Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for March 2018

BALTIMORE, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management of approximately $754.1 billion as of March 31, 2018. This month's AUM included net long-term outflows of $2.7 billion, consisting of net outflows in fixed income of $2.1 billion and equity of $1.1 billion, partially offset by net inflows in alternative of $0.5 billion. Fixed income outflows included $3.0 billion in low-fee redemptions. Alternative AUM reflects $0.1 billion of realizations1. Liquidity outflows were $8.7 billion and this month's AUM included a positive foreign exchange impact of $0.1 billion.

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in billions)

Assets Under Management2







Preliminary















By asset class:

March 2018

December 2017

September 2017

June 2017

March 2017

Equity

$ 203.0

$ 207.6

$ 201.2

$ 196.2

$ 179.8

Fixed Income

422.3

420.1

411.9

403.6

394.3

Alternatives

66.1

66.3

65.8

66.5

67.9



Long-Term Assets

$ 691.4

$ 694.0

$ 678.9

$ 666.3

$ 642.0

Liquidity

62.7

73.2

75.5

74.9

86.4



Total

$ 754.1

$ 767.2

$ 754.4

$ 741.2

$ 728.4

About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives,TM Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $754 billion as of March 31, 2018. To learn more, visit our web site, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

1Realizations represent investment manager-driven distributions primarily related to the sale of assets. Realizations are specific to our alternative managers and do not include client-driven distributions (e.g. client requested redemptions, liquidations or asset transfers).

2Effective April 1, 2017, Assets Under Management includes a transfer of certain assets which were previously included in Assets Under Advisement, principally retail separately managed account programs that operate and have fee rates comparable to programs managed on a fully discretionary basis. Comparable AUA for the quarter ended March 2017 was $16.0 billion.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legg-mason-reports-assets-under-management-and-flows-for-march-2018-300627826.html

SOURCE Legg Mason, Inc.