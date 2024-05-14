Legion FC To Launch Summer Reading Program "Learning With Legion" for Local K-5 Students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. , May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham Legion FC is launching Learning With Legion, a summer reading program for local students that focuses on educating Birmingham's youth on the importance of reading. Legion FC will host Learning With Legion from May through August and partner with local government and retailers, community centers, libraries, school systems, and other entities to make reading fun and accessible to all Birmingham communities.

Kids and students in kindergarten through 5th grade in and around the City of Birmingham can earn free tickets to Legion FC home games as they read throughout the summer. They will also be representing their school or organization in a friendly competition for a chance to win tickets to a game at Protective Stadium for their leadership team. This school and those individuals will be honored at halftime.

"We're very excited to work with our local youth and help them develop a love for reading through our new Learning With Legion program this summer," said Jay Heaps, Birmingham Legion FC President, and General Manager. "Our players and coaches are thrilled to partner with other community leaders and businesses to meet with, read to, and mentor students over their summer break, keeping them engaged with reading and providing them with free opportunities to come to watch the team play at Protective."

To participate, parents can download the reading journal at bhmlegion.com/learningwithlegion. All kids and students will fill in the reading journal with a list of all the books they've read throughout the summer, as well as which part of each book was their favorite and why. For every three books a child completes, they will be rewarded with a free ticket to the next Legion FC home game, with a max of four tickets per child per home game.

For thresholds met of 100, 250, and 500 books read, those individuals will earn and qualify for a special prize given by Legion FC. Parents can redeem their child's list for tickets by scanning the QR code located on the reading journal or by visiting the Legion FC office at 2226 1st Ave. S, Suite 101, Birmingham, AL, 35233. Reading lists will also be accepted at our program partner locations listed on bhmlegion.com/learningwithlegion.

Each month, Legion FC players, staff, and faculty will read to children at retail centers, libraries, and other locations. Legion FC will also supply players and coaches who can read in foreign languages to children who request that aspect.

Legion FC will also hold a Book Drive at each home game, beginning May 15 when they take on the Charleston Battery at 7 PM at Protective Stadium. Each home game they will collect new and like-new book donations that will be distributed to local community centers and program partners following its conclusion. There will also be a drop-off box at the Legion FC store (2226 1st Ave S #101, Birmingham, AL 35233).



For more program information, visit bhmlegion.com/learningwithlegion. To stay up to date on Learning With Legion events and more, follow @bhmlegion on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

