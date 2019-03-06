"Legends Aren't Born, They're Made" Marketing Campaign Cements Jeep® as Legendary SUV Brand

The Jeep® brand is launching "Legends Aren't Born, They're Made," a new 360-degree marketing campaign affirming the automaker's legendary SUV status. The campaign's first two spots deliver a resounding rebuke to all other automakers' attempts to stamp their SUVs in the same vein as a Jeep brand vehicle. The two 30-second spots, "Anthem" and "SUV Letters Earned," are now running across television, in addition to the Jeep brand's digital and social channels including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

"In the nearly nine years since the Jeep brand launched its defining campaign, 'The Things We Make, Make Us,' we've come full circle to see the SUV become more relevant than ever," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA. "This global campaign gives the term SUV back its meaning. It is a reminder that the Jeep brand, through its legendary DNA, continues to fulfill its promise of capability, durability and craftsmanship. It cements its legitimacy as the one true and rightful leader in the category."

"Jeep SUVs are designed and engineered to go anywhere, do anything and bring you back. For Jeep, this is not a tagline," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Jeep Brand – North America. "The freedom and capability to explore, whether on road or off, is the essence of the brand. It's this clarity of purpose that differentiates Jeep and the legends portrayed in this campaign."

"Anthem"

VO: "Legends aren't born, they're made. They're made in freezing cold…blazing heat…and knee-deep mud. It takes hours...days…years of hard work to make a legend. And this is the one we make. Built to go anywhere, do anything and bring you home. Legends aren't born...they're made."



"SUV Letters Earned"

VO: "S… U… V…These letters used to mean something. Letters earned in backwoods, high hills and steep dunes. But somewhere along the way, SUVs became pretenders. Not pioneers. But you never forgot the difference. And neither did we. There are many SUVs, but there's only one legend. Legends aren't born, they're made."

The campaign will run across National, Tier II, African American and Hispanic media. In all, four spots will run, with more to follow, focusing on the Jeep brand full lineup, including the Jeep Wrangler, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Jeep Cherokee, the Jeep Compass, the Jeep Renegade and the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

The Jeep brand campaign was created in partnership with HighDive.

As the first-ever automotive brand recognized as a "Cult Brand Honoree" at the annual The Gathering (Society of Cult Brands) in 2018, the Jeep brand was honored for its outstanding courage and unconventional thinking in achieving enviable brand engagement and reaping the benefits of cult-like status.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

