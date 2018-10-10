Legg Mason Reports Results For Second Fiscal Quarter

BALTIMORE, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) today reported its operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Quarters Ended Six Months Ended Financial Results Sep Jun Sep Sep Sep (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating Revenues $ 758.4 $ 747.9 $ 768.3 $ 1,506.3 $ 1,562.2 Operating Expenses 622.7 622.2 623.9 1,244.9 1,310.6 Operating Income 135.7 125.7 144.4 261.4 251.6 Net Income1 72.8 66.1 75.7 138.9 126.6 Net Income Per Share - Diluted1 0.82 0.75 0.78 1.57 1.29 Assets Under Management (Amounts in billions) End of Period Assets Under Management $ 755.4 $ 744.6 $ 754.4 $ 755.4 $ 754.4 Average Assets Under Management 750.2 749.5 750.3 750.7 745.8 (1) Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc.

Joseph A. Sullivan, Chairman and CEO of Legg Mason said, "We are pleased to have delivered a solid quarter, even as the industry continued to navigate significant challenges. Executing our strategy of expanding client choice has diversified our platform across investment strategies, clients and geographies, making our business more resilient.

"Flows in the month of September were strong, our unfunded pipeline remains near record levels, and our business mix, with alternative and institutional inflows partially offsetting softness in retail and traditional strategies, demonstrates this business resilience.

"We look forward to continuing to deliver more of the platform's potential to our clients and the related financial results for our stakeholders."

Assets Under Management of $755.4 Billion

Assets Under Management ("AUM") were $755.4 billion at September 30, 2018 compared with $744.6 billion at June 30, 2018 resulting from positive market performance of $11.0 billion and liquidity inflows of $3.0 billion. These more than offset negative foreign exchange of $2.0 billion, long-term outflows of $1.0 billion and realizations of $0.2 billion.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 Assets Under Management AUM (in billions) Flows (in billions) Operating

Revenue Yield 1 Equity $ 214.5 $ (1.1) 60 bps Fixed Income 411.0 (0.5) 27 bps Alternative 67.4 0.62 61 bps Long-Term Assets 692.9 (1.0) Liquidity 62.5 3.0 14 bps Total $ 755.4 $ 2.0 38 bps (1) Operating revenue yield equals total operating income less performance fees divided by average AUM (2) Excludes realizations of $0.2 billion

At September 30, 2018, fixed income represented 55% of AUM, while equity represented 28%, alternatives represented 9% and liquidity represented 8%.

By geography, 70% of AUM was from clients domiciled in the United States and 30% from non-US domiciled clients.

Average AUM during the quarter was $750.2 billion compared to $749.5 billion in the prior quarter and $750.3 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Average long-term AUM was $690.0 billion compared to $687.7 billion in the prior quarter and $675.1 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Quarterly Performance At September 30, 2018: 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year % of Strategy AUM beating Benchmark3 42% 68% 73% 82% % of Long-Term U.S. Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average 37% 59% 61% 66% (3) See "Supplemental Data Regarding Quarterly Performance."

Of Legg Mason's long-term U.S. mutual fund assets, 50% were in funds rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar.

Operating Results - Comparison to the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Net income was $72.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $66.1 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase was driven by lower seasonal compensation costs and a discrete tax benefit.

This quarter's results included:

Discrete tax benefit related to the completion of a prior year audit of $2.8 million , or $0.03 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Real estate charge associated with the sublease of office space in the Company's Baltimore headquarters of $2.4 million , or $0.02 per diluted share.

The prior quarter results included:

Regulatory charge of $4.0 million , or $0.04 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. EnTrustPermal acquisition and transition-related costs of $1.5 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

Operating revenues of $758.4 million were up 1% compared with $747.9 million in the prior quarter reflecting:

An increase in pass through performance fees of $11.4 million .

. Higher advisory fee revenues of $2.0 million reflecting one additional day in the quarter.

Operating expenses were $622.7 million compared with $622.2 million in the prior quarter reflecting:

Higher compensation and benefits of $3.3 million reflecting increased pass through performance fees, partially offset by seasonal compensation factors in the prior quarter.

reflecting increased pass through performance fees, partially offset by seasonal compensation factors in the prior quarter. Occupancy expense increased by $2.4 million reflecting the real estate charge.

reflecting the real estate charge. A $4.0 million gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments which is recorded as an increase in compensation and benefits with an offset in non-operating income, as compared to a $1.3 million gain in the prior quarter.

gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments which is recorded as an increase in compensation and benefits with an offset in non-operating income, as compared to a gain in the prior quarter. Other expenses decreased by $3.6 million as the prior quarter included a regulatory charge of $4.0 million .

Non-operating expense was $24.8 million, as compared to $16.6 million in the prior quarter reflecting:

Gains on corporate investments, not offset in compensation, were $2.9 million compared with gains of $5.8 million in the prior quarter.

compared with gains of in the prior quarter. Gains on funded deferred compensation and seed investments, as described above.

A $4.3 million loss associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles compared to a $3.7 million gain in the prior quarter. The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 17.9% compared to 16.8% in the prior quarter. Operating margin, as adjusted4, was 23.6%, as compared to 22.3% in the prior quarter.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $11.3 million compared to $9.7 million in the prior quarter, principally related to Clarion, EnTrustPermal, RARE and Royce.

(4) See "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Operating Results - Comparison to the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

Net income was $72.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $75.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

This quarter's results included:

Discrete tax benefit of $2.8 million , or $0.03 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Real estate charge of $2.4 million , or $0.02 per diluted share.

The prior year quarter results included:

Severance charges of $1.7 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. EnTrustPermal acquisition and transition-related costs of $1.4 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Year-to-date annualization tax benefit of $1.2 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

Operating revenues of $758.4 million were down 1% compared with $768.3 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

Lower non-pass through performance fees of $13.1 million .

Operating expenses were $622.7 million compared with $623.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 reflecting:

Lower compensation and benefits of $3.1 million , due to the decrease in non-pass through performance fees.

, due to the decrease in non-pass through performance fees. Lower distribution and servicing expenses of $9.1 million .

. A $6.2 million increase in communications and technology expenses reflecting incremental spending.

increase in communications and technology expenses reflecting incremental spending. An increase in occupancy expenses of $2.2 million reflecting the real estate charge.

reflecting the real estate charge. A $4.0 million gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments, which is recorded as an increase in compensation and benefits with an offset in non-operating income, compared with a gain of $4.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Non-operating expense was $24.8 million, compared to $18.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 reflecting:

Gains on corporate investments, not offset in compensation, were $2.9 million compared with gains of $2.4 million in the prior year quarter.

compared with gains of in the prior year quarter. Gains on funded deferred compensation and seed investments, as described above.

$4.3 million in losses associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles, as compared to $2.1 million in gains in the prior year quarter. The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 17.9% as compared to 18.8% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Operating margin, as adjusted, was 23.6%, as compared to 24.9% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $11.3 million, compared to $10.4 million in the prior year quarter, principally related to Clarion, EnTrustPermal, RARE and Royce.

Quarterly Business Developments and Recent Announcements

Legg Mason paid-off the $125.5 million that was outstanding on the Company's revolver during FQ2.

On October 4, 2018 , Legg Mason announced it had launched its first actively managed taxable fixed-income ETF, sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, a Legg Mason affiliate and globally integrated fixed-income manager, the Western Asset Total Return ETF [Nasdaq: WBND].

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2018, Legg Mason's cash position was $611.2 million. Total debt, net was $2.2 billion, and stockholders' equity was $3.9 billion. The ratio of total debt to total capital was 37%, compared to 38% in the prior quarter. Seed investments totaled $250.2 million.

Supplemental Data Regarding Quarterly Performance

Strategy Performance

For purposes of investment performance comparisons, strategies are an aggregation of discretionary portfolios (separate accounts, investment funds, and other products) into a single group that represents a particular investment objective. In the case of separate accounts, the investment performance of the account is based upon the performance of the strategy to which the account has been assigned. Each of our asset managers has its own specific guidelines for including portfolios in their strategies. For those managers which manage both separate accounts and investment funds in the same strategy, the performance comparison for all of the assets is based upon the performance of the separate account.

Approximately 89% of total AUM is included in strategy AUM as of September 30, 2018, although not all strategies have three-, five-, and ten-year histories. Total strategy AUM includes liquidity assets. Certain assets are not included in reported performance comparisons. These include: accounts that are not managed in accordance with the guidelines outlined above; accounts in strategies not marketed to potential clients; accounts that have not yet been assigned to a strategy; and certain smaller products at some of our affiliates.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. For AUM included in institutional and retail separate accounts and investment funds managed in the same strategy as separate accounts, performance comparisons are based on gross-of-fee performance. For investment funds which are not managed in a separate account format, performance comparisons are based on net-of-fee performance. Funds-of-hedge funds generally do not have specified benchmarks. For purposes of this comparison, performance of those products is net of fees, and is compared to the relevant HFRX index. These performance comparisons do not reflect the actual performance of any specific separate account or investment fund; individual separate account and investment fund performance may differ. The information in this presentation is provided solely for use regarding this presentation and is not directed toward existing or potential clients of Legg Mason.

At September 30, 2018: 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year % of Strategy AUM beating Benchmark Fixed Income 41% 84% 84% 92% Equity 22% 28% 37% 59% Alternatives 67% 71% 92% 59%

Long-term US Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average

Long-term US fund assets include open-end, closed-end, and variable annuity funds. These performance comparisons do not reflect the actual performance of any specific fund; individual fund performance may differ. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Source: Lipper Inc.

At September 30, 2018: 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year % of Long-Term U.S. Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average Fixed Income 38% 69% 79% 81% Equity 36% 51% 45% 53% Alternatives (performance relates to only 3 funds) 0% 0% 92% n/a

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended September June September September September 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating Revenues: Investment advisory fees: Separate accounts $ 261,567 $ 259,895 $ 253,128 $ 521,462 $ 503,174 Funds 383,923 383,564 393,035 767,487 775,263 Performance fees 31,874 24,036 40,821 55,910 122,358 Distribution and service fees 79,074 79,190 80,668 158,264 159,574 Other 1,989 1,220 686 3,209 1,811 Total operating revenues 758,427 747,905 768,338 1,506,332 1,562,180 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 364,885 361,568 367,951 726,453 781,258 Distribution and servicing 114,525 116,592 123,634 231,117 245,983 Communications and technology 57,489 56,740 51,299 114,229 101,602 Occupancy 27,352 24,904 25,171 52,256 49,579 Amortization of intangible assets 6,102 6,180 6,082 12,282 12,421 Impairment of intangible assets — — — — 34,000 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 145 426 — 571 (16,550) Other 52,201 55,819 49,782 108,020 102,263 Total operating expenses 622,699 622,229 623,919 1,244,928 1,310,556 Operating Income 135,728 125,676 144,419 261,404 251,624 Non-Operating Income (Expense): Interest income 2,420 2,446 1,572 4,866 3,040 Interest expense (29,860) (29,917) (29,077) (59,777) (58,343) Other income, net 6,627 7,252 7,289 13,879 18,677 Non-operating income (expense) of consolidated investment vehicles, net (3,998) 3,583 2,094 (415) 3,091 Total non-operating income (expense) (24,811) (16,636) (18,122) (41,447) (33,535) Income Before Income Tax Provision 110,917 109,040 126,297 219,957 218,089 Income tax provision 29,844 30,675 38,673 60,519 66,928 Net Income 81,073 78,365 87,624 159,438 151,161 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,270 12,275 11,960 20,545 24,577 Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 72,803 $ 66,090 $ 75,664 $ 138,893 $ 126,584 (Continued)

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, CONTINUED (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended September June September September September 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 72,803 $ 66,090 $ 75,664 $ 138,893 $ 126,584 Less: Earnings (distributed and undistributed) allocated to participating securities (1) 2,577 2,324 2,687 4,898 4,387 Net Income (Distributed and Undistributed) Allocated to Shareholders (Excluding Participating Securities) $ 70,226 $ 63,766 $ 72,977 $ 133,995 $ 122,197 Net Income per Share Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. Shareholders: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.75 $ 0.78 $ 1.57 $ 1.30 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.75 $ 0.78 $ 1.57 $ 1.29 Weighted-Average Number of Shares Outstanding: Basic 85,482 85,120 93,087 85,303 93,973 Diluted 85,612 85,491 93,496 85,536 94,390 (1) Participating securities excluded from weighted-average number of shares outstanding were 3,156, 3,053, and 3,417 for the

quarters ended September 2018, June 2018, and September 2017, respectively, and 3,105 and 3,305 for the six months

ended September 2018 and September 2017, respectively.

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarters Ended September 2018 June 2018 September 2017 Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1) Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1) Consolidated

Totals Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1) Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1) Consolidated

Totals Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1) Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1) Consolidated

Totals Total operating revenues $ 758,530 $ (103) $ 758,427 $ 748,108 $ (203) $ 747,905 $ 768,361 $ (23) $ 768,338 Total operating expenses 622,430 269 622,699 621,816 413 622,229 623,814 105 623,919 Operating Income (Loss) 136,100 (372) 135,728 126,292 (616) 125,676 144,547 (128) 144,419 Non-operating income (expense) (22,189) (2,622) (24,811) (19,784) 3,148 (16,636) (19,794) 1,672 (18,122) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Provision 113,911 (2,994) 110,917 106,508 2,532 109,040 124,753 1,544 126,297 Income tax provision 29,844 — 29,844 30,675 — 30,675 38,673 — 38,673 Net Income (Loss) 84,067 (2,994) 81,073 75,833 2,532 78,365 86,080 1,544 87,624 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,264 (2,994) 8,270 9,743 2,532 12,275 10,416 1,544 11,960 Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 72,803 $ — $ 72,803 $ 66,090 $ — $ 66,090 $ 75,664 $ — $ 75,664 Six Months Ended September 2018 September 2017 Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1) Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1) Consolidated

Totals Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1) Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1) Consolidated

Totals Total operating revenues $ 1,506,638 $ (306) $ 1,506,332 $ 1,562,247 $ (67) $ 1,562,180 Total operating expenses 1,244,246 682 1,244,928 1,310,428 128 1,310,556 Operating Income (Loss) 262,392 (988) 261,404 251,819 (195) 251,624 Non-operating income (expense) (41,973) 526 (41,447) (35,922) 2,387 (33,535) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Provision 220,419 (462) 219,957 215,897 2,192 218,089 Income tax provision 60,519 — 60,519 66,928 — 66,928 Net Income (Loss) 159,900 (462) 159,438 148,969 2,192 151,161 Less: Net income (Loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 21,007 (462) 20,545 22,385 2,192 24,577 Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 138,893 $ — $ 138,893 $ 126,584 $ — $ 126,584 (1) Other represents consolidated sponsored investment products that are not designated as CIVs

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING MARGIN, AS ADJUSTED (1) (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended September June September September September 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating Revenues, GAAP basis $ 758,427 $ 747,905 $ 768,338 $ 1,506,332 $ 1,562,180 Plus (less): Pass-through performance fees (24,006) (12,620) (19,874) (36,626) (85,305) Operating revenues eliminated upon consolidation of investment vehicles 103 203 23 306 67 Distribution and servicing expense excluding consolidated investment vehicles (114,516) (116,558) (123,578) (231,074) (245,927) Operating Revenues, as Adjusted $ 620,008 $ 618,930 $ 624,909 $ 1,238,938 $ 1,231,015 Operating Income, GAAP basis $ 135,728 $ 125,676 $ 144,419 $ 261,404 $ 251,624 Plus (less): Gains on deferred compensation and seed investments, net 3,964 1,272 4,824 5,236 10,252 Impairment of intangible assets — — — — 34,000 Amortization of intangible assets 6,102 6,180 6,082 12,282 12,421 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 145 426 — 571 (16,550) Charge related to regulatory matter 151 4,000 — 4,151 — Operating loss of consolidated investment vehicles, net 372 616 128 988 195 Operating Income, as Adjusted $ 146,462 $ 138,170 $ 155,453 $ 284,632 $ 291,942 Operating Margin, GAAP basis 17.9 % 16.8 % 18.8 % 17.4 % 16.1 % Operating Margin, as Adjusted 23.6 22.3 24.9 23.0 23.7 (1) See explanations for "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended September June September September September 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities, GAAP basis $ 289,568 $ (102,170) $ 290,390 $ 187,398 $ 174,906 Plus (less): Interest expense, net of accretion and amortization of debt discounts and premiums 29,341 29,356 28,343 58,697 56,673 Current tax expense 9,975 8,878 9,662 18,853 15,734 Net change in assets and liabilities (69,426) 215,016 (144,921) 145,590 70,334 Net change in assets and liabilities of consolidated investment vehicles (84,704) 14,580 (561) (70,124) 31,200 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (8,270) (12,275) (11,960) (20,545) (24,577) Net gains and earnings on investments 8,336 6,792 1,491 15,128 7,037 Net gains (losses) on consolidated investment vehicles (3,998) 3,583 2,094 (415) 3,091 Other 153 (374) 194 (221) 271 Adjusted EBITDA $ 170,975 $ 163,386 $ 174,732 $ 334,361 $ 334,669 (1) See explanations for "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in billions) (Unaudited) Assets Under Management Quarters Ended By asset class: September 2018 June 2018 March 2018 December 2017 September 2017 Equity $ 214.5 $ 206.4 $ 203.0 $ 207.6 $ 201.2 Fixed Income 411.0 412.3 422.3 420.1 411.9 Alternative 67.4 66.4 66.1 66.3 65.8 Long-Term Assets 692.9 685.1 691.4 694.0 678.9 Liquidity 62.5 59.5 62.7 73.2 75.5 Total $ 755.4 $ 744.6 $ 754.1 $ 767.2 $ 754.4 Quarters Ended Six Months Ended By asset class (average): September 2018 June 2018 March 2018 December 2017 September 2017 September 2018 September 2017 Equity $ 212.2 $ 205.0 $ 208.8 $ 204.7 $ 198.9 $ 208.9 $ 194.5 Fixed Income 411.4 416.7 422.2 414.8 410.2 414.3 405.7 Alternative 66.4 66.0 66.1 65.8 66.0 66.2 66.7 Long-Term Assets 690.0 687.7 697.1 685.3 675.1 689.4 666.9 Liquidity 60.2 61.8 69.8 74.6 75.2 61.3 78.9 Total $ 750.2 $ 749.5 $ 766.9 $ 759.9 $ 750.3 $ 750.7 $ 745.8 Component Changes in Assets Under Management Quarters Ended Six Months Ended September 2018 June 2018 March 2018 December 2017 September 2017 September 2018 September 2017 Beginning of period $ 744.6 $ 754.1 $ 767.2 $ 754.4 $ 741.2 $ 754.1 $ 728.4 Net client cash flows: Equity (1.1) (2.2) (2.1) (3.2) (2.4) (3.3) (1.4) Fixed Income (0.5) 1.3 2.8 5.4 0.9 0.8 1.2 Alternative 0.6 — 0.5 — (0.7) 0.6 (1.5) Long-Term flows (1.0) (0.9) 1.2 2.2 (2.2) (1.9) (1.7) Liquidity 3.0 (2.9) (10.7) (2.3) 0.2 — (11.3) Total net client cash flows 2.0 (3.8) (9.5) (0.1) (2.0) (1.9) (13.0) Realizations(1) (0.2) (0.3) (0.5) (0.3) (0.5) (0.5) (1.9) Market performance and other(2) 11.0 1.1 (6.0) 13.5 13.5 12.2 38.3 Impact of foreign exchange (2.0) (6.5) 2.9 (0.4) 2.2 (8.5) 2.9 Acquisitions (disposition), net — — — 0.1 — — (0.3) End of period $ 755.4 $ 744.6 $ 754.1 $ 767.2 $ 754.4 $ 755.4 $ 754.4 (1) Realizations represent investment manager-driven distributions primarily related to the sale of assets. Realizations are specific to our alternative managers and do not include client-driven distributions (e.g. client requested redemptions, liquidations or asset transfers). (2) The quarter ended September 30, 2017 includes a reclassification of $1.0 billion from long-term net client cash flows to Market performance and other. For the six months ended September 30, 2017, Other includes a $3.7 billion reconciliation to previously reported amounts. (3) Due to effects of rounding, the sum of the quarterly results may differ immaterially from the year-to-date results.

Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information

As supplemental information, we are providing a performance measure for "Operating Margin, as Adjusted" and a liquidity measure for "Adjusted EBITDA", each of which are based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP"). Our management uses these measures as benchmarks in evaluating and comparing our period-to-period operating performance and liquidity.

Operating Margin, as Adjusted

We calculate "Operating Margin, as Adjusted," by dividing (i) Operating Income, adjusted to exclude the impact on compensation expense of gains or losses on investments made to fund deferred compensation plans, the impact on compensation expense of gains or losses on seed capital investments by our affiliates under revenue sharing arrangements, amortization related to intangible assets, income (loss) of consolidated investment vehicles, the impact of fair value adjustments of contingent consideration liabilities, if any, unusual and other non-core charges (including the previously disclosed regulatory charge), and impairment charges by (ii) our operating revenues, adjusted to add back net investment advisory fees eliminated upon consolidation of investment vehicles, less distribution and servicing expenses which we use as an approximate measure of revenues that are passed through to third parties, and less performance fees that are passed through as compensation expense or net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, which we refer to as "Operating Revenues, as Adjusted." The deferred compensation items are removed from Operating Income in the calculation because they are offset by an equal amount in Non-operating income (expense), net, and thus have no impact on Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. We adjust for the impact of the amortization of management contract assets and the impact of fair value adjustments of contingent consideration liabilities, if any, which arise from acquisitions to reflect the fact that these items distort comparison of our operating results with the results of other asset management firms that have not engaged in significant acquisitions. Impairment charges, unusual and other non-core charges (including the previously disclosed regulatory charge), and income (loss) of consolidated investment vehicles are removed from Operating Income in the calculation because these items are not reflective of our core asset management operations. We use Operating Revenues, as Adjusted, in the calculation to show the operating margin without distribution and servicing expenses, which we use to approximate our distribution revenues that are passed through to third parties as a direct cost of selling our products, although distribution and servicing expenses may include commissions paid in connection with the launching of closed-end funds for which there is no corresponding revenue in the period. We also use Operating Revenues, as Adjusted, in the calculation to show the operating margin without performances fees which are passed through as compensation expense or net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests per the terms of certain more recent acquisitions. Operating Revenues, as Adjusted, also include our advisory revenues we receive from consolidated investment vehicles that are eliminated in consolidation under GAAP.

We believe that Operating Margin, as Adjusted, is a useful measure of our performance because it provides a measure of our core business activities. It excludes items that have no impact on Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. and indicates what our operating margin would have been without distribution revenues that are passed through to third parties as a direct cost of selling our products, performance fees that are passed through as compensation expense or net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests per the terms of certain more recent acquisitions, amortization related to intangible assets, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, if any, impairment charges, unusual and other non-core charges (including the previously disclosed regulatory charge), and the impact of the consolidation of certain investment vehicles described above. The consolidation of these investment vehicles does not have an impact on Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. This measure is provided in addition to our operating margin calculated under GAAP but is not a substitute for calculations of margins under GAAP and may not be comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, including measures of adjusted margins of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus (minus) interest expense, net of accretion and amortization of debt discounts and premiums, current income tax expense (benefit), the net change in assets and liabilities, net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net gains (losses) and earnings on investments, net gains (losses) on consolidated investment vehicles, and other. The net change in assets and liabilities adjustment aligns with the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Adjusted EBITDA is not reduced by equity-based compensation expense, including management equity plan non-cash issuance-related charges. Most management equity plan units may be put to or called by Legg Mason for cash payment, although their terms do not require this to occur.

We believe that this measure is useful to investors and us as it provides additional information with regard to our ability to meet working capital requirements, service our debt, and return capital to our shareholders. This measure is provided in addition to Cash provided by operating activities and may not be comparable to non-GAAP performance measures or liquidity measures of other companies, including their measures of EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA. Further, this measure is not to be confused with Net Income, Cash provided by operating activities, or other measures of earnings or cash flows under GAAP, and are provided as a supplement to, and not in replacement of, GAAP measures.

