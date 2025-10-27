New Book Confronts Fear as a Spiritual Crisis in Modern Life

"Fear Factor" urges Christians to reclaim faith, identity and purpose through God's power and love

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiritual author and devout Christian Clement Ojugo has released a follow-up book to his previous publication, "Destined for Greatness," titled "Fear Factor: A Guide to Overcoming Adversity through Faith and Love."

"Fear Factor" explores the many ways fear infiltrates and controls lives. Ojugo begins by defining fear as a "shadow that lurks in the corners of our minds" and a "bondage" that can paralyze decision-making and stunt self-realization. He explores how fear can manifest through violence, trauma, and societal structures like segregation, often originating from power imbalances between the strong and the weak.

"Fear is an insidious force," Ojugo said, "it creeps into the corners of our minds and lives, shaping our actions and reactions, often in ways that we aren't consciously aware of. It manifests in countless ways – from the primal fear of physical danger to more abstract fears such as fear of failure, rejection, and the unknown."

A major theme is that believers must fear God, not in dread, but in reverence, instead of fearing people. This godly fear grounds the believer's identity and offers a counter to the fear that comes from societal judgment or persecution. Ojugo also explores how religious communities sometimes perpetuate fear through segregation and power dynamics and urges a return to the true love and justice of Christ.

Ojugo illustrates how fear can be transformed into a vehicle for growth, empowerment, and spiritual maturity. Using the metaphor of Goliath, he explains how our deepest fears, such as addictions, doubts, and habits, can be slain by surrendering to Christ. To help readers put his guidance into practice, each chapter of the book includes reflection questions, discussion prompts, prayers, affirmations and more.

"Fear Factor" acts as a call to reclaim personal destiny by confronting fear through the lens of faith and divine love. Ojugo passionately argues that overcoming fear is not just about courage; it is about surrendering to God's purpose and recognizing the inner strength given by him.

About the author

Clement Ojugo is a devoted Christian and author of several college texts and spiritual books. He is a practitioner with extensive experience in running and managing exclusive hotels as a general manager and financial director. He taught at San Francisco State University and Monterey Peninsula College. His writing draws from his experience as a coach and working with people of all ages. He currently lives in Big Bear Lake, California. To learn more, please visit www.cojugo.com.

