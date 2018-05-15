Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.38 per share for the second quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 5.6% versus the dividend declared in the second quarter of 2017. The dividend will be paid on July 13, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2018.

A member of Standard & Poor's Dividend Aristocrats, Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 47 consecutive years, a record that only ten S&P 500 companies currently exceed. At an annual indicated dividend of $1.52 per share, the yield is 3.6%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $41.75 per share. Accordingly, Leggett & Platt possesses one of the highest dividend yields among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

Annual Meeting Results

The annual meeting of Leggett & Platt shareholders was held this morning in Carthage, Missouri. Shareholders elected as directors the 9 nominees proposed by the Board; ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company's independent registered public accountant for 2018; and endorsed the compensation of the company's named executive officers. No other proposals were voted upon.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: At Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG), we create innovative products that enhance people's lives, generate exceptional returns for our shareholders, and provide sought-after jobs in communities around the world. L&P is a 135-year-old diversified manufacturer that designs and produces engineered products found in most homes and automobiles. The company is comprised of 14 business units, 22,000 employee-partners, and 120 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S. manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) components for home furniture and work furniture; d) flooring underlayment; e) adjustable beds; f) high-carbon drawn steel wire; and g) bedding industry machinery.

