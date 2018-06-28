Legal IQ Unveils the Global Intellectual Property Landscape

There has never been a more exciting time to be working as innovators and IP specialists, according to Legal IQ. With a changing landscape in the US, ongoing developments within China and new strategy models to take advantage of, it is now the time to meet with peers throughout the global IP community. Consequently, Legal IQ conducted a survey, consisting of 100 IP professionals from various global regions in order to build up a picture of the global IP landscape and the various patent-related challenges faced in different regions. The survey allows to discover the various elements of IP creation and enforcement globally.

There has been a key change in views of intellectual property management over the past decade, when asking this question, some of the responses included: Advances in Patent management databases, aligning business strategy IP Strategy, the subject matter jurisdiction and the uncertainty in being able to rely on IP assets. Furthermore, despite nearly 50% of respondents originating from Europe, 64% stated that North America is the leader in IP Monetisation. Moreover, when discussing the IP solutions, software or otherwise, the majority of respondents believe that the following should be prioritized over the next few years: Portfolio Analytics tools should be used to support IP prosecution decision, infringement detection software IP, Portfolio management and Monitoring and knowledge retrieval.

In light of these modifications and challenges Legal IQ is hosting the renowned IP World, taking place this year, 8th-10th October, in Amsterdam. The IP World Summit is offers a variety of thought provoking and practical sessions now covering a range of approaches to IP protection, strategy and monetisation, including patents, trade secrets, designs, copyright, licensing and trademarks. Designed exclusively for Chief Intellectuals Property Officers, Heads of Patents, Heads of IP, IP Managers and Patent Attorneys, IP World Summit provides the opportunity to learn from global leaders about how to balance increasing business interest in the IP portfolio. View the full agenda here

