of their clients. We look forward to expanding this long-term partnership as they continue to grow."

"We're pleased to add Tanium to our roster of best-in-class vendor partners," added Chris Petrini-Poli, HBR's executive chairman. "HBR is committed to continually innovating services and partnering with best-in-class tool providers. Throughout the past year, we've been investing in relationships that will help us continue to provide exceptional, cost-effective service to our clients. We're proud to be on the leading edge of using top-of-the-line technology that ensures a continuously updated and monitored, safe and secure IT environment, while allowing HBR's team to operate as efficiently as possible."

About HBR Consulting

HBR Consulting (HBR) provides law firms and corporate law departments with strategic guidance, operational improvement, and technology solutions that drive innovation while managing cost and mitigating risk. HBR's proven combination of experience, relationships, and insights—spanning the legal ecosystem—delivers sustainable financial and competitive advantages for its clients. Visit www.hbrconsulting.com and follow HBR on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry's only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), leads the paradigm shift in legacy approaches to managing complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every team, endpoint, and workflow from cyber threats by integrating IT, Compliance, Security, and Risk into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for six consecutive years and ranks on Fortune's list of the Best Large Workplaces in Technology. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. armed forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That's the power of certainty. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

