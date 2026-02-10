LEGAL INNOVATORS SEEKS FULL-TIME JUNIOR ATTORNEYS FOR LAW FIRM AND CORPORATE PLACEMENTS

Third-year and evening law students can apply to join an innovative and supportive pathway into leading law firms and corporate legal departments with continued training, coaching and mentorship.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Innovators, which provides law firms and corporate legal departments a proven way to expand the talent pool and reduce hiring risk, is seeking third-year law students and evening students for its Fall 2026 program. Legal Innovators' mission is to help new lawyers launch strong, sustainable careers through thoughtful recruiting, training, and coaching with continued support through their first year to two years of practice.

Those accepted to the program are hired directly by Legal Innovators and receive upfront and continued training, performance coaching and mentorship with the objective of being placed and integrated into a law firm or corporate legal department for up to two years. About 90% of Legal Innovators' attorneys are hired permanently by their placement organizations, with over 85% of those hired at the end of the first year. Legal Innovators attorneys and graduates have worked with AmLaw 200, midsize and boutique law firms, as well as corporate legal departments.

Applications, available here, are open through March 6, 2026.

Legal Innovators' placement clients have various practice group needs including, but not limited to, Private Equity Finance, Structured Finance, Insurance Bankruptcy, Funds Formation, and Litigation.

Anticipated current geographic openings include:

New York, NY

Washington, DC

Chicago, IL

Boston, MA

Los Angeles, CA

Houston, TX

The attorneys Legal Innovators hire participate in a three-week accelerated training program before they begin their placements, including professional and practical skills on both corporate and litigation tracks. Legal Innovators seeks to match the attorneys with law firms and corporate legal departments seeking junior attorney assistance in relevant practice groups and geographies.

Once placed, Legal Innovators attorneys do the same work — and are held to the same high expectations — as their peers who are hired through traditional channels. Legal Innovators attorneys are integrated into the firm or legal department culture, receive the same access to training, events, and mentorship as their peers, and are expected to perform assignments commensurate with a first-year attorney.

"Because of the training program and the program that they have already put the recruits through by the time they make it to us, we were able to utilize them from day one," Heather Frazier, a Gilbert LLP partner, said of Legal Innovators attorneys.

Throughout their placement, attorneys are additionally supported by Legal Innovators through ongoing training, coaching and mentoring sessions. The objective is that after up to two years, the client is confident in the Legal Innovator attorney's abilities and cultural fit and will extend an offer of employment to work directly with them.

"Most people who go through LI get placed permanently, and that just goes to show how well this model is working," said Pariya Ghafoori, an associate at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and Legal Innovators graduate.

About Legal Innovators

Legal Innovators (www.legal-innovators.com) provides law firms and corporate legal departments a proven way to expand the talent pool and reduce hiring risk. We identify high-potential lawyers, prepare them with practical training, and support their success through coaching and feedback. Our process strengthens performance, improves retention, delivers measurable ROI, and proves that great lawyers come from many paths.

Contact

To learn more about Legal Innovators, visit www.legal-innovators.com or contact Chief of Staff and Director of Operations, Meghan Richards, at [email protected] or 202-916-8773.

