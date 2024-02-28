LEGENDARY MARKETING LAW FIRM TROUTMAN AMIN, LLP ADDS ANOTHER MASSIVE PIECE WITH THE ADDITION OF FORMER LENDING TREE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS ATTORNEY JOHN HENSON

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Irvine-based marketing law powerhouse Troutman Amin, LLP continued to make waves this month with the addition of legal industry heavyweight and well-known thought leader John Henson.

John Henson joins Troutman Amin, LLP
Firm leaders Puja J. Amin and Eric J. Troutman join John Henson in their Irvine, CA headquarters.
Henson is fresh off of his role as general counsel of ConsumerAffairs.com, where he lead the company's critical legal and compliance function and helped oversee its impressive Talent and Culture efforts. The company's substantial marketing efforts, financial services verticals, lead generation practices, and reputation management services were under Henson's stewardship for years, gaining him the reputation as a firm but incredibly capable legal leader.

Prior to his time at ConsumerAffairs.com Henson held various titles with Lending Tree—including Vice President of Compliance, Interim General Counsel, and Assistant General Manager of LendingTree's Mortgage vertical. In these various roles Henson held vast responsibility for the legal (and business) performance of a nationally-recognized comparison shopping and digital advertising website.

Henson brings these experiences to bare as part of Troutman Amin, LLP's already stacked compliance legal team. Working alongside veteran advertising lawyer Puja J. Amin, Henson looks to round out the team and add even more depth to the firm's tremendous bench.

Troutman Amin, LLP has made news recently with its efforts to organize private enterprise to stop robocalls—and is credited with having stopped over a billion unwanted calls through the work of Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (R.E.A.C.H.) and the firm's additional efforts to educate the lead generation and direct-to-consumer marketing industries on the consequences of failing to comply with the law.

The firm has also helped engineer impressive litigation and regulatory wins over the last year—including an instrumental role orchestrating the clawback by CMS of its TPMO beneficiary rules, and earning additional comment time for small businesses to weigh in on the FCC's recent one-to-one consent modification under the TCPA.

Speaking of Henson's decision to join the firm, partner Eric J. Troutman stated: "Henson was absolutely the hottest in-house lateral in the market. Everybody wanted this guy. And in the end—after a pile of homework—the guy decided to bring his talents to Troutman Amin, LLP. Very smart move on his part. Very smart."

Amin was equally pleased with the acquisition: "The guy is a literal hero to people in the industry. So many folks look up to him and respect his guidance and advice. No way he would choose another firm when he had the opportunity to join us—and he didn't."

"Hey look, there's no other firm out there firing on all cylinders the way Troutman Amin, LLP is right now. They have clients clamoring at the door. They have built the best-respected brand in the legal industry—or at least in the digital advertising and marketing world—and there was no other firm for me." Henson said. "I absolutely could not be more excited to help the firm's clients met their compliance objectives moving forward."  

Troutman Amin, LLP is a nationally-recognized complex litigation and privacy consulting law firm based in Irvine, CA. The firms handles multi-billion dollar complex federal court litigation and provides compliance advice and counseling on emerging privacy and telecom legal issues.

