Legal Resume Expert and Above the Law Columnist Wendi Weiner Selected to Speak at National Conference for Legal Search Consultants

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendi Weiner, lawyer, award-winning legal career expert, and founder of The Writing Guru®, is a featured speaker at the 2026 National Association of Legal Search Consultants (NALSC) Annual Conference, taking place February 26–28, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Weiner's session, "Top Mistakes to Avoid in Legal Resumes and Best Practices for Presenting Candidates," will equip legal search consultants and law firm recruiting professionals with actionable strategies for evaluating, refining, and presenting legal talent in today's competitive hiring landscape.

Wendi Weiner, Esq.

"The legal job market has shifted, and the way we present candidates must evolve with it," said Weiner. "Whether you're looking to bring in new talent, elevate existing talent, or contemplating how to best position top candidates to firms and companies in engaging correspondence, the strategy behind how a lawyer's brand is presented makes all the difference. I'm honored to bring these insights to NALSC's community of legal search and law firm recruiting professionals."

About the 2026 NALSC Annual Conference

The National Association of Legal Search Consultants (NALSC) is the only organization representing the legal search profession, comprising 300+ member firms and individuals across the United States, Canada, and international locations. The 2026 NALSC Annual Conference will bring more than 275 attendees, including legal search consultants as well as Am Law 100 and 200 firm sponsors.

A Nationally Recognized Expert in Legal Career Strategy

With a distinguished thought leadership portfolio, Weiner's speaking roster spans bar associations, legal industry trade groups, and network communities for in-house counsel. In 2024, Weiner co-presented a webinar on legal resume and LinkedIn strategies for BarkerGilmore, a leading executive search firm for general counsel and C-suite legal officers.

Weiner's Above the Law column, one of the publication's most widely read, has nearly 100 bylined articles since 2021, offering candid advice to lawyers navigating career transitions, executive moves, and board pursuits in a rapidly evolving digital world.

In October 2025, Weiner received a Difference Maker Award from the American Bar Association's Solo, Small Firm and General Practice Division in honor of her significant contributions to the legal profession through personal branding, legal resume writing, career coaching, job search strategy, and professional development.

About Wendi Weiner / The Writing Guru®

Wendi Weiner is an attorney and founder of The Writing Guru®. A trusted resource for the legal and executive search communities, Weiner works with executive-level lawyers, corporate board directors, and C-suite business leaders, helping them to identify their career assets and advance into the next stage of their legal, executive, or board career. She holds multiple elite certifications, including the Nationally Certified Resume Writer (NCRW) credential, and previously served on the board of directors for The National Resume Writers' Association. Learn more at www.writingguru.net or connect with her @thewritingguru on social media.

