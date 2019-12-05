Legal Innovators announces the launch of its unique outsourced service that provides top junior legal talent to law firms and corporate legal departments

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Innovators announces the launch of its outsourced legal service that seeks to disrupt the market for junior legal talent. Unlike many other alternative legal service providers, Legal Innovators offers more opportunities to junior legal professionals, including to those from traditionally underrepresented groups.

Legal Innovators mentors and trains a diverse and inclusive pool of talent. Those in the pool are paired with clients for up to two years to gain practical experience. By working with Legal Innovators, Big Law and corporate legal departments can increase efficiency through quality, substantive, associate-level work at more cost-effective price points. During or upon completion of the program, law firms and legal departments can offer these lawyers full-time or partnership track positions based on their performance and culture fit.

"We believe greater innovation and disruption is needed in the law, especially when it comes to the recruitment, training, retention, and pricing of junior legal talent," said Bryan Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of Legal Innovators. "Today's firms rely on an antiquated, costly on-campus recruitment model, and hire based on limited criteria — test scores and one year's performance in law school. Training and mentorship have become afterthoughts."

Jonathan Greenblatt, Co-Founder and Chairman of Legal Innovators, underscores the need for more diverse and inclusive representation, pointing to a recent Vault MCCA Law Firm Diversity Survey* that shows that while minorities make up 28% of today's legal associates — the highest figure in more than a decade — significant challenges remain.

"Diversity and inclusion are central to everything we do. Our strategy includes women, people of color, professionals with international backgrounds, those with physical disabilities, as well as members of the LBGTQ+ community," Greenblatt said. "Having previously been a partner at a major law firm (Shearman & Sterling) for more than 30 years, I understand that fairness in access to legal jobs is not only the morally right thing to do, it is a business imperative for many clients who employ these large law firms."

Legal Innovators currently partners with Georgetown University Law Center, George Washington Law School, and Howard University Law School. The first class has a 50% male to female student ratio and 50% of its lawyers are minorities. This talent is currently being placed with employers in corporate legal departments and top law firms.

Finally, Legal Innovators is in the process of making an addition to their seed round. The proceeds will be used for sales, marketing, and operations as they scale the business.

Legal Innovators welcomes inquiries from interested law firms, corporations, and law schools, and will soon begin to accept applications for the 2020 class.

About Legal Innovators

Legal Innovators transforms how law firms approach the recruitment, hiring, pricing, diversity, and inclusion of today's junior legal talent. Through our innovative model, junior lawyers receive training and mentorship, and take on substantive legal work from top employers. Law firms and corporate legal departments benefit from a more skilled and inclusive workforce at a more cost-effective price point. To learn more about Legal Innovators' disruptive approach, contact Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Erdmann at heidi@legal-innovators.com and 617-320-6676.

*Source: Vault/MCCA Law Firm Diversity Survey, 2018 Report

SOURCE Legal Innovators

Related Links

legal-innovators.com

