Legislation Paving Way for Flying Cars in the US

Samson Sky Working with US Legislators Regarding Roadable Aircraft

PRINEVILLE, Ore., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legislative bodies across the US are working to ensure that roadable aircraft can be easily registered and licensed in all 50 states. Two US companies (Samson Sky and Alef), and two European companies (Pal-V and Klein), are projected to start production in 2025.

First Flight of the Switchblade was achieved under cloudy skies but calm winds in November 2023. The Samson Sky team, positioned along the runway, watched in anticipation as the Switchblade smoothly lifted off and flew to an altitude of 500 feet. Flying high above the expansive airport and surrounding foothills, the Switchblade remained airborne for nearly six minutes, then lightly touched down completing its maiden flight. If you share the dream of a future with flying cars, then the Switchblade® was designed for you. High performance in both modes. Wings and tail fully protected on the ground. Advanced flight instruments and customizable digital dashboard. SkyBrid ™ electric drive system. See the world from a different perspective in flight or drop down and drive to explore something up close. With the Switchblade, you decide how and when YOU want to travel.

Samson Sky was one of three flying car companies who provided industry input to New Hampshire's House Transportation Committee, resulting in a historic milestone with the 2020 passage of the first ever legislation for state registration of roadable aircraft. The bill dubbed, The "Jetson Bill" included wording to allow roadable aircraft a simpler method of state registration to allow their use on state roads and highways. Other stakeholders included flying car companies Terrafugia (they have since moved US operations to China) and PAL-V, a Dutch company with a US office in New Hampshire.

As with any small aircraft, you are not allowed to takeoff from or land on public roads in flying mode, except if you have declared an emergency, as is accepted under existing rules for aircraft. The new legislation basically specifies that drivers of roadable aircraft are required to adhere to the rules of the road while driving, the same as any other car, truck, bicycle, motorcycle, or farm vehicle.

With the Jetson Bill as a precedent for nationwide flying car regulations, Samson is currently working with numerous other states on similar legislation. Russell Bousfield, Samson's legislative analyst affirmed that bills are actively being drafted which are projected to be introduced into committee in 2024, in eight of the more populous and forward-looking states.

"We're very excited to provide industry input to State legislators who are laying the foundation for this new form of transportation," said Bousfield. "It's been very rewarding to work with influential lawmakers that share a desire to bring about new technologies and advancements in aerospace."

Many states are interested in encouraging job and industry growth, and high-tech jobs are a sure way to bring more skilled jobs into their communities. "Legislation to help simplify the integration of roadable aircraft into the highway system will serve to benefit all flying car manufacturers," said Bousfield. "And I would like to thank those legislative members who have drafted bills, for their contribution to advancing aerospace innovation."

Samson's flying sports car, which had its maiden flight in November, 2023, has a unique hybrid electric system, which uses unleaded auto gas rather than leaded aviation fuel. Owners can fuel up at any auto gas station. The Switchblade's Skybrid ™ hybrid electric drive system for flying cars is also cutting edge, and sets the stage for future all-electric versions of this popular flying car. This system has features found in no other vehicle on earth.

From your garage, you drive your street-legal Switchblade to a nearby airport. Once there, you transform the vehicle from driving to flying mode, and fly to the airport closest to your destination, where you land, transform back to driving mode and drive the last few miles to your final destination. The Switchblade seats two, side-by-side, with room to store travel bags, and flies up to 500 miles on a single tank of gas.

