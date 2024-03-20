LEGOLAND® New York Resort Enlists Professional 'Players' in an Effort to Invite Parents to Take A New Kind of PTO: Play Time Off!

Three "Pros of Play" – star athletes Parris Campbell Jr., Brandon Graham, and Matthew Slater – will partake in a playoff at the Park and demonstrate the ultimate way to play with their families

First 10,000 parents who make the PTO pledge will win free tickets to LEGOLAND New York, open for the 2024 Season on March 27

GOSHEN, N.Y., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGOLAND® New York Resort is inviting parents to take a new kind of PTO this year: Play Time Off. Starting today, the initiative encourages parents to pledge a commitment to spending their PTO at LEGOLAND New York this summer. By visiting the 'Take the Play Time Off' website and being among the first 10,000 pledges, participants will have the chance to win "parents play free" entry codes for the Park. In addition to launching this initiative, LEGOLAND New York has recruited three "Pros of Play" to demonstrate the ultimate way to experience the Park on Saturday, April 6.

Play Time Off, LEGOLAND New York Resort

LEGOLAND New York has teamed up with professional football players Parris Campbell Jr. (New York), Brandon Graham (Philadelphia), and Matthew Slater (New England), along with their families, to celebrate the inaugural "Pros of Play Day". On April 6, the players will create unforgettable moments with their loved ones, highlighting the importance of families taking breaks and cherishing family time. Each of the pro players' families will compete in a first-of-its-kind playoff, consisting of a series of games and challenges set up throughout the Park.

Challenges Include:

Dance-off v. LEGOLAND Costume Character – Battle it out to see who has the grooviest moves

Fire Academy – Power a LEGO ® fire engine to see which pro family can put out the "fire" first

fire engine to see which pro family can put out the "fire" first Blindfold Build – Each Pro is guided by his family to build a LEGO model…blindfolded

Find Mr. Gold – A scavenger hunt race through LEGO® City to find a special Minifigure pop badge

"These guys play for a living – so who better to inspire parents to take a little extra Play Time Off this summer than our favorite pros?" said Divisional Director of LEGOLAND New York Stephanie Johnson. "But you don't have to be a professional to experience the power of play. Every day here at LEGOLAND New York we see what happens when families come together and get lost in their own imaginations. It's such a special experience for both parents and kids, so we wanted to make it even easier for more families to experience that at LEGOLAND this 2024 season."

Families can also join in on the playoff fun on Friday, April 26, which LEGOLAND New York has dubbed it's official "Play Time Off Day" at the Park. Parents and kids who visit that day and compete in any of the official challenges are encouraged to post a photo of their best spins, screams and shenanigans on Instagram by tagging #LEGOLANDNY and #PlayTimeOff for a chance to win the ultimate play pack.

New Survey Reveals Benefits of Play in the Workplace, too!

LEGOLAND New York found that the benefits of play extend far beyond creating magical memories as a family. A new survey* commissioned by Opinium on behalf of LEGOLAND New York of 100 CEOs from across the country revealed that play has a place in the workplace, too:

68% of CEOs say that parents tend to be more creative in the workplace because they play with their kids, and 79% say play positively impacts innovation and culture in the workplace

66% of CEOs would consider benefits that encourage employees to play more, including time off to play

94% of CEOs say play can help reduce employee burnout

Starting March 27, when the Park opens for the season, you can pledge to take Play Time Off and buy tickets for the upcoming season. Learn more by visiting www.legoland.com/PTO.

*Survey conducted by Opinium on behalf of LEGOLAND New York obtained a nationally representative sample of 100 U.S. CEOs. The survey was conducted March 1-3, 2024. For the purpose of this survey, "play" is defined as activities that you enjoy without an agenda in mind.

About LEGOLAND® New York Resort

AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination, just outside New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley! At LEGOLAND New York, kids ages two through 12 and their families can ride, climb, splash, and build their way through seven themed lands. Transform into a Minifigure on the world-premiere LEGO® Factory Adventure Ride, master the art of Spinjitzu on LEGO® NINJAGO® the Ride, save the kingdom on the Dragon Coaster, and explore awesome LEGO built cities in MINILAND! Adding to the multi-day destination experience, the bricktastic fun continues at LEGOLAND® Hotel, open year-round! The only LEGO themed hotel in the Northeast, it features 250 rooms in four themes: LEGO® Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO® – all just steps away from the theme park! LEGOLAND New York is a Certified Autism Center, credited by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. The Park is easily accessible by car, Metro-North train and direct bus service on Coach USA from Port Authority. For more information visit https://www.LEGOLAND.com/new-york/.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in branded entertainment destinations, operating more than 140 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 23 countries across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

Media Contact:

Megan Miller

[email protected]

Julie Estrada

[email protected]

PHOTOS CLICK HERE

SOURCE LEGOLAND New York Resort