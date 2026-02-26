Leggett & Platt Announces Quarterly Dividend of $.05

Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Feb 26, 2026, 11:04 ET

CARTHAGE, Mo., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $.05 per share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 143-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and solutions; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; and hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications.

