LegalTech Leader Helient Technologies Teams Up with Laurel AI to Transform Attorney Timekeeping

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helient Technologies, LLC, a leading IT services firm and Microsoft Solutions Partner with expertise in cloud adoption and modern desktop solutions for law firms—announced a strategic partnership with Laurel Inc., the world's first AI-powered Time platform, designed to streamline timekeeping. This partnership enhances Helient's capacity to provide effective intelligence solutions for real-world applications, with an emphasis on implementing AI that integrates smoothly into current infrastructures, adheres to enterprise security protocols, and delivers quantifiable benefits to law firm customers.

Helient x Laurel Partnership Announcement 2026

Helient recognizes that accurate time capture is essential for law firms, as unrecorded time cannot be billed. Conventional timekeeping methods without AI may overlook substantial work and diminish its value, resulting in rejected invoices, delays in cash flow, and decisions driven by incomplete information. By utilizing Laurel, law firms can record every billable minute, adhere to compliance standards, and rely on AI-generated, compliant timesheets enabling their attorneys to remain focused on serving their clients.

"Laurel has delivered exactly what we hoped for, less manual work, better accuracy, and a smoother timekeeping experience for our attorneys," said Jeffrey McShane, Chief Technology Officer at Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel LLP. "The setup process was incredibly simple, and their team has been outstanding throughout—responsive, knowledgeable, and truly invested in our success. With tight integration into our Time and Billing system and smart AI features, adoption has been easy and the ROI obvious. It's quickly becoming an essential part of our workflow. As a long‑standing and loyal Helient customer, I'm thrilled to see them partnering with Laurel to bring these benefits to even more clients."

Laurel distinguishes itself by automatically recording work conducted across multiple communication channels and compiling this data into a unified, comprehensive overview of attorney activities surpassing the capabilities of traditional timekeeping tools.

"We're thrilled to partner with Helient Technologies to bring Laurel's AI-powered timekeeping platform to their extensive law firm client base," said Kourosh Zamani, Co-Founder of Laurel Inc. "Helient's deep expertise in legal technology and trusted relationships with law firms make them the ideal partner to help us deliver transformative timekeeping solutions at scale."

This partnership with Laurel AI is about execution, not experimentation," commented Will Fulmer, Chief Technology Officer of Helient Technologies, LLC. "By combining Helient's deep systems and infrastructure expertise with Laurel AI's intelligence platform, we're enabling enterprises to put AI into production in a way that is secure, scalable, and operationally sound in our customer's environment. This is what customers are asking for right now and where real value is created."

About Helient Technologies, LLC

Helient Technologies is a leading IT services provider and Microsoft Solutions Partner with over 15 years of experience in Modern Desktop and Cloud Technology for legal and security-conscious industries. Trusted by Am Law 100 and 200 firms nationwide, Helient connects, configures, and manages modern cloud and hybrid environments, offering comprehensive solutions for M365 and Azure. Their expertise includes modern desktop, systems engineering, document management, telecom, and internet services, helping businesses stay secure and competitive. For more information about Helient, please visit www.helient.com.

About Laurel Inc.

Laurel is the world's first AI Time platform for law firms, helping attorneys globally eliminate the pain of manual time entry through comprehensive digital activity capture. By automating work time and connecting data to business outcomes, Laurel enables firms to increase profitability, improve client delivery, and make data-driven strategic decisions. For more information, visit www.laurel.ai.

SOURCE Helient Technologies, LLC