LEGO® EXPERIENCE WITH McLAREN RACING DRIVES INTO UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX

The activation will include play experiences for race fans and their families to enjoy together. Visitors can take photos for the 1:1 build, view the latest LEGO McLaren set models, and unleash their inner engineer by building their own mini-LEGO race car to take home. Everyone is encouraged to share their build on social by tagging @LEGO and use #LEGOVehicles, allowing fans to share in their passion for racing.

"We believe that racing isn't just about who comes in first or second – it's about adults and kids of all ages coming together and sharing their passions through play," says Skip Kodak, regional president, Americas, the LEGO Group. "The excitement of the sport is matched by the joy that comes when the final LEGO pieces of your car just click – that's that power of racing and the LEGO System of Play brings people together to champion that."

Comprised of 174,783 bricks and taking 2,000 hours to design and build, the life-size McLaren F1 race car model is a unique show-stopping visual, sure to capture the attention of racegoers and energize any McLaren Racing fan. Every major component will be on display in LEGO brick form, with technical information about how each part works.

The activation at the United States Grand Prix is the second of three across North America – Montreal, Austin, and Mexico City — during the 2024 F1 season. It's also the latest collaboration between the LEGO Group and McLaren Racing, who have designed LEGO sets together since 2015.

Hours & Location

The LEGO Experience is located in the fan field (situated between turns 19 and 15) along the primary thoroughfare connecting Gate 15. Operating hours are 8 am to 8:30 pm CT on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19, and 8 am to 5 pm on Sunday, October 20th.

Get In on The Action at Home

Fans watching at home can celebrate race weekend with four different McLaren LEGO Vehicles sets – a winning way for families to spend quality time together, sharing their passion for racing:

For more information, contact [email protected]. Press kit materials can be found here.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 187 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across six racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi and Nolan Siegel, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström, and F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix and Driver Development programme member Bianca Bustamante. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

SOURCE The LEGO Group