Legal Thriller Details a Brilliant Criminal Defense Attorney Who Takes Justice into Her Own Hands

Trouble arises when she's notified by the authorities that eight of her former clients are missing

WARRINGTON, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Savannah Lincoln is a high-profile defense attorney in San Francisco known for her ruthless success in the courtroom, earning her the nickname "The Butcher." She is well known for her ability to defend the indefensible and win impossible cases. After a sudden resignation from her prestigious firm, Savannah begins an independent practice that leads her down a path far outside the boundaries of the law.

“CALL ME LAWLESS: WHEN JUSTICE KNOWS YOUR NAME” by KD Law

"Call Me Lawless," the new thriller by first-time author KD Law, follows Savannah as she is faced with the most challenging case of her career. She's been notified by the authorities that eight of her former clients are missing, and a pair of detectives begin an investigation that puts Savannah squarely in the crosshairs. To protect her life, family, and image, Savannah will go to extreme lengths to solve this mystery and ensure the skeletons of her past do not get out.

"My greatest hope is that this novel sparks a dialogue about what justice really means in a broken system," said Law. "When the law fails the victims, where does true accountability lie? That's the question Savannah Lincoln forces us to confront."

Law also touches on the historical "Great Migration" of African Americans from the rural South to urban areas in the North and West, and its significance. In the book, Savannah's grandfather moved to San Francisco as part of the migration to work in the shipyard. The migration led to a growing black population in San Francisco, establishing roots and families. Savannah's family history reflects the struggles and resilience of African Americans during this period, and the legacy of loss and survival shapes her identity and her commitment to justice for others.

"Having grown up on the scenic island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and then migrating to the United States," said Law, "it is important to me that I use my platform to open the door of opportunity even wider for Caribbean writers such as myself."

By KD Law

ISBN: 9781665769037 (softcover); 9781665769020 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

KD Law is a first-time novelist with a passion for helping others. To learn more, please visit www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/861617-call-me-lawless.

