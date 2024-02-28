LegalMatch.com Study Reveals Importance of Fast Attorney Response

RENO, Nev., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by LegalMatch.com, the premier online client-attorney matching service, reveals that the speed and frequency of an attorney's response to potential clients can significantly impact their chances of securing new business. The study found that clients are overwhelmingly more likely to hire an attorney who responds quickly and thoroughly to their inquiries.

LegalMatch found that more than 80% of clients hire an attorney who responds within 24 hours, and 51% hire an attorney who responds in less than 2 hours. This means lawyers can improve their bottom line by operating on a "Respond First, Ask Questions Later" principle and speeding up their response times.

"Recognizing the significance of speed in enhancing client retention, we emphasize the critical importance of timely communication. Our observations affirm that attorneys who exhibit swift response times are more likely to be chosen by eager clients, underlining the pivotal role of timeliness in securing engagements," says James Gagliano, LegalMatch's Head of Customer Service.

LegalMatch strongly recommends having templates prepared for fast response and downloading the mobile app for real-time notifications and the ability to respond quickly on the go.

By using LegalMatch and following these tips, attorneys can increase the likelihood of winning new clients and building a successful legal practice. For more insight on this study, please see the article: "Respond Now, Ask Questions Later."

About Us
LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

LegalMatch California is a California State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

Media Contact
Ken LaMance
[email protected]
(415) 946-0856

LegalMatch

