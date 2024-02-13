LEGOLAND® New York Resort Soars into the 2024 Season by Partnering with Local Ski Mountain to Reveal its NEW Attraction: The Minifigure Skyflyer!

To tease the new ride opening this summer, LEGOLAND® New York is taking over nearby Belleayre Mountain's ski gondola to give riders an early preview of the minifigure party-in-the-sky ride

GOSHEN, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGOLAND® New York Resort is giving guests a fun way to groove while they move when visiting the Park this summer with the addition of its newest attraction: The Minifigure Skyflyer. Opening this summer, the new gondola-style ride – a first for LEGOLAND® Resorts – offers an interactive new way to travel between themed lands of the Park.

Minifigure Skyflyer, LEGOLAND New York

In anticipation of the new ride, LEGOLAND New York Resort has partnered with Belleayre Mountain to give families an early taste of what's to come and bring the same party-in-the-sky experience to life via two specially-themed ski gondolas. Starting today through April (weather permitting), skiers can catch a lift on two special gondola pods on The Catskill Thunder Gondola wrapped in the image of the LEGOLAND New York Minifigure Skyflyer Pirate Party Pod as an immersive and fun-filled way to ride to the top of the ski mountain.

Belleayre skiers who catch a ride on the LEGOLAND New York Minifigure Skyflyer gondola pods can scan a QR code and receive exclusive access to "Kids Go Free" tickets, with the purchase of an adult ticket, so families can return to LEGOLAND New York this summer and be one of the first to ride the real Minifigure Skyflyer.

It's a Bird, It's a Plane! It's the Minifigure Skyflyer!

LEGOLAND New York guests can expect a fully immersive, interactive experience on the Minifigure Skyflyer from queuing to disembarking. Prior to boarding, guests can help "charge" the cable car batteries through hand-powered cranks then follow the rainbow road before reaching the boarding platform's disco-themed dance floor. Complete with LEGO® brick disco ball lights, the dance floor invites families to show off their most imaginative dance moves to help the Minifigure Skyflyer truly fly!

Before boarding, guests are greeted by the Resort's famous minifigures who tell the story of how they designed and built the new Minifigure Skyflyer – but they need guests' help to make it fly. Once in flight, families can use their imaginations to help "power" the ride through movement as they dance while traveling across the Park with the best views over MINILAND and more – all from the sky!

Once aboard one of seven individually themed Party Pods, ranging from pirates to space to disco, it's time to partake in the in-flight interactivity features. Guests will learn how to speak like a pirate, talk in a space alien language or participate in a sing-along all while flying through the sky. All pods are ADA accessible and seat up to ten people.

"There's a lot to enjoy at LEGOLAND New York, but it's a big Resort and our fans asked us for more ways to move easily from the upper and lower levels of the Park," said Divisional Director of LEGOLAND New York Stephanie Johnson. "We take our guests feedback seriously and the Minifigure Skyflyer gives them a way to do exactly that while igniting creativity, sparking imagination, and inspiring movement through disco and dance."

Family flyers who enjoy the Belleayre gondola party pods are encouraged to snap, post and share their experience tagging @LEGOLAND.NewYork as you party through the sky. To learn more and buy tickets for the upcoming season, visit https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.

About LEGOLAND® New York Resort

AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination, just outside New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley! At LEGOLAND New York, kids ages two through 12 and their families can ride, climb, splash, and build their way through seven themed lands. Transform into a Minifigure on the world-premiere LEGO® Factory Adventure Ride, master the art of Spinjitzu on LEGO® NINJAGO® the Ride, save the kingdom on the Dragon Coaster, and explore awesome LEGO built cities in MINILAND! Adding to the multi-day destination experience, the bricktastic fun continues at LEGOLAND® Hotel, open year-round! The only LEGO themed hotel in the Northeast, it features 250 rooms in four themes: LEGO® Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO® – all just steps away from the theme park! LEGOLAND New York is a Certified Autism Center, credited by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. The Park is easily accessible by car, Metro-North train and direct bus service on Coach USA from Port Authority. For more information visit https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in branded entertainment destinations, operating more than 140 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 23 countries across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

Media Contact:

Ashton Ebersole

[email protected]

Julie Estrada

[email protected]

PHOTOS AND VIDEOS CLICK HERE

SOURCE LEGOLAND New York Resort