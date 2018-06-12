Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for May 2018

BALTIMORE, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management of $747.2 billion as of May 31, 2018. This month's AUM included net long-term outflows of $1.0 billion, driven by net outflows in equity of $0.6 billion and fixed income of $0.5 billion, partially offset by net inflows in alternative of $0.1 billion. Liquidity net outflows were $5.4 billion and this month's AUM included a negative foreign exchange impact of $1.5 billion.

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in billions)

Assets Under Management



























































































Preliminary



















By asset class:

May 2018

April 2018

March 2018

December 2017

September 2017

June 2017

Equity

$ 207.0

$ 203.6

$ 203.0

$ 207.6

$ 201.2

$ 196.2

Fixed Income

414.6

417.6

422.3

420.1

411.9

403.6

Alternatives

65.9

65.8

66.1

66.3

65.8

66.5



Long-Term Assets

$ 687.5

$ 687.0

$ 691.4

$ 694.0

$ 678.9

$ 666.3

Liquidity

59.7

65.3

62.7

73.2

75.5

74.9



Total

$ 747.2

$ 752.3

$ 754.1

$ 767.2

$ 754.4

$ 741.2

About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives,TM Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $747 billion as of May 31, 2018. To learn more, visit our web site, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

