Legendary NBA Icon and Business Powerhouse Charles D. Smith Has Joined Forces with PODS Entertainment Group

Renowned NBA star and business powerhouse Charles D. Smith will join the PODS Entertainment Group lineup to host the Undiscovered Gems podcast, focusing on showcasing outstanding leaders in the business world.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Jeff Burton's All Entertainment Media Group, is proud to announce the signing of NBA icon and business powerhouse, Charles D. Smith.

Not only will Mr. Smith continue developing his Swivel Podcast, where he interviews the brightest minds in business, sports, and entertainment, but he will spearhead the Undiscovered Gems podcast, which will focus on identifying and then showcasing innovative business leaders.

All Entertainment Media Group

Born in 1965, Mr. Smith first rose to fame as a college basketball player. He was named the Big East Player of the Year in 1988 and was ranked as one of the five best players in the country. He won gold playing for the US national team in the 1986 FIBA World Championship and took the bronze medal at the 1988 Olympics, before going on to a rewarding career in the NBA before retiring in 1998.

After retiring, Mr. Smith founded NewMedia Technology Corp, worked as a regional representative for the National Basketball Players Association, and served as Head of New Business Opportunities for Midas Exchange and Head of Sports and Entertainment at MediaCom.

Today, he brings that immense experience to the world of podcasts. "We're incredibly proud to have Charles D. Smith join our podcasting family," explained Jeffrey Burton, CEO of All Entertainment Media Group. "He brings an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience, and has so much to offer business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs today."

"Mr. Smith is a tremendous addition to the AEMG family," agreed Todd Napolitano, President, and Co-Founder of All Entertainment Media Group. "His proven business acumen, commitment to athletics, and experience with marketing and brand building give him unique insight to share with our growing audience."

Mr. Smith is also excited about the partnership. "The new partnership gives me the chance to put the spotlight on some of today's most innovative business leaders. I can also share information and insight with aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs and give them a leg up getting started while helping them avoid pitfalls and problems along the way."

For more information about the new Undiscovered Gems podcast, visit https://www.youtube.com/@podsentertainmentgroup.

Visit https://aemgworldwide.com/ to learn more about All Entertainment Media Group and its subsidiaries.

About All Entertainment Media Group: With a $29 million valuation after only 18 months in business, All Entertainment Media Group is comprised of several divisions.

About PODS Entertainment Group: PODS Entertainment Group consistently ranks in the top 5% of podcasts, globally and is recognized as the best podcast search engine and database in the world.

About Podcast Business News Network: The digital home of hosts Jill Nicolini and Steve Harper, the Podcast Business News Network (PBN) specializes in helping business owners leverage the millions of podcast listeners on Spotify, Stitcher, and Deezer.

Meet the Elite Podcast: The Meet the Elite Podcast connects business leaders and innovators with their global audience with 100% free podcasting production, distribution, and marketing.

EMG Music Group: Empowerment Music Group (EMG) is committed to empowering less fortunate artists with talent but without the means to promote their music. EMG also composed and produced the soundtrack to the high film 17 Days, released by Terry D. Films in August 2022.

Terry D. Films: Terry D. Films produced 17 Days, which is ranked as one of the most-watched films on the streaming service Tubi. The production company is committed to creating entertaining, relevant streaming content for urban viewers.

