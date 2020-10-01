Legalweek Announces a New Virtual Experience for 2021 named Legalweek(year)

"ALM is excited to introduce this evolution from an in-person Legalweek to Legalweek( year ) beginning on February 2, 2021. This decision was made to address the needs of our legal community during these trying times of COVID-19 and to provide the type of innovative education, solutions and connections that is so crucial to legal leaders," said Mark Fried, CFO and President of Events at ALM Media . "This virtual series of events is packed with top legal professionals from some of the most groundbreaking corporate legal departments, law firms, and legal technology enterprises. The 2021 series will set the stage for a resurgence in the legal sector and a big "Welcome Back" to attendees for our in-person Legalweek event on February 1-3, 2022 in New York City."

Each of Legalweek(year)'s virtual events will tackle topics such as: Legal Automation, eDiscovery & Data Science, Legal Operations, Business of Law, Litigation & Data Science, Data Privacy & CyberSecurity, Alternative Legal Services, Practice Management and offer curated use case deep dives of the latest in legal technology. Thought leaders including ALM's award-winning editorial team and ALM Intelligence analysts will also offer attendees unique insights into what's coming next in the legal landscape, driven by their deep engagement in the industry. The Legalweek(year) events will take place on the following dates in 2021: February 2-4, March 16, April 13, May 11 and July 13-14, with an additional 6 months worth of on-demand access, fireside chats and more.

In collaboration with Legalweek(year), ALM's global newsroom will also launch Law.com Barometer, a specialized hub and weekly newsletter, tackling a core topic each week across the key themes impacting the industry. The newsletter will issue a briefing each week until the industry can meet in person again at Legalweek New York in February 2022. Those weekly topics will be discussed and debated with readers as part of the Legalweek(year) virtual series hosted throughout 2021.

"At ALM, our journalism supports our events and in turn, our events give our newsroom the opportunity to engage live with our readers through interviews, podcast recordings, roundtables and more," said Molly Miller, Chief Content Officer at ALM. "Law.com Barometer, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom @Legalweek21, brings readers agenda-setting topical discussions in one-minute reads."

Through weekly briefings, roundtable discussions, and curated virtual events, Legalweek(year) and Law.com Barometer will be with the legal community all year to provide a platform for continuous discussion and invaluable insights that drive legal forward.

For more information on the Legalweek(year) virtual experience, visit: http://legalweekshow.com/ or follow @Legalweekshow and engage with #Legalweek21 and #Legalweekyear for updates. To sign-up to receive Law.com Barometer, visit: https://bit.ly/30lLjgU

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMMedia .

ALM Media Contact:

Jasmaine John

[email protected]

SOURCE ALM

Related Links

http://www.alm.com

