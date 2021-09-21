Legendary Celebrity Makeup Artist and Top Wilhelmina Model, Kim Baker, Unveils the New GLAMAZON Beauty

"GLAMAZON Beauty encompasses the beauty of all women! My focus was on the lightest of porcelain to the deepest of ebony and all the shades in between them," says Kim. "Through years of research and development, I was able to address many of the concerns women have with makeup like heavy feeling foundation powders that showed their pores, and concealers that didn't brighten up their faces. GLAMAZON addresses these issues and many others. The line was created to make you feel like you're not even wearing makeup with superior formulas that are clean, cruelty-free, lightweight, and buildable!"

After years of being a top model and having to arrive to shoots camera-ready due to the lack of diverse makeup shades, Kim switched gears with an opportunity provided by Emmy Award Winning Makeup Artist, Reggie Wells, to transition as an understudy. This would be the life changing decision that led her to launch GLAMAZON Beauty as she rose to become among the elite in makeup artistry – touching the faces of iconic stars such as Angela Basset, Toni Braxton, Meg Ryan, and Tom Cruise.

GLAMAZON Beauty was created for the skin conscious consumer, of every hue, in pursuit of high-quality formulations and easy, stress-free applications. Formulated with rich, longwearing, hydrating ingredients like crushed pearl, aloe vera, vitamin e, hyaluronic acid and more, the re-launch will feature Kim's new "Your Perfect Face" – a step-by-step product system that allows you to create your perfect face in under 8 minutes. Just select your shade and Kim Baker will put together your custom kit which includes the Mystical Veil 2-IN-1 Primer, Second Skin Foundation Stick, Eye-conic Corrector, Eye-conic Concealer, Perfect Pressed Powder, Lash Couture Lengthening Mascara and Hydrating Lip Gloss.

On Monday, September 20th, GLAMAZON Beauty will launch at glamazonbeauty.com.

About GLAMAZON Beauty:

GLAMAZON Beauty is an efficacious color cosmetics brand created by the legendary celebrity makeup-artist and top Wilhelmina Model, Kim Baker. The certified cruelty-free makeup line features vegan, non-toxic plant-based ingredients with a wide range of high-quality products for complexion, eyes, lips, brows, and more. The exciting new "Your Perfect Face" system offers a step-by-step guide that allows you to create your perfect face in under 8 minutes. Just select your shade and Kim Baker will put together your custom kit which includes the Mystical Veil 2-IN-1 Primer, Second Skin Foundation Stick, Eye-conic Corrector, Eye-conic Concealer, Perfect Pressed Powder, Lash Couture Lengthening Mascara and Hydrating Lip Gloss.

