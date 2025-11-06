Legrand | AV and Xyte Expand Strategic Partnership to Drive AI-Ready Connectivity and Product Innovation

MINNETONKA, Minn. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand | AV, a global specialist and industry leader in AV solutions, and Xyte today announced an expanded enterprise engagement to connect additional Legrand | AV products to the Xyte cloud platform.

Building on the long-standing collaboration between Legrand | AV's Middle Atlantic power products and Xyte, several more Legrand | AV product lines — including Vaddio, Luxul, Da-Lite, and C2G — will enter the platform in 2026 to provide a comprehensive AV solution. This strategic expansion brings more of Legrand's professional solutions to the Xyte cloud, enabling smarter product development, deeper customer insight, and enhanced service capabilities.

Through Xyte's cloud platform, Legrand | AV will expand its solution offering to its customers, enabling them to access real-time device data and reporting. These insights will empower Legrand's customers to make more informed, data-driven decisions that improve reliability and performance.

"Legrand has always been focused on delivering innovative technologies that connect people and spaces," said Pam Hoppel, President of Legrand | AV. "Cloud partners like Xyte enable us to bridge the gap between product innovation and customer experience. Data insights help us improve service levels and uptime for our dealers and end users."

By expanding its Xyte ecosystem, Legrand is growing its cloud footprint while enabling capabilities such as predictive maintenance, automated service workflows, and enhanced analytics – all designed to provide better outcomes for customers, resellers, and integrators.

"Legrand's expanded adoption of Xyte reflects a shared vision for a connected, intelligent, and data-driven AV ecosystem," said Omer Brookstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Xyte. "Together, we're transforming Legrand's product portfolio into a cloud-enabled, AI-ready environment that delivers measurable value to customers, integrators, and resellers worldwide."

This expanded partnership underscores both companies' commitment to innovation, customer success, and shaping the future of connected devices – delivering smarter, more integrated, and AI-powered solutions for the global AV industry.

About Legrand | AV

The brands of Legrand | AV lead the industry with innovative connectivity, videoconferencing, mounting, racks, networking, power, and display solutions for various audiovisual technologies. Our innovative products, sold principally under the C2G, Chief, Connectrac, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Vaddio, and Wiremold brands, are sold through numerous channels. The brands of Legrand | AV provide the most comprehensive offering of AV solutions in the market. The company serves a broad base of over 6,000 global customers, delivering amazing AV experiences.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings). Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). www.legrand.us

‍About Xyte

Xyte delivers comprehensive benefits to the entire AV ecosystem by providing a single interface to manage all AV, UC, and intelligent building devices and spaces in the cloud. Leveraging AI-powered automation, Xyte enables in-house AV and IT departments to gain full visibility over their entire device fleet, reducing downtime, minimizing business interruption risk, and extending device lifespans. System integrators and dealers leverage Xyte to launch and expand their managed services business, creating recurring revenue streams through proactive, AI-driven support and comprehensive device monitoring. Hardware manufacturers use Xyte's award-winning device management and commerce platform to connect their products to the cloud, remotely manage and support those devices, introduce premium feature upgrades, and build a foundation for powerful new subscription models. www.xyte.ai

