Legg Mason Reports Results For Second Fiscal Quarter

-- Net Income of $72.8 Million, or $0.82 per Diluted Share

-- Assets Under Management of $755.4 Billion

-- Long-term Net Outflows of $1.0 Billion

News provided by

Legg Mason, Inc.

16:15 ET

BALTIMORE, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) today reported its operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018. 

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

Financial Results

Sep

Jun

Sep

Sep

Sep

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Operating Revenues

$

758.4

$

747.9

$

768.3

$

1,506.3

$

1,562.2

Operating Expenses

622.7

622.2

623.9

1,244.9

1,310.6

Operating Income

135.7

125.7

144.4

261.4

251.6

Net Income1

72.8

66.1

75.7

138.9

126.6

Net Income Per Share - Diluted1

0.82

0.75

0.78

1.57

1.29

Assets Under Management

(Amounts in billions)

End of Period Assets Under Management

$

755.4

$

744.6

$

754.4

$

755.4

$

754.4

Average Assets Under Management

750.2

749.5

750.3

750.7

745.8

(1)    Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc.

Joseph A. Sullivan, Chairman and CEO of Legg Mason said, "We are pleased to have delivered a solid quarter, even as the industry continued to navigate significant challenges.  Executing our strategy of expanding client choice has diversified our platform across investment strategies, clients and geographies, making our business more resilient. 

"Flows in the month of September were strong, our unfunded pipeline remains near record levels, and our business mix, with alternative and institutional inflows partially offsetting softness in retail and traditional strategies, demonstrates this business resilience.

"We look forward to continuing to deliver more of the platform's potential to our clients and the related financial results for our stakeholders."

Assets Under Management of $755.4 Billion

Assets Under Management ("AUM") were $755.4 billion at September 30, 2018 compared with $744.6 billion at June 30, 2018 resulting from positive market performance of $11.0 billion and liquidity inflows of $3.0 billion.  These more than offset negative foreign exchange of $2.0 billion, long-term outflows of $1.0 billion and realizations of $0.2 billion

Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

Assets Under Management

AUM

(in billions)

Flows

(in billions)

Operating
Revenue Yield 1

Equity

$

214.5

$

(1.1)

60 bps

Fixed Income

411.0

(0.5)

27 bps

Alternative

67.4

0.62

61 bps

Long-Term Assets

692.9

(1.0)

Liquidity

62.5

3.0

14 bps

Total

$

755.4

$

2.0

38 bps

(1)  Operating revenue yield equals total operating income less performance fees divided by average AUM

(2)  Excludes realizations of $0.2 billion

At September 30, 2018, fixed income represented 55% of AUM, while equity represented 28%, alternatives represented 9% and liquidity represented 8%. 

By geography, 70% of AUM was from clients domiciled in the United States and 30% from non-US domiciled clients.

Average AUM during the quarter was $750.2 billion compared to $749.5 billion in the prior quarter and $750.3 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.  Average long-term AUM was $690.0 billion compared to $687.7 billion in the prior quarter and $675.1 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Quarterly Performance

At September 30, 2018:

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year

% of Strategy AUM beating Benchmark3

42%

68%

73%

82%

% of Long-Term U.S. Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average

37%

59%

61%

66%

    (3)    See "Supplemental Data Regarding Quarterly Performance."

Of Legg Mason's long-term U.S. mutual fund assets, 50% were in funds rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar.

Operating Results - Comparison to the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Net income was $72.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $66.1 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.  The increase was driven by lower seasonal compensation costs and a discrete tax benefit.  

This quarter's results included:

  • Discrete tax benefit related to the completion of a prior year audit of $2.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.
  • Real estate charge associated with the sublease of office space in the Company's Baltimore headquarters of $2.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

The prior quarter results included:

  • Regulatory charge of $4.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.
  • EnTrustPermal acquisition and transition-related costs of $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Operating revenues of $758.4 million were up 1% compared with $747.9 million in the prior quarter reflecting:

  • An increase in pass through performance fees of $11.4 million.
  • Higher advisory fee revenues of $2.0 million reflecting one additional day in the quarter.

Operating expenses were $622.7 million compared with $622.2 million in the prior quarter reflecting:

  • Higher compensation and benefits of $3.3 million reflecting increased pass through performance fees, partially offset by seasonal compensation factors in the prior quarter.
  • Occupancy expense increased by $2.4 million reflecting the real estate charge.
  • A $4.0 million gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments which is recorded as an increase in compensation and benefits with an offset in non-operating income, as compared to a $1.3 million gain in the prior quarter.
  • Other expenses decreased by $3.6 million as the prior quarter included a regulatory charge of $4.0 million.

Non-operating expense was $24.8 million, as compared to $16.6 million in the prior quarter reflecting:  

  • Gains on corporate investments, not offset in compensation, were $2.9 million compared with gains of $5.8 million in the prior quarter.
  • Gains on funded deferred compensation and seed investments, as described above.
  • A $4.3 million loss associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles compared to a $3.7 million gain in the prior quarter.  The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 17.9% compared to 16.8% in the prior quarter.  Operating margin, as adjusted4, was 23.6%, as compared to 22.3% in the prior quarter.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $11.3 million compared to $9.7 million in the prior quarter, principally related to Clarion, EnTrustPermal, RARE and Royce.

(4)

See "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Operating Results - Comparison to the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

Net income was $72.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $75.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

This quarter's results included:

  • Discrete tax benefit of $2.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.
  • Real estate charge of $2.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

The prior year quarter results included:

  • Severance charges of $1.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.
  • EnTrustPermal acquisition and transition-related costs of $1.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.
  • Year-to-date annualization tax benefit of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Operating revenues of $758.4 million were down 1% compared with $768.3 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

  • Lower non-pass through performance fees of $13.1 million.

Operating expenses were $622.7 million compared with $623.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 reflecting:

  • Lower compensation and benefits of $3.1 million, due to the decrease in non-pass through performance fees.
  • Lower distribution and servicing expenses of $9.1 million
  • A $6.2 million increase in communications and technology expenses reflecting incremental spending.
  • An increase in occupancy expenses of $2.2 million reflecting the real estate charge.
  • A $4.0 million gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments, which is recorded as an increase in compensation and benefits with an offset in non-operating income, compared with a gain of $4.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Non-operating expense was $24.8 million, compared to $18.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 reflecting:

  • Gains on corporate investments, not offset in compensation, were $2.9 million compared with gains of $2.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Gains on funded deferred compensation and seed investments, as described above.
  • $4.3 million in losses associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles, as compared to $2.1 million in gains in the prior year quarter.  The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 17.9% as compared to 18.8% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.  Operating margin, as adjusted, was 23.6%, as compared to 24.9% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $11.3 million, compared to $10.4 million in the prior year quarter, principally related to Clarion, EnTrustPermal, RARE and Royce.

Quarterly Business Developments and Recent Announcements

  • Legg Mason paid-off the $125.5 million that was outstanding on the Company's revolver during FQ2.
  • On October 4, 2018, Legg Mason announced it had launched its first actively managed taxable fixed-income ETF, sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, a Legg Mason affiliate and globally integrated fixed-income manager, the Western Asset Total Return ETF [Nasdaq: WBND].

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2018, Legg Mason's cash position was $611.2 million.  Total debt, net was $2.2 billion, and stockholders' equity was $3.9 billion.  The ratio of total debt to total capital was 37%, compared to 38% in the prior quarter.  Seed investments totaled $250.2 million.

Conference Call to Discuss Results

A conference call to discuss the Company's results, hosted by Joseph A. Sullivan, Chairman and CEO of Legg Mason, Inc., will be held at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The call will be open to the general public. Interested participants should access the call by dialing 1-800-447-0521 (or for international calls 1-847-413-3238), confirmation number 47604534, at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start to ensure a connection. A live listen-only webcast will also be available via the Investor Relations section of www.leggmason.com.  The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Legg Mason website shortly after the release of the financial results.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Legg Mason website, in the investor relations section, or by dialing 1-888-843-7419 (or for international calls 1-630-652-3042) and entering pass code 47604534# when prompted. Please note that the replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, and ending at 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

About Legg Mason
Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives,  Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments.  Legg Mason's assets under management are $755.4 billion as of September 30, 2018.  To learn more, visit our web site, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Legg Mason's Annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Supplemental Data Regarding Quarterly Performance

Strategy Performance

For purposes of investment performance comparisons, strategies are an aggregation of discretionary portfolios (separate accounts, investment funds, and other products) into a single group that represents a particular investment objective.  In the case of separate accounts, the investment performance of the account is based upon the performance of the strategy to which the account has been assigned.  Each of our asset managers has its own specific guidelines for including portfolios in their strategies. For those managers which manage both separate accounts and investment funds in the same strategy, the performance comparison for all of the assets is based upon the performance of the separate account.

Approximately 89% of total AUM is included in strategy AUM as of September 30, 2018, although not all strategies have three-, five-, and ten-year histories.  Total strategy AUM includes liquidity assets.  Certain assets are not included in reported performance comparisons. These include: accounts that are not managed in accordance with the guidelines outlined above; accounts in strategies not marketed to potential clients; accounts that have not yet been assigned to a strategy; and certain smaller products at some of our affiliates. 

Past performance is not indicative of future results.  For AUM included in institutional and retail separate accounts and investment funds managed in the same strategy as separate accounts, performance comparisons are based on gross-of-fee performance. For investment funds which are not managed in a separate account format, performance comparisons are based on net-of-fee performance. Funds-of-hedge funds generally do not have specified benchmarks. For purposes of this comparison, performance of those products is net of fees, and is compared to the relevant HFRX index.  These performance comparisons do not reflect the actual performance of any specific separate account or investment fund; individual separate account and investment fund performance may differ.  The information in this presentation is provided solely for use regarding this presentation and is not directed toward existing or potential clients of Legg Mason.

At September 30, 2018:

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year

% of Strategy AUM beating Benchmark

Fixed Income

41%

84%

84%

92%

Equity

22%

28%

37%

59%

Alternatives

67%

71%

92%

59%

Long-term US Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average
Long-term US fund assets include open-end, closed-end, and variable annuity funds. These performance comparisons do not reflect the actual performance of any specific fund; individual fund performance may differ.  Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.  Source: Lipper Inc.

At September 30, 2018:

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year

% of Long-Term U.S. Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average

Fixed Income

38%

69%

79%

81%

Equity

36%

51%

45%

53%

Alternatives (performance relates to only 3 funds)

0%

0%

92%

n/a

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

September

June

September

September

September

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Operating Revenues:

Investment advisory fees:

Separate accounts

$

261,567

$

259,895

$

253,128

$

521,462

$

503,174

Funds

383,923

383,564

393,035

767,487

775,263

Performance fees

31,874

24,036

40,821

55,910

122,358

Distribution and service fees

79,074

79,190

80,668

158,264

159,574

Other

1,989

1,220

686

3,209

1,811

Total operating revenues

758,427

747,905

768,338

1,506,332

1,562,180

Operating Expenses:

Compensation and benefits

364,885

361,568

367,951

726,453

781,258

Distribution and servicing

114,525

116,592

123,634

231,117

245,983

Communications and technology

57,489

56,740

51,299

114,229

101,602

Occupancy

27,352

24,904

25,171

52,256

49,579

Amortization of intangible assets

6,102

6,180

6,082

12,282

12,421

Impairment of intangible assets

34,000

Contingent consideration fair value adjustments

145

426

571

(16,550)

Other

52,201

55,819

49,782

108,020

102,263

Total operating expenses

622,699

622,229

623,919

1,244,928

1,310,556

Operating Income

135,728

125,676

144,419

261,404

251,624

Non-Operating Income (Expense):

Interest income

2,420

2,446

1,572

4,866

3,040

Interest expense

(29,860)

(29,917)

(29,077)

(59,777)

(58,343)

Other income, net

6,627

7,252

7,289

13,879

18,677

Non-operating income (expense) of

consolidated investment vehicles, net

(3,998)

3,583

2,094

(415)

3,091

Total non-operating income (expense)

(24,811)

(16,636)

(18,122)

(41,447)

(33,535)

Income Before Income Tax Provision

110,917

109,040

126,297

219,957

218,089

Income tax provision

29,844

30,675

38,673

60,519

66,928

Net Income

81,073

78,365

87,624

159,438

151,161

Less: Net income attributable

 to noncontrolling interests

8,270

12,275

11,960

20,545

24,577

Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc.

$

72,803

$

66,090

$

75,664

$

138,893

$

126,584

(Continued)

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, CONTINUED

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

September

June

September

September

September

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc.

$

72,803

$

66,090

$

75,664

$

138,893

$

126,584

Less: Earnings (distributed and undistributed)

allocated to participating securities (1)

2,577

2,324

2,687

4,898

4,387

Net Income (Distributed and Undistributed)

Allocated to Shareholders (Excluding

Participating Securities)

$

70,226

$

63,766

$

72,977

$

133,995

$

122,197

Net Income per Share Attributable to

Legg Mason, Inc. Shareholders:

Basic

$

0.82

$

0.75

$

0.78

$

1.57

$

1.30

Diluted

$

0.82

$

0.75

$

0.78

$

1.57

$

1.29

Weighted-Average Number of Shares

Outstanding:

Basic

85,482

85,120

93,087

85,303

93,973

Diluted

85,612

85,491

93,496

85,536

94,390

(1) Participating securities excluded from weighted-average number of shares outstanding were 3,156, 3,053, and 3,417 for the
     quarters ended September 2018, June 2018, and September 2017, respectively, and 3,105 and 3,305 for the six months
     ended September 2018 and September 2017, respectively.

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarters Ended

September 2018

June 2018

September 2017

Balance Before
Consolidation of
Consolidated
Investment Vehicles
and Other (1)

Consolidated
Investment Vehicles
and Other (1)

Consolidated
Totals

Balance Before
Consolidation of
Consolidated
Investment Vehicles
and Other (1)

Consolidated
Investment Vehicles
and Other (1)

Consolidated
Totals

Balance Before
Consolidation of
Consolidated
Investment Vehicles
and Other (1)

Consolidated
Investment Vehicles
and Other (1)

Consolidated
Totals

Total operating revenues

$

758,530

$

(103)

$

758,427

$

748,108

$

(203)

$

747,905

$

768,361

$

(23)

$

768,338

Total operating expenses

622,430

269

622,699

621,816

413

622,229

623,814

105

623,919

Operating Income (Loss)

136,100

(372)

135,728

126,292

(616)

125,676

144,547

(128)

144,419

Non-operating income (expense)

(22,189)

(2,622)

(24,811)

(19,784)

3,148

(16,636)

(19,794)

1,672

(18,122)

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Provision

113,911

(2,994)

110,917

106,508

2,532

109,040

124,753

1,544

126,297

Income tax provision

29,844

29,844

30,675

30,675

38,673

38,673

Net Income (Loss)

84,067

(2,994)

81,073

75,833

2,532

78,365

86,080

1,544

87,624

Less: Net income (loss) attributable

 to noncontrolling interests

11,264

(2,994)

8,270

9,743

2,532

12,275

10,416

1,544

11,960

Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc.

$

72,803

$

$

72,803

$

66,090

$

$

66,090

$

75,664

$

$

75,664

Six Months Ended

September 2018

September 2017

Balance Before
Consolidation of
Consolidated
Investment Vehicles
and Other (1)

Consolidated
Investment Vehicles
and Other (1)

Consolidated
Totals

Balance Before
Consolidation of
Consolidated
Investment Vehicles
and Other (1)

Consolidated
Investment Vehicles
and Other (1)

Consolidated
Totals

Total operating revenues

$

1,506,638

$

(306)

$

1,506,332

$

1,562,247

$

(67)

$

1,562,180

Total operating expenses

1,244,246

682

1,244,928

1,310,428

128

1,310,556

Operating Income (Loss)

262,392

(988)

261,404

251,819

(195)

251,624

Non-operating income (expense)

(41,973)

526

(41,447)

(35,922)

2,387

(33,535)

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Provision

220,419

(462)

219,957

215,897

2,192

218,089

Income tax provision

60,519

60,519

66,928

66,928

Net Income (Loss)

159,900

(462)

159,438

148,969

2,192

151,161

Less: Net income (Loss) attributable

 to noncontrolling interests

21,007

(462)

20,545

22,385

2,192

24,577

Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc.

$

138,893

$

$

138,893

$

126,584

$

$

126,584

(1) Other represents consolidated sponsored investment products that are not designated as CIVs

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

 RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING MARGIN, AS ADJUSTED (1)

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

September

June

September

September

September

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Operating Revenues, GAAP basis

$

758,427

$

747,905

$

768,338

$

1,506,332

$

1,562,180

Plus (less):

Pass-through performance fees

(24,006)

(12,620)

(19,874)

(36,626)

(85,305)

Operating revenues eliminated upon

consolidation of investment vehicles

103

203

23

306

67

Distribution and servicing expense excluding

consolidated investment vehicles

(114,516)

(116,558)

(123,578)

(231,074)

(245,927)

Operating Revenues, as Adjusted

$

620,008

$

618,930

$

624,909

$

1,238,938

$

1,231,015

Operating Income, GAAP basis

$

135,728

$

125,676

$

144,419

$

261,404

$

251,624

Plus (less):

Gains on deferred compensation

and seed investments, net

3,964

1,272

4,824

5,236

10,252

Impairment of intangible assets

34,000

Amortization of intangible assets

6,102

6,180

6,082

12,282

12,421

Contingent consideration fair value adjustments

145

426

571

(16,550)

Charge related to regulatory matter

151

4,000

4,151

Operating loss of consolidated investment

vehicles, net

372

616

128

988

195

Operating Income, as Adjusted

$

146,462

$

138,170

$

155,453

$

284,632

$

291,942

Operating Margin, GAAP basis

17.9

%

16.8

%

18.8

%

17.4

%

16.1

%

Operating Margin, as Adjusted

23.6

22.3

24.9

23.0

23.7

(1) See explanations for "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

 RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

September

June

September

September

September

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities, GAAP basis

$

289,568

$

(102,170)

$

290,390

$

187,398

$

174,906

Plus (less):

Interest expense, net of accretion and amortization

of debt discounts and premiums

29,341

29,356

28,343

58,697

56,673

Current tax expense

9,975

8,878

9,662

18,853

15,734

Net change in assets and liabilities

(69,426)

215,016

(144,921)

145,590

70,334

Net change in assets and liabilities

of consolidated investment vehicles

(84,704)

14,580

(561)

(70,124)

31,200

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(8,270)

(12,275)

(11,960)

(20,545)

(24,577)

Net gains and earnings on investments

8,336

6,792

1,491

15,128

7,037

Net gains (losses) on consolidated investment vehicles

(3,998)

3,583

2,094

(415)

3,091

Other

153

(374)

194

(221)

271

Adjusted EBITDA

$

170,975

$

163,386

$

174,732

$

334,361

$

334,669

(1)

See explanations for "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in billions)

(Unaudited)

Assets Under Management

Quarters Ended

By asset class:

September 2018

June 2018

March 2018

December 2017

September 2017

Equity

$

214.5

$

206.4

$

203.0

$

207.6

$

201.2

Fixed Income

411.0

412.3

422.3

420.1

411.9

Alternative

67.4

66.4

66.1

66.3

65.8

Long-Term Assets

692.9

685.1

691.4

694.0

678.9

Liquidity

62.5

59.5

62.7

73.2

75.5

Total

$

755.4

$

744.6

$

754.1

$

767.2

$

754.4

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

By asset class (average):

September 2018

June 2018

March 2018

December 2017

September 2017

September 2018

September 2017

Equity

$

212.2

$

205.0

$

208.8

$

204.7

$

198.9

$

208.9

$

194.5

Fixed Income

411.4

416.7

422.2

414.8

410.2

414.3

405.7

Alternative

66.4

66.0

66.1

65.8

66.0

66.2

66.7

Long-Term Assets

690.0

687.7

697.1

685.3

675.1

689.4

666.9

Liquidity

60.2

61.8

69.8

74.6

75.2

61.3

78.9

Total

$

750.2

$

749.5

$

766.9

$

759.9

$

750.3

$

750.7

$

745.8

Component Changes in Assets Under Management

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

September 2018

June 2018

March 2018

December 2017

September 2017

September 2018

September 2017

Beginning of period

$

744.6

$

754.1

$

767.2

$

754.4

$

741.2

$

754.1

$

728.4

Net client cash flows:

Equity

(1.1)

(2.2)

(2.1)

(3.2)

(2.4)

(3.3)

(1.4)

Fixed Income

(0.5)

1.3

2.8

5.4

0.9

0.8

1.2

Alternative

0.6

0.5

(0.7)

0.6

(1.5)

Long-Term flows

(1.0)

(0.9)

1.2

2.2

(2.2)

(1.9)

(1.7)

Liquidity

3.0

(2.9)

(10.7)

(2.3)

0.2

(11.3)

Total net client cash flows

2.0

(3.8)

(9.5)

(0.1)

(2.0)

(1.9)

(13.0)

Realizations(1)

(0.2)

(0.3)

(0.5)

(0.3)

(0.5)

(0.5)

(1.9)

Market performance and other(2)

11.0

1.1

(6.0)

13.5

13.5

12.2

38.3

Impact of foreign exchange

(2.0)

(6.5)

2.9

(0.4)

2.2

(8.5)

2.9

Acquisitions (disposition), net

0.1

(0.3)

End of period

$

755.4

$

744.6

$

754.1

$

767.2

$

754.4

$

755.4

$

754.4

(1) Realizations represent investment manager-driven distributions primarily related to the sale of assets. Realizations are specific to our alternative managers and do not include client-driven distributions (e.g. client requested redemptions, liquidations or asset transfers).

(2) The quarter ended September 30, 2017 includes a reclassification of $1.0 billion from long-term net client cash flows to Market performance and other.  For the six months ended September 30, 2017, Other includes a $3.7 billion reconciliation to previously reported amounts.

(3) Due to effects of rounding, the sum of the quarterly results may differ immaterially from the year-to-date results.

Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information
As supplemental information, we are providing a performance measure for "Operating Margin, as Adjusted" and a liquidity measure for "Adjusted EBITDA", each of which are based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP").  Our management uses these measures as benchmarks in evaluating and comparing our period-to-period operating performance and liquidity.

Operating Margin, as Adjusted
We calculate "Operating Margin, as Adjusted," by dividing (i) Operating Income, adjusted to exclude the impact on compensation expense of gains or losses on investments made to fund deferred compensation plans, the impact on compensation expense of gains or losses on seed capital investments by our affiliates under revenue sharing arrangements, amortization related to intangible assets, income (loss) of consolidated investment vehicles, the impact of fair value adjustments of contingent consideration liabilities, if any, unusual and other non-core charges (including the previously disclosed regulatory charge), and impairment charges by (ii) our operating revenues, adjusted to add back net investment advisory fees eliminated upon consolidation of investment vehicles, less distribution and servicing expenses which we use as an approximate measure of revenues that are passed through to third parties, and less performance fees that are passed through as compensation expense or net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, which we refer to as "Operating Revenues, as Adjusted." The deferred compensation items are removed from Operating Income in the calculation because they are offset by an equal amount in Non-operating income (expense), net, and thus have no impact on Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. We adjust for the impact of the amortization of management contract assets and the impact of fair value adjustments of contingent consideration liabilities, if any, which arise from acquisitions to reflect the fact that these items distort comparison of our operating results with the results of other asset management firms that have not engaged in significant acquisitions. Impairment charges, unusual and other non-core charges (including the previously disclosed regulatory charge), and income (loss) of consolidated investment vehicles are removed from Operating Income in the calculation because these items are not reflective of our core asset management operations. We use Operating Revenues, as Adjusted, in the calculation to show the operating margin without distribution and servicing expenses, which we use to approximate our distribution revenues that are passed through to third parties as a direct cost of selling our products, although distribution and servicing expenses may include commissions paid in connection with the launching of closed-end funds for which there is no corresponding revenue in the period.  We also use Operating Revenues, as Adjusted, in the calculation to show the operating margin without performances fees which are passed through as compensation expense or net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests per the terms of certain more recent acquisitions.  Operating Revenues, as Adjusted, also include our advisory revenues we receive from consolidated investment vehicles that are eliminated in consolidation under GAAP.

We believe that Operating Margin, as Adjusted, is a useful measure of our performance because it provides a measure of our core business activities. It excludes items that have no impact on Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. and indicates what our operating margin would have been without distribution revenues that are passed through to third parties as a direct cost of selling our products, performance fees that are passed through as compensation expense or net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests per the terms of certain more recent acquisitions, amortization related to intangible assets, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, if any, impairment charges, unusual and other non-core charges (including the previously disclosed regulatory charge), and the impact of the consolidation of certain investment vehicles described above.  The consolidation of these investment vehicles does not have an impact on Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc.  This measure is provided in addition to our operating margin calculated under GAAP but is not a substitute for calculations of margins under GAAP and may not be comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, including measures of adjusted margins of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus (minus) interest expense, net of accretion and amortization of debt discounts and premiums, current income tax expense (benefit), the net change in assets and liabilities, net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net gains (losses) and earnings on investments, net gains (losses) on consolidated investment vehicles, and other.  The net change in assets and liabilities adjustment aligns with the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.  Adjusted EBITDA is not reduced by equity-based compensation expense, including management equity plan non-cash issuance-related charges.  Most management equity plan units may be put to or called by Legg Mason for cash payment, although their terms do not require this to occur.

We believe that this measure is useful to investors and us as it provides additional information with regard to our ability to meet working capital requirements, service our debt, and return capital to our shareholders.  This measure is provided in addition to Cash provided by operating activities and may not be comparable to non-GAAP performance measures or liquidity measures of other companies, including their measures of EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA.  Further, this measure is not to be confused with Net Income, Cash provided by operating activities, or other measures of earnings or cash flows under GAAP, and are provided as a supplement to, and not in replacement of, GAAP measures.

SOURCE Legg Mason, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.leggmason.com

Also from this source

10 Oct, 2018, 08:00 ET Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for...

04 Oct, 2018, 09:30 ET Legg Mason Launches First Actively Managed Taxable Fixed Income...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Legg Mason Reports Results For Second Fiscal Quarter

News provided by

Legg Mason, Inc.

16:15 ET