Samson Sky Receives Another Patent for Switchblade Flying Sports Car

PRINEVILLE, Ore., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samson Sky has received their seventh patent for the unique wing-swing design of the Switchblade Flying Sports Car, with the newest patent coming from the United Kingdom. Sam Bousfield, designer of the Switchblade and CEO Samson Sky emphasized the importance of having these design patents as a vital safeguard for Samson, stating there are more patents still in progress.

"It is gratifying to see that our long-term strategy of patent coverage is bearing fruit," stated Bousfield. "This patent covers our unique design that allows the wings and tail to fully retract into the vehicle, providing complete protection while driving, a feature which sets us apart from all other flying cars."

In addition, Samson has begun crowdfunding, after announcing their official first flight on November 9, 2023. Crowdfunding allows smaller investors the ability to invest in new technology, along with bigger investors, and the Wefunder platform is their first step towards moving into the production phase for the Switchblade. Stated Samson Sky Board Member James Mauch, "Investing in the Switchblade provides you with the potential of financial rewards, and knowledge that you are participating in something cutting edge and eco-friendly, as well as contributing to the future of transportation."

In addition to its hybrid electric system, which uses unleaded auto gas, rather than leaded aviation fuel, the Switchblade is high-performance both on the road and in the air, having demonstrated a maximum speed of 125+ mph (201 km/h) on the ground, and boasting an estimated cruise speed of 160 mph (257 km/h) while flying. The engine powers the wheels on the ground and the propeller in the air.

The Switchblade is a three-wheel, street-legal vehicle that you keep parked in your garage. You drive it from your garage to a nearby airport. Once there, the wings swing out and the tail extends in under three minutes. You fly your registered aircraft to the airport nearest your destination, cruising up to 160mph. Then you simply land, transform your flying sports car back to driving mode – the wings and tail safely stowed and protected – and drive the last few miles to your destination. The Switchblade seats two, side-by-side, with room to store travel bags, and flies up to 500 miles on a single tank of premium auto gas.

