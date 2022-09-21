Legionella Testing Market by Test Type, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Sep 21, 2022, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legionella Testing Market by Test Type (Culture, Urinary Antigen Test, DFA, PCR), Application (Water & IVD Testing (Urine, Blood)), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Water Treatment Industries), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global legionella testing market is projected to reach USD 439 million by 2027 from USD 296 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of legionella-related illness, and rising demand for rapid diagnostics.
The PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the legionella testing market, by test type, during the forecast period.
The legionella testing market is segmented into culture methods, urinary antigen tests, direct fluorescent antibody tests, and PCR based on product. In 2021, the PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the legionella testing market. Market growth can largely be attributed to its speed, versatility, and simplicity.
The water & Other Industries segment accounted for the highest CAGR.
Based on the end user, the legionella testing market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, water & other industries, and other end user. In 2021, the water & other industries segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising population and urbanization, and the increased demand for new water resources
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region legionella testing market.
The global legionella testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as government efforts to increase awareness about early disease diagnosis and regular health check-ups
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Legionella Testing Market Overview
4.2 Legionella Testing Market Share, by Test Type, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.3 Legionella Testing Market Share, by Application, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.4 Legionella Testing Market Share, by End-user, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.5 Legionella Testing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Pneumonia and Legionella-Related Illnesses
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Rapid Advanced Diagnostic Technologies
5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Bacterial Testing
5.2.1.4 Stringent Regulations for Regular Water Testing
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Reimbursement Policies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Opportunities in Growing Economies
5.2.3.2 Legal Requirements for Water Testing
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Difficulties in Detection
5.2.4.2 Limited Awareness in Underdeveloped Countries
5.2.4.3 High Health Costs Associated with Legionella
5.3 Pricing Analysis
5.4 Patent Analysis
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9 PESTEL Analysis
5.10 Regulatory Landscape
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.11.1 Trade Analysis for Diagnostic and Laboratory Reagents
5.12 Technology Analysis
5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.15.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.15.2 Buying Criteria
5.16 Case Studies
6 Legionella Testing Market, by Test Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 PCR
6.2.1 Increased Usage of Pcr to Support Market Growth
6.3 Culture Methods
6.3.1 Higher Specificity and Sensitivity to Drive Market
6.4 Urinary Antigen Tests
6.4.1 Rapid Outcomes to Drive Market Growth
6.5 Direct Fluorescent Antibody Tests
6.5.1 Rapidity and Ease of Use to Boost Adoption of Tests
7 Legionella Testing Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Water Testing
7.2.1 Pcr
7.2.1.1 Rapid Diagnosis to Spur Segment Growth
7.2.2 Microbial Culture
7.2.2.1 Long Incubation Periods Make Isolation Difficult, Affecting Adoption of Culture Techniques
7.2.3 Dfa Stain
7.2.3.1 High Test Specificity to Drive Adoption of Dfa Staining
7.3 Ivd Testing
7.3.1 Urine Antigen Tests
7.3.1.1 Rapid and Early Diagnosis Capabilities to Drive Market Growth
7.3.2 Pcr
7.3.2.1 Emergence of Advanced Technologies Such as Qrt-Pcr to Support Market Growth
7.3.3 Blood Culture & Sputum Tests
7.3.3.1 Longer Incubation Period Resulting in Lower Adoption of Blood Culture Techniques
7.3.4 Dfa Stain
7.3.4.1 Sensitivity Variations Affect Use of Dfa Staining in Ivd Tests
7.4 Other Applications
8 Legionella Testing Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Water & Other Industries
8.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Growing Population to Drive Market Growth
8.3 Diagnostic Laboratories
8.3.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Improvements to Boost Market Growth
8.4 Hospitals
8.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Diagnostic Tools to Support Market Growth
8.5 Other End-users
9 Legionella Testing Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
10.2.1 Overview of Strategies Deployed by Players in the Legionella Testing Market
10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players
10.4 Market Share Analysis
10.4.1 Legionella Testing Market
10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix
10.5.1 List of Evaluated Vendors
10.5.2 Stars
10.5.3 Emerging Leaders
10.5.4 Pervasive Players
10.5.5 Participants
10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups/Smes (2021)
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Starting Blocks
10.6.3 Responsive Companies
10.6.4 Dynamic Companies
10.7 Competitive Benchmarking
10.7.1 Product and Regional Footprint Analysis
10.8 Competitive Scenario
10.8.1 Product Launches
10.8.2 Deals
10.8.3 Other Developments
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Industrial/Water
11.1.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.1.1.2 Merck KGaA
11.1.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories
11.1.1.4 Idexx Laboratories
11.1.1.5 Biomerieux Sa
11.1.1.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company
11.1.1.7 Eurofins Scientific
11.1.1.8 Takara Bio
11.1.1.9 Eiken Chemical
11.1.1.10 Qiagen
11.1.1.11 Genomadix
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Industrial/Water
11.2.1.1 Pall Corporation (Danaher)
11.2.1.2 Phigenics, LLC
11.2.1.3 Environmental Safety Technologies
11.2.1.4 Hydrosense
11.2.1.5 Accepta
11.2.1.6 Luminultra Technologies
11.2.1.7 Bioalert Solutions
11.2.1.8 Aquacert
11.2.1.9 Pacific Water Technology
11.2.1.10 Dtk Water
11.2.1.11 Sens Solutions
11.2.2 Healthcare
11.2.2.1 Alere (Abbott)
11.2.2.2 Roche Diagnostics
11.2.2.3 Hologic
11.2.2.4 Quidel Corporation
11.2.2.5 Pro-Lab Diagnostics
12 Appendix
