Legionella Testing Market to Grow by USD 153.27 million | Rise In Geriatric Population to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rise in the geriatric population is one of the key factors driving the global legionella testing market growth. According to the World Economic Forum, Japan has the highest percentage of people above the age of 60 years, followed by Italy, Germany, Sweden, Greece, and the Channel Islands of the UK. The geriatric population has low immunity and low metabolism. Hence, it is prone to infections, which can be identified through diagnostic tests such as legionella testing. Thus, infections in the geriatric population result in an increased demand for legionella testing, which will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

The lack of skilled professionals will challenge the global legionella testing market growth. Carrying out efficient testing protocols requires proper handling of equipment and tests that are compliant with regulatory bodies and good manufacturing practices. When low-quality products are identified by regulatory bodies, companies incur losses. The US Department of Labor predicted that each year, since 2014, there has been a shortage of laboratory professionals across the country. Such factors are expected to challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The legionella testing market report is segmented by application into clinical testing and environmental testing. The clinical testing segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for legionella testing in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

AEMTEK Inc.



Aerobiology Laboratory Associates Inc.



Aquacert Ltd.



Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co.

bioMerieux SA



Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.



Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.



Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.



EMSL Analytical Inc.



Eurofins Scientific SE



IDEXX Laboratories Inc.



Intertek Group Plc



Pace Analytical Services LLC



PDC Laboratories LLC



Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc.



Quidel Corp.



SGS SA



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



TUV NORD AG



UL LLC

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Blood Grouping Reagents Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sequencing Reagents Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Legionella Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 153.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEMTEK Inc., Aerobiology Laboratory Associates Inc., Aquacert Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PDC Laboratories LLC , Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TUV NORD AG, and UL LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Clinical testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Clinical testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Clinical testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Clinical testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Clinical testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Environmental testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Environmental testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Environmental testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Environmental testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Environmental testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 85: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 88: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.4 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 90: bioMerieux SA - Overview



Exhibit 91: bioMerieux SA - Business segments



Exhibit 92: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: bioMerieux SA - Segment focus

10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 94: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 103: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview



Exhibit 104: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news



Exhibit 106: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

10.8 Intertek Group Plc

Exhibit 108: Intertek Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 109: Intertek Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Intertek Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 111: Intertek Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Intertek Group Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Quidel Corp.

Exhibit 113: Quidel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Quidel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Quidel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Quidel Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 SGS SA

Exhibit 117: SGS SA - Overview



Exhibit 118: SGS SA - Business segments



Exhibit 119: SGS SA - Key news



Exhibit 120: SGS SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: SGS SA - Segment focus

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 122: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 TUV NORD AG

Exhibit 127: TUV NORD AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: TUV NORD AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: TUV NORD AG - Key news



Exhibit 130: TUV NORD AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: TUV NORD AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio