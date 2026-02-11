Leggett & Platt Reports 4Q and Full Year 2025 Results

CARTHAGE, Mo., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

4Q sales of $939 million, an 11% decrease vs 4Q24

4Q EPS of $.18, 4Q adjusted 1 EPS of $.22, a $.01 increase vs adjusted 1 4Q24 EPS

EPS of $.22, a $.01 increase vs adjusted 4Q24 EPS 2025 sales of $4.05 billion, a 7% decrease vs 2024

2025 EPS of $1.69, 2025 adjusted 1 EPS of $1.05, flat vs adjusted 1 2024 EPS

EPS of $1.05, flat vs adjusted 2024 EPS 2025 operating cash flow of $338 million, a $33 million increase vs 2024

2026 guidance: sales of $3.8–$4.0 billion, EPS of $0.92–$1.38; adjusted1 EPS of $1.00–$1.20

President and CEO Karl Glassman commented, "Throughout 2025, our teams executed our strategic priorities, including strengthening our balance sheet, improving operational efficiency, and positioning the company for long-term growth. We made significant progress on our deleveraging efforts, reducing our debt and lowering our net debt leverage ratio to 2.4x. This was a tremendous step toward achieving our long-term target of 2.0x, making Leggett more agile and enabling us to shift our focus to pursuing opportunities for growth and returning capital to shareholders.

"We are pleased the restructuring plan we launched in early 2024 was substantially completed by the end of 2025, resulting in greater EBIT benefit with lower costs than originally expected. We are confident the significant improvements made over the past two years are sustainable, will support improved profitability and cash flow, and position us to benefit from the future recovery in residential market demand."

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Fourth quarter sales were $939 million, an 11%2 decrease versus fourth quarter last year

Divestitures decreased sales 5%

Organic sales 3 were down 6% Volume was down 9%, primarily from sales weakness at a certain customer and retailer merchandising changes in Adjustable Bed and Specialty Foam, continued soft demand in residential end markets, customers' supply chain disruptions in Automotive, and lower demand in Hydraulic Cylinders. These declines were partially offset by growth in Textiles, Work Furniture, and higher trade wire and rod sales. Raw material-related selling price increases and currency benefit increased sales 3%

were down 6%

Fourth quarter EBIT was $32 million, down $12 million from fourth quarter 2024 EBIT of $44 million. Adjusted1 EBIT was $48 million, an $8 million decrease from fourth quarter 2024 adjusted1 EBIT.

Adjusted1 EBIT decreased primarily from lower volume and earnings associated with the divested Aerospace business, partially offset by metal margin expansion and restructuring benefit

EBIT margin was 3.4%, down from 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, and adjusted1 EBIT margin was 5.1%, down from 5.3%.

Fourth quarter EPS was $.18, an $.08 increase versus fourth quarter 2024 EPS of $.10. Fourth quarter adjusted1 EPS was $.22, up $.01 versus fourth quarter 2024 adjusted1 EPS of $.21.



Fourth Quarter Results 1

EBIT (millions)

EPS

Bedding Specialized FF&T Other Total





4Q25 4Q24 4Q25 4Q24 4Q25 4Q24 4Q25 4Q24 4Q25 4Q24

4Q25 4Q24 Reported results $26 $2 $24 $25 $7 $17 ($25) — $32 $44

$.18 $.10 Adjustment items:

























Net gain from insurance proceeds (22) — — — — — — — (22) —

(.12) — Gain from sale of restructuring real estate (5) (2) — — — — — — (5) (2)

(.03) (.01) Gain on sale of Aerospace Products Group — — (4) — — — — — (4) —

(.03) — Gain from sale of idle real estate — (2) — — — — — — — (2)

— (.01) Restructuring, restructuring-related, and impairment charges2 17 10 3 5 2 — — — 22 15

.12 .09 Pension settlement3 — — — — — — 22 — 22 —

.08 — Somnigroup unsolicited offer evaluation costs — — — — — — 3 — 3 —

.02 — Goodwill impairment — 1 — — — — — — — 1

— .00 Special tax item4 — — — — — — — — — —

— .04 Total adjustments (9) 7 (2) 5 2 — 25 — 16 12

.04 .11 Adjusted results $16 $8 $23 $30 $9 $17 $0 — $48 $56

$.22 $.21 1 Calculations impacted by rounding 2 4Q25 includes $3 million and 4Q24 includes $2 million of other restructuring activities not associated with the restructuring plan 3 Impact from a non-cash settlement charge related to the termination of a pension plan 4 $5 million deferred tax asset valuation allowance related to a 2022 acquisition in the Specialized Products segment































FULL YEAR RESULTS

2025 sales were $4.05 billion, a 7%4 decrease versus 2024

Divestitures decreased sales 2%

Organic sales 3 were down 5% Volume was down 6%, primarily from continued weak demand in residential end markets, sales weakness at a certain customer and retailer merchandising changes in Adjustable Bed and Specialty Foam, lower demand in Automotive and Hydraulic Cylinders, and restructuring-related sales attrition. These declines were partially offset by growth in Textiles and Work Furniture and higher trade wire and rod sales. Raw material-related selling price increases and currency benefit increased sales 1%

were down 5%

2025 EBIT was $356 million, up $786 million from 2024 EBIT of ($430) million. Adjusted1 EBIT was $263 million, a $4 million decrease from 2024 adjusted1 EBIT.

Adjusted1 EBIT decreased primarily from lower volume, partially offset by restructuring benefit and metal margin expansion.

EBIT margin was 8.8%, up from (9.8%) in 2024, and adjusted1 EBIT margin was 6.5%, up from 6.1%.

2025 EPS was $1.69, a $5.42 increase versus 2024 EPS of ($3.73). 2025 adjusted1 EPS was $1.05, flat versus 2024 adjusted1 EPS of $1.05.



Full Year Results 1

EBIT (millions)

EPS

Bedding Specialized FF&T Other Total





2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024

2025 2024 Reported results $99 ($549) $204 $64 $79 $58 ($25) ($4) $356 ($430)

$1.69 ($3.73) Adjustment items:

























Gain on sale of Aerospace Products Group — — (91) — — — — — (91) —

(.61) — Net gain from insurance proceeds (35) — — — — (2) — — (35) (2)

(.19) (.01) Gain from sale of restructuring real estate (22) (17) — — (3) — — — (24) (17)

(.13) (.09) Gain from sale of idle real estate — (14) (2) — (3) — — — (5) (14)

(.03) (.08) Restructuring, restructuring-related, and impairment charges2 26 37 8 10 3 2 — — 36 50

.20 .28 Pension settlement3 — — — — — — 22 — 22 —

.08 — Somnigroup unsolicited offer evaluation costs — — — — — — 3 — 3 —

.02 — Goodwill impairment — 588 — 44 — 44 — — — 676

— 4.61 CEO transition compensation costs — — — — — — — 4 — 4

— .03 Special tax item4 — — — — — — — — — —

.02 .04 Total adjustments (30) 594 (85) 54 (3) 44 25 4 (93) 696

(.64) 4.78 Adjusted results $68 $45 $119 $118 $76 $103 $0 $— $263 $267

$1.05 $1.05 1 Calculations impacted by rounding 2 2025 includes $6 million and 2024 includes $3 million of other restructuring activities not associated with the restructuring plan 3 Impact from a non-cash settlement charge related to the termination of a pension plan 4 2025 includes $2 million tax related to U.S. corporate tax law changes; 2024 includes $5 million deferred tax asset valuation allowance related to a 2022 acquisition in the Specialized Products segment



































2025 DEBT, CASH FLOW, AND LIQUIDITY

Net Debt 1 was 2.4x trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA 1 as of year end

was 2.4x trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA as of year end Debt at December 31 Reduced debt by $376 million in 2025 Total debt of $1.5 billion in three tranches of long-term bonds at $500 million each

at December 31 Operating cash flow was $338 million, an increase of $33 million versus 2024, driven primarily by working capital improvements

was $338 million, an increase of $33 million versus 2024, driven primarily by working capital improvements Capital expenditures were $57 million

were $57 million Dividends were $27 million In November, Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $.05 per share, flat versus last year's fourth quarter dividend

were $27 million Stock issuances and repurchases were all related to employee benefit plans, .3 million shares surrendered and issuances of 1.4 million shares

were all related to employee benefit plans, .3 million shares surrendered and issuances of 1.4 million shares Total liquidity was $1,296 million at December 31 $587 million cash on hand $709 million in capacity remaining under revolving credit facility

was $1,296 million at December 31

RESTRUCTURING PLAN

Realized $5 million of incremental 5 EBIT benefit in fourth quarter 2025, $41 million of incremental 5 EBIT benefit in 2025 and $63 million of EBIT benefit from inception Expect approximately $5 million of incremental 5 EBIT benefit in 2026

EBIT benefit in fourth quarter 2025, $41 million of incremental EBIT benefit in 2025 and $63 million of EBIT benefit from inception Realized $5 million of incremental 5 sales attrition in fourth quarter 2025, including $3 million from the divestiture of a small U.S. machinery business in our Bedding Products segment and realized $38 million of incremental 5 sales attrition in 2025, including $12 million from the divestiture of the machinery business. Realized $53 million of sales attrition from inception. Expect approximately $5 million of incremental 5 sales attrition in 2026

sales attrition in fourth quarter 2025, including $3 million from the divestiture of a small U.S. machinery business in our Bedding Products segment and realized $38 million of incremental sales attrition in 2025, including $12 million from the divestiture of the machinery business. Realized $53 million of sales attrition from inception. Realized $48 million of cash proceeds from real estate sales from inception Anticipate an additional $20–$30 million of cash proceeds in 2026

Realized $19 million of restructuring and restructuring-related costs in fourth quarter 2025, $30 million of restructuring and restructuring-related costs in 2025, and $78 million of restructuring and restructuring-related costs from inception Expect an additional $2 million of restructuring and restructuring-related costs in 2026





Restructuring Plan Impacts (millions)



4Q 2025 2025 Since Inception Total Plan

Estimate

Net Cash Received from

Real Estate Sales $6 $28 $48 $70–$80

Total Costs $19 $30 $78 ~$80

Cash Costs 1 9 39 ~40

Non-Cash Costs 18 21 39 ~40



























2026 GUIDANCE

Sales are expected to be $3.8–$4.0 billion, down 1% to 6% versus 2025 2025 divestitures to reduce sales by 3% Volume is expected to be flat to down low-single digits Volume at the midpoint: Down low-single digits in Bedding Products segment Down low-single digits in Specialized Products segment Flat in Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment Raw material-related price increases and currency benefit combined expected to increase sales low-single digits

are expected to be $3.8–$4.0 billion, down 1% to 6% versus 2025 EPS is expected to be $0.92–$1.38 Earnings expectations include: $.02 to $.11 per share impact from restructuring costs, primarily related to cost improvement and footprint optimization opportunities identified across the company that are currently being evaluated $.05 to $.08 per share impact from costs associated with the unsolicited offer from Somnigroup $.11 to $.25 per share gain from sales of real estate

is expected to be $0.92–$1.38 Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.00–$1.20 At the midpoint, increase versus 2025 due primarily to operational efficiency improvements, disciplined cost management, favorable sales mix, and full year benefit of metal margin expansion that started in Q2 2025, partially offset by lower volume

is expected to be $1.00–$1.20 Based on this framework, 2026 EBIT margin is expected to be 5.9%–7.8%; adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be 6.3%–7.0%

Additional expectations: Depreciation and amortization $115 million Net interest expense $50 million Effective tax rate 26% Operating cash flow $225–$275 million Capital expenditures $100–$115 million Fully diluted shares 141 million Share repurchases to offset share issuances, resulting in minimal dilution



SEGMENT RESULTS – Fourth Quarter 2025 (versus 4Q 2024)

Bedding Products –

Trade sales decreased 11% Volume decreased 15%, primarily due to sales weakness at a certain customer and retailer merchandising changes in Adjustable Bed and Specialty Foam and restructuring-related sales attrition, partially offset by higher trade wire and rod sales Raw material-related selling price increases and currency benefit added 5% to sales Divestiture of a small U.S. machinery business reduced sales 1%

EBIT increased $24 million and adjusted 1 EBIT increased $8 million

EBIT increased $8 million Adjusted1 EBIT increased primarily from metal margin expansion in trade rod and restructuring benefit partially offset by lower volume

Specialized Products –

Trade sales decreased 21% Divestiture of Aerospace reduced sales 17% Volume decreased 7% primarily from customers' supply chain disruptions in Automotive and lower demand in Hydraulic Cylinders Raw material-related selling price increases and currency benefit added 3% to sales

EBIT decreased $1 million and adjusted 1 EBIT decreased $8 million

EBIT decreased $8 million Adjusted1 EBIT decreased primarily from lower volume and earnings associated with the divested Aerospace business partially offset by restructuring benefit

Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products –

Trade sales decreased 3% Volume decreased 2%, primarily from demand softness in Home Furniture and Flooring partially offset by growth in Textiles and Work Furniture Currency benefit offset by raw material-related selling price decreases Divestiture of a facility in Work Furniture reduced sales 1%

EBIT decreased $9 million and adjusted 1 EBIT decreased $8 million

EBIT decreased $8 million Adjusted1 EBIT decreased primarily from lower volume, pricing adjustments, currency impact, and start-up costs associated with a new Home Furniture facility in Vietnam

SEGMENT RESULTS – Full Year 2025 (versus 2024)

Bedding Products –

Trade sales decreased 11% Volume decreased 12%, primarily due to sales weakness at a certain customer and retailer merchandising changes in Adjustable Bed and Specialty Foam, demand softness in U.S. and European bedding markets, restructuring-related sales attrition, and the exit of a customer in Specialty Foam partially offset by higher trade rod and wire sales Raw material-related selling price increases and currency benefit added 2% to sales Divestiture of a small U.S. machinery business reduced sales 1%

EBIT increased $648 million and adjusted 1 EBIT increased $23 million Adjusted 1 EBIT increased primarily from metal margin expansion, restructuring benefit, favorable sales mix in Steel Rod and U.S. Spring, and operational efficiency improvements in Specialty Foam. These increases were partially offset by lower volume.

EBIT increased $23 million

Specialized Products –

Trade sales decreased 9% Divestiture of Aerospace reduced sales 5% Volume decreased 5% from declines in Automotive and Hydraulic Cylinders partially offset by growth in Aerospace in the first half of the year Raw material-related selling price increases and currency benefit added 1% to sales

EBIT increased $140 million and adjusted 1 EBIT increased $1 million

EBIT increased $1 million Adjusted1 EBIT increased primarily from pricing actions, operational efficiency improvements, and restructuring benefit partially offset by lower volume and earnings associated with the divested Aerospace business

Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products –

Trade sales decreased 1% Volume was flat year over year from demand softness in Home Furniture and Flooring offset by growth in Textiles and Work Furniture Raw material-related selling price decreases, net of currency benefit, reduced sales 1%

EBIT increased $20 million and adjusted 1 EBIT decreased $27 million Adjusted 1 EBIT decreased primarily from pricing adjustments, currency impact, start-up costs associated with a new Home Furniture facility in Vietnam, and the aggregate of other smaller items

EBIT decreased $27 million

SLIDES AND CONFERENCE CALL

A set of slides containing summary financial information is available from the Investor Relations section of Leggett's website at www.leggett.com. Management will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central (8:30 a.m. Eastern) on Thursday, February 12. The webcast can be accessed from Leggett's website, via Leggett & Platt Q425 Webcast & Earnings Conference Call.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 143-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and solutions; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; and hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements," identified by the context in which they appear or words such as "expect," "anticipated," "estimate," and "guidance," including, but not limited to volume; sales, EPS, adjusted EPS; capital expenditures; depreciation and amortization; net interest expense; fully diluted shares; operating cash flow; incremental sales attrition; EBIT margin; adjusted EBIT margin; effective tax rate; dividends; raw material related price increases; currency impact; incremental EBIT benefit; share repurchases; net cash from real estate sales, and restructuring and restructuring related cash and non-cash costs. Such statements are expressly qualified by cautionary statements described in this provision and reflect only the beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of Leggett at the time the statement is made. Because all forward-looking statements deal with the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties and developments which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from those envisioned or reflected in any forward-looking statement. Moreover, we do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement was made. Some of these risks include: risks associated with our review of any potential transaction between the Company and Somnigroup International, Inc. including the impact on our stock price, customer relationships, business, and the timeline for the completion of the review process which there can be no assurance that the process will result in any particular outcome; increased trade costs, including tariffs; regarding the Restructuring Plan, our ability to timely receive anticipated EBIT benefits, and expected net cash from real estate sales, our ability to accurately forecast sales and earnings; the adverse impact on our sales, earnings, liquidity, margins, cash flow, costs, and financial condition caused by: global inflationary and deflationary impacts; the demand for our products and our customers' products; our manufacturing facilities' ability to obtain necessary raw materials, parts, and labor, and to ship finished products; the impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets; our ability to access the commercial paper market or borrow under our credit facility; supply chain shortages and disruptions; our ability to manage working capital; our ability to collect receivables; price and product competition; cost of raw materials, labor and energy; cash generation sufficient to pay our debts or the dividend; cash repatriation from foreign accounts; our ability to pass along cost increases through increased selling prices; conflict between China and Taiwan; our ability to maintain profit margins if customers change the quantity or mix of our products; political risks; tax audits and rates; foreign operating risks; cybersecurity incidents; customer losses and insolvencies; disruption to our steel rod mill and wire mills and other operations because of severe weather-related events, natural disaster, fire, explosion, terrorism, pandemic, or governmental action; ability to develop innovative products; foreign currency fluctuation; share repurchases; anti-dumping duties on innersprings, steel wire rod and mattresses; data privacy; sustainability obligations; litigation risks; and risk factors in the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections in Leggett's Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs.

1 Please refer to attached tables for Non-GAAP Reconciliations 2 <1% from restructuring-related sales attrition 3 Trade sales excluding acquisitions/divestitures in the last 12 months 4 1% from restructuring-related sales attrition 5 Represents year-over-year change

LEGGETT & PLATT

Page 8 of 10

















February 11, 2026 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

FOURTH QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE







(In millions, except per share data)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change







Trade sales

$ 938.6

$ 1,056.4

(11) %

$ 4,055.1

$ 4,383.6

(7) %







Cost of goods sold

770.8

880.8





3,311.0

3,634.5











Gross profit

167.8

175.6

(4) %

744.1

749.1

(1) %







Selling & administrative expenses

121.8

124.4

(2) %

488.3

508.8

(4) %







Amortization

3.8

5.2





16.2

22.0











Other (income) expense, net

10.6

2.3





(116.4)

648.2











Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes

31.6

43.7

(28) %

356.0

(429.9)

NM







Net interest expense

13.1

18.7





66.3

79.3











Earnings (loss) before income taxes

18.5

25.0





289.7

(509.2)











Income taxes

(6.6)

10.8





54.3

2.2











Net earnings (loss)

25.1

14.2





235.4

(511.4)











Less net income from noncontrolling interest

0.1

—





—

(0.1)











Net Earnings (loss) Attributable to L&P

$ 25.2

$ 14.2

77 %

$ 235.4

$ (511.5)

NM







Earnings (loss) per diluted share































Net earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ 0.18

$ 0.10

80 %

$ 1.69

$ (3.73)

NM







Shares outstanding































Common stock (at end of period)

135.5

134.4

0.8 %

135.5

134.4

0.8 %







Basic (average for period)

138.9

137.5





138.5

137.3











Diluted (average for period)

140.4

138.2

1.6 %

139.7

137.3

1.7 %









































CASH FLOW

FOURTH QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE







(In millions)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change







Net earnings (loss)

$ 25.1

$ 14.2





$ 235.4

$ (511.4)











Depreciation and amortization

31.7

34.1





122.4

136.0











Working capital decrease (increase)

68.2

59.1





83.3

30.0











Impairments

17.0

3.8





19.0

682.3











Deferred income tax benefit

(19.8)

(2.7)





(20.2)

(58.0)











Other operating activities

(0.7)

13.8





(101.7)

26.8











Net Cash from Operating Activities

$ 121.5

$ 122.3

(1) %

$ 338.2

$ 305.7

11 %







Additions to PP&E

(19.6)

(21.8)





(57.2)

(81.6)











Purchase of companies, net of cash

—

—





—

—











Proceeds from disposals of assets and businesses

27.4

6.4





350.5

47.0











Dividends paid

(6.8)

(6.6)





(27.0)

(136.3)











Repurchase of common stock, net

—

(0.4)





(2.4)

(4.9)











Additions to (payments of) debt, net

0.8

(15.6)





(376.2)

(125.9)











Other

3.4

(11.3)





11.3

(19.3)











Increase (Decrease) in Cash & Equivalents

$ 126.7

$ 73.0





$ 237.2

$ (15.3)













































BALANCE SHEET

Dec 31,

Dec 31,























(In millions)

2025

2024

Change



















Cash and equivalents

$ 587.4

$ 350.2























Receivables

475.9

559.4























Inventories

622.6

722.6























Other current assets

57.7

58.3























Total current assets

1,743.6

1,690.5

3 %



















Net fixed assets

664.0

724.4























Operating lease right-of-use assets

137.9

175.7























Goodwill

751.4

794.4























Intangible assets and deferred costs, both at net

239.5

276.6























TOTAL ASSETS

$ 3,536.4

$ 3,661.6

(3) %



















Trade accounts payable

$ 466.6

$ 497.7























Current debt maturities

1.5

1.3























Current operating lease liabilities

51.5

53.4























Other current liabilities

255.4

294.0























Total current liabilities

775.0

846.4

(8) %



















Long-term debt

1,496.2

1,862.8

(20) %



















Operating lease liabilities

106.7

131.1























Deferred taxes and other liabilities

135.9

131.1























Equity

1,022.6

690.2

48 %



















Total Capitalization

2,761.4

2,815.2

(2) %



















TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

$ 3,536.4

$ 3,661.6

(3) %























































































LEGGETT & PLATT

Page 9 of 10

















February 11, 2026 SEGMENT RESULTS 1

FOURTH QUARTER

YEAR TO DATE







(In millions)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change







Bedding Products































Trade sales

$ 373.8

$ 420.2

(11) %

$ 1,558.4

$ 1,751.7

(11) %







EBIT

25.5

1.6

NM

98.7

(549.0)

NM







EBIT margin

6.8 %

0.4 %

640 bps 2 6.3 %

(31.3) %

NM







Goodwill impairment

—

0.7





—

587.9











Restructuring, restructuring-related, and impairment charges

17.4

10.2





26.0

37.4











Gain on sale of real estate

(5.0)

(4.3)





(21.7)

(30.9)











Net gain from insurance proceeds

(21.6)

—





(34.7)

—











Adjusted EBIT 3

16.3

8.2

99 %

68.3

45.4

50 %







Adjusted EBIT margin 3

4.4 %

2.0 %

240 bps 2 4.4 %

2.6 %

180 bps 2





Depreciation and amortization

15.6

15.3





55.1

59.0











Adjusted EBITDA

31.9

23.5

36 %

123.4

104.4

18 %







Adjusted EBITDA margin

8.5 %

5.6 %

290 bps

7.9 %

6.0 %

190 bps









































Specialized Products































Trade sales

$ 240.7

$ 303.7

(21) %

$ 1,122.4

$ 1,239.1

(9) %







EBIT

24.3

25.4

(4) %

204.3

64.4

217 %







EBIT margin

10.1 %

8.4 %

170 bps

18.2 %

5.2 %

NM







Goodwill impairment

—

—





—

43.6











Gain on sale of Aerospace Products Group

(4.1)

—





(90.9)

—











Restructuring, restructuring-related, and impairment charges

2.6

5.0





7.5

10.1











Gain on sale of real estate

—

—





(1.7)

—











Adjusted EBIT 3

22.8

30.4

(25) %

119.2

118.1

1 %







Adjusted EBIT margin 3

9.5 %

10.0 %

(50) bps

10.6 %

9.5 %

110 bps







Depreciation and amortization

8.2

11.6





34.7

43.0











Adjusted EBITDA

31.0

42.0

(26) %

153.9

161.1

(4) %







Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.9 %

13.8 %

(90) bps

13.7 %

13.0 %

70 bps









































Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products































Trade sales

$ 324.1

$ 332.5

(3) %

$ 1,374.3

$ 1,392.8

(1) %







EBIT

7.4

16.6

(55) %

78.6

58.2

35 %







EBIT margin

2.3 %

5.0 %

(270) bps

5.7 %

4.2 %

150 bps







Goodwill impairment

—

—





—

44.5











Restructuring, restructuring-related, and impairment charges

1.6

0.3





2.7

2.3











Gain on sale of real estate

—

—





(5.7)

—











Net gain from insurance proceeds

—

—





—

(2.2)











Adjusted EBIT 3

9.0

16.9

(47) %

75.6

102.8

(26) %







Adjusted EBIT Margin 3

2.8 %

5.1 %

(230) bps

5.5 %

7.4 %

(190) bps







Depreciation and amortization

4.4

5.5





18.3

21.7











Adjusted EBITDA

13.4

22.4

(40) %

93.9

124.5

(25) %







Adjusted EBITDA margin

4.1 %

6.7 %

(260) bps

6.8 %

8.9 %

(210) bps









































Total Company































Trade sales

$ 938.6

$ 1,056.4

(11) %

$ 4,055.1

$ 4,383.6

(7) %







EBIT - segments

57.2

43.6

31 %

381.6

(426.4)

NM







Intersegment eliminations and other

(25.6)

0.1





(25.6)

(3.5)











EBIT

31.6

43.7

(28) %

356.0

(429.9)

NM







EBIT margin

3.4 %

4.1 %

(70) bps

8.8 %

(9.8) %

NM







Goodwill impairment

—

0.7





—

676.0











Gain on sale of Aerospace Products Group

(4.1)

—





(90.9)

—











Restructuring, restructuring-related, and impairment charges

21.6

15.5





36.2

49.8











Gain on sale of real estate

(5.0)

(4.3)





(29.1)

(30.9)











Net gain from insurance proceeds

(21.6)

—





(34.7)

(2.2)











Pension settlement

22.0

—





22.0

—











Somnigroup unsolicited offer evaluation costs

3.4

—





3.4

—











CEO transition compensation costs

—

—





—

3.7











Adjusted EBIT 3

47.9

55.6

(14) %

262.9

266.5

(1) %







Adjusted EBIT margin 3

5.1 %

5.3 %

(20) bps

6.5 %

6.1 %

40 bps







Depreciation and amortization - segments

28.2

32.4





108.1

123.7











Depreciation and amortization - unallocated 4

3.5

1.7





14.3

12.3











Adjusted EBITDA

$ 79.6

$ 89.7

(11) %

$ 385.3

$ 402.5

(4) %







Adjusted EBITDA margin

8.5 %

8.5 %

0 bps

9.5 %

9.2 %

30 bps











































































LAST SIX QUARTERS

2024

2025







Selected Figures (In Millions)

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q







Trade sales

1,101.7

1,056.4

1,022.1

1,058.0

1,036.4

938.6







Sales growth (vs. prior year)

(6) %

(5) %

(7) %

(6) %

(6) %

(11) %







Volume growth (same locations vs. prior year)

(4) %

(4) %

(5) %

(7) %

(6) %

(9) %









































Adjusted EBIT 3

76.0

55.6

66.6

75.6

72.8

47.9







Cash from operations

95.5

122.3

6.8

84.0

125.9

121.5









































Adjusted EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 3

423.7

402.5

404.1

405.6

395.4

385.3







(Long-term debt + current maturities - cash and equivalents) / adj. EBITDA 3,5

3.78

3.76

3.77

3.51

2.62

2.36









































Organic Sales (Vs. Prior Year) 6

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q







Bedding Products

(8) %

(6) %

(12) %

(10) %

(9) %

(10) %







Specialized Products

(6) %

(5) %

(5) %

(5) %

(2) %

(4) %







Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products

(4) %

(4) %

(1) %

(2) %

— %

(2) %







Overall

(6) %

(5) %

(7) %

(6) %

(4) %

(6) %









































1 Segment and overall company margins calculated on net trade sales. 2 bps = basis points; a unit of measure equal to 1/100th of 1%. 3 Refer to next page for non-GAAP reconciliations. 4 Consists primarily of depreciation of non-operating assets. 5 EBITDA based on trailing twelve months. 6 Trade sales excluding sales attributable to acquisitions and divestitures consummated in the last 12 months.

































LEGGETT & PLATT









Page 10 of 10









February 11, 2026 RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED (Non-GAAP) FINANCIAL MEASURES 10

































Non-GAAP Adjustments 7

Full Year

2024

2025 (In millions, except per share data)

2024

2025

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q Goodwill impairment

676.0

—

—

0.7

—

—

—

— Gain on sale of Aerospace Products Group

—

(90.9)

—

—

—

—

(86.8)

(4.1) Restructuring, restructuring-related, and impairment charges

49.8

36.2

12.3

15.5

6.9

3.6

4.1

21.6 Gain on sale of real estate

(30.9)

(29.1)

(14.0)

(4.3)

(3.2)

(18.4)

(2.5)

(5.0) Net gain from insurance proceeds

(2.2)

(34.7)

—

—

—

—

(13.1)

(21.6) Pension settlement

—

22.0

—

—

—

—

—

22.0 Somnigroup unsolicited offer evaluation costs

—

3.4

—

—

—

—

—

3.4 CEO transition compensation costs

3.7

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Non-GAAP Adjustments (Pretax) 8

696.4

(93.1)

(1.7)

11.9

3.7

(14.8)

(98.3)

16.3 Income tax impact

(46.1)

1.3

0.4

(2.7)

(1.3)

3.6

9.0

(10.0) Special tax item 9

5.4

2.3

—

5.4

—

—

2.3

— Non-GAAP Adjustments (After Tax)

655.7

(89.5)

(1.3)

14.6

2.4

(11.2)

(87.0)

6.3

































Diluted shares outstanding

137.3

139.7

138.0

138.2

138.6

139.6

140.2

140.4

































EPS Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments

4.78

(0.64)

(0.01)

0.11

0.02

(0.08)

(0.62)

0.04

































Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Margin, and EPS 7

Full Year

2024

2025 (In millions, except per share data)

2024

2025

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q Trade sales

4,383.6

4,055.1

1,101.7

1,056.4

1,022.1

1,058.0

1,036.4

938.6

































EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes)

(429.9)

356.0

77.7

43.7

62.9

90.4

171.1

31.6 Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax)

696.4

(93.1)

(1.7)

11.9

3.7

(14.8)

(98.3)

16.3 Adjusted EBIT

266.5

262.9

76.0

55.6

66.6

75.6

72.8

47.9

































EBIT margin

(9.8) %

8.8 %

7.1 %

4.1 %

6.2 %

8.5 %

16.5 %

3.4 % Adjusted EBIT Margin

6.1 %

6.5 %

6.9 %

5.3 %

6.5 %

7.1 %

7.0 %

5.1 %

































EBIT

(429.9)

356.0

77.7

43.7

62.9

90.4

171.1

31.6 Depreciation and amortization

136.0

122.4

36.4

34.1

31.6

29.7

29.4

31.7 EBITDA

(293.9)

478.4

114.1

77.8

94.5

120.1

200.5

63.3 Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax)

696.4

(93.1)

(1.7)

11.9

3.7

(14.8)

(98.3)

16.3 Adjusted EBITDA

402.5

385.3

112.4

89.7

98.2

105.3

102.2

79.6

































EBITDA margin

(6.7) %

11.8 %

10.4 %

7.4 %

9.2 %

11.4 %

19.3 %

6.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

9.2 %

9.5 %

10.2 %

8.5 %

9.6 %

10.0 %

9.9 %

8.5 %

































Diluted EPS

(3.73)

1.69

0.33

0.10

0.22

0.38

0.91

0.18 EPS impact of non-GAAP adjustments

4.78

(0.64)

(0.01)

0.11

0.02

(0.08)

(0.62)

0.04 Adjusted EPS

1.05

1.05

0.32

0.21

0.24

0.30

0.29

0.22

































Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 11

Full Year

2024

2025 (In millions, except ratios)

2024

2025

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q Total debt

1,864.1

1,497.7

1,879.3

1,864.1

1,936.4

1,793.5

1,497.2

1,497.7 Less: cash and equivalents

(350.2)

(587.4)

(277.2)

(350.2)

(412.6)

(368.8)

(460.7)

(587.4) Net debt

1,513.9

910.3

1,602.1

1,513.9

1,523.8

1,424.7

1,036.5

910.3

































Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months

402.5

385.3

423.7

402.5

404.1

405.6

395.4

385.3

































Net Debt / 12-month Adjusted EBITDA

3.76

2.36

3.78

3.76

3.77

3.51

2.62

2.36



































































Aerospace Products Group









2024

2025 (In millions)









3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q Net trade sales









44.9

52.2

53.0

50.6

28.6

— EBIT









5.2

7.9

7.2

9.3

3.2

— Depreciation and amortization









2.5

2.6

2.5

—

—

— Net Earnings (assuming a 25% tax rate)









3.9

5.9

5.4

7.0

2.4

—

































7 Management and investors use these measures as supplemental information to assess operational performance. 8 The non-GAAP adjustments are included in the following lines of the income statement:











2024

2025











3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q Cost of goods sold









0.8

8.7

0.5

—

1.7

1.4 Selling & administrative expenses









6.2

4.5

1.7

—

—

3.6 Other (income) expense, net









(8.7)

(1.3)

1.5

(14.8)

(100.0)

11.3 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments (Pretax)









(1.7)

11.9

3.7

(14.8)

(98.3)

16.3

































9 The special tax item of $2.3 in Q3, 2025 is related to recent U.S. corporate income tax law changes, and the $5.4 in Q4, 2024 is the deferred tax asset valuation allowance related to a 2022 acquisition in the Specialized Products segment. 10 Calculations impacted by rounding. 11 Management and investors use this ratio as supplemental information to assess ability to pay off debt. These ratios are calculated differently than the Company's credit facility covenant ratio.

