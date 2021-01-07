LegalMatch.com Receives Over 2,000 Reviews on TrustPilot

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch.com has received over 2,000 reviews on TrustPilot.com , a consumer review platform that allows consumers to voice their opinions. As the nation's premier attorney-client matching service, LegalMatch continues to provide people with ways to connect with attorneys during pandemic conditions.

Consumer reviews are an important aspect of the business landscape — they allow people to deliver direct insights on the products and services they have experienced. Reviews also help promote business transparency and yield a reliable indicator of the quality of a company's performance.

"At LegalMatch we strive to improve the customer experience by constantly monitoring and utilizing customer feedback. This allows us to incorporate new and innovative products into our service, helping customers to easily navigate the legal services they need," said James Gagliano, Sr. Director of Member Services at LegalMatch.

On November 13, 2020, LegalMatch surpassed 5.5 million legal cases presented by clients seeking an attorney on their website. The company continues to allow people to find lawyers in a safe and remote manner using a computer or their mobile device.

Trustpilot.com is a consumer review website founded in 2007 which hosts independent reviews of businesses worldwide. Nearly 1 million new reviews are posted every month on the site.

