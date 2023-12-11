Legislation to Create a New Type of Stock Exchange for Small Businesses is Introduced with Help from Dream Exchange

News provided by

Dream Exchange

11 Dec, 2023, 08:37 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking piece of legislation, the Main Street Growth Act H.R. 6623 (the "Act"), has been introduced to the 118th Congress, signaling a new era for capital markets. Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R) and Representative Jimmy Panetta (D) introduced the Act on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, which targets the ongoing inequalities in small business capital formation by allowing for the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a "venture exchange." Venture exchanges will list and trade small company stock. 

Since the late 1990's not only has the total number of public companies declined by nearly 50%, the number of small initial public offerings (IPOs) has declined from 70-90% of the IPO market to just 20-30%, according to a white paper written by Joe Cecala and Ioannis Floros in 2018.  

The Act is poised to counteract this trend, fostering increased opportunities for small and mid-sized companies to conduct an IPO and get access to capital formerly only available to the largest companies. The Act, which has bipartisan support in the House, seeks to create a stock exchange environment with rules specifically tailored to help startups and emerging enterprises list and trade on a stock exchange, providing more businesses with access to capital and investors with access to invest in the best new companies that would otherwise not be able to list on an exchange. 

Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, the company that intends on creating the first venture exchange in the US said, "The Main Street Growth Act represents a pivotal moment for small businesses in America. By cutting through the barriers to access to capital for small businesses. This legislation will be a game-changer for entrepreneurs, enabling them to scale their operations, create jobs, and contribute significantly to local economies." 

Dream Exchange has an upcoming free webinar where you can find out more about this new legislation and how it will also help minority communities: The Main Street Growth Act: Empowering Black Entrepreneurs with Vital Legislation scheduled for December 13, 2023, at 6.30 PM EST.  

Sign-up for this event here! 

About Dream Exchange  

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade smaller, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance. 

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more. 

MEDIA CONTACT
Vanessa Jean-Louis 
Vice President of Public Relations 
1-773-914-1182 
[email protected]  

SOURCE Dream Exchange

Also from this source

Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, Joe Cecala Offered Key Insights at the Exclusive TraderForum Equity Trading Summit

Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, Joe Cecala Offered Key Insights at the Exclusive TraderForum Equity Trading Summit

Dream Exchange is pleased to announce that it was invited to become a sponsor at the prestigious TraderForum Equity Trading Summit. According to the...
Lynette Montoya, CEO of Latino Hotel Association, Invests in Dream Exchange, Paving the Way for a More Accessible Financial Landscape

Lynette Montoya, CEO of Latino Hotel Association, Invests in Dream Exchange, Paving the Way for a More Accessible Financial Landscape

Lynette Montoya, a prominent figure in the hospitality and economic development sectors, has announced her investment in Dream Exchange, the first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Small Business Services

Image1

Domestic Policy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.