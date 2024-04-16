Legendary Marketing Law Firm Troutman Amin, LLP Swings for the Fences With Elite Digital Marketing Event--The "Law Conference of Champions"

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just months after nabbing ConsumerAffais.com GC John Henson, legendary marketing law firm Troutman Amin, LLP is making headlines again—this time with the announcement of an elite marketing law conference, the "Law Conference of Champions."

Set for July 15, 2024 in Irvine, California the conference will focus on legal issues impacting emerging marketing technologies—including AI outreach and modeling—making it a critical resource for emerging Marctech platforms hoping to navigate the web of federal and state regulation impacting their technologies.

The big conference is July 15, 2024 Renowned marketing law attorney Eric J. Troutman presents at last year's Law Conference of Champions

Attended by C-Suite, compliance and legal personnel, the Law Conference of Champions provides critical take aways for companies that are looking to make business decisions and operationalize the latest compliance and legal guidance.

"Every high-end AI, marketing and digital advertising shop in the nation should be looking to Southern California this July as the Law Conference of Champions kicks off another incredible year." Said firm founder Eric J. Troutman, known as the "Czar" of the TCPA. "This is the premier conference for marketing and digital advertising professionals looking for fantastic networking and the latest information on legal and compliance issues."

"Unlike most 'legal' conferences, presenters at the Law Conference of Champions are incredibly talented and engaging speakers who will give you precisely what you need to know with plenty of wit and wisdom to keep you engaged." Said partner Puja J. Amin. "The presentations are absolutely cutting edge and the information is up-to-the-minute. Attendees will find no stale content or 'yesterday's news.' Instead every presentation will contain incredibly valuable tips and tricks you need to know right now."

Comments from past attendees are in accord. One past attendee stated: "I was astonished by the volume of information they were able to convey in such a short amount of time. I was not surprised, however, by the depth of expertise that was on display…I look forward to attending again and again!"

Another said: "What an incredible conference, jam packed with valuable information, free suggestions, and a wonderfully entertaining panel! Informative, educational, and fun!!"

The Czar sums it up thusly: "There is no better conference to address the legal and compliance nees of advertisers and marketers. This is the conference for marketing law issues." Troutman says. "Period. Full stop."

For more information visit lawconferenceofchampions.com.

SOURCE Troutman Amin, LLP