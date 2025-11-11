Xyte Launches First AI Teammate to Transform Device Support

Company's first AI Teammate automates troubleshooting, reduces support costs, and improves uptime for AV/IT teams and MSPs.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xyte, creator of the first AI-powered cloud platform for enterprise teams, integrators, and manufacturers to manage connected devices at scale, today announced its first AI Teammate, introducing self-aware, context-driven automation to device support and operations across enterprise and MSP environments. General availability is targeted for early 2026.

"The AI Teammate represents the next step in our mission to make connected infrastructure self-aware and continuously improving," said Omer Brookstein, CEO and cofounder of Xyte. "This first release marks the beginning of a new era where support, setup, and operations are seamlessly automated."

Xyte's AI Teammate is built directly into its platform and powered by the company's proprietary Semantic Context Graph (SCG) – a continuously evolving knowledge graph that unifies device data, business logic, usage patterns, and support history into a single, data-federated semantic model.

Smarter, Faster Support

As an "always-on support partner" for enterprises and MSPs, Xyte's AI Teammate can instantly analyze device incidents, logs, and related conversations. By fetching and applying device manuals and other relevant documents for supported models within Xyte Device Cloud, it guides users through troubleshooting with precision, recommending actionable steps to reduce downtime and minimize support tickets.

"What makes our AI Teammate different is the intelligence behind it," said Brookstein. "By harnessing our Semantic Context Graph, it doesn't just react to problems – it understands context, learns from every interaction, and gets smarter over time."

Enterprise Benefits

Organizations adopting Xyte's AI Teammate gain clear operational and financial advantages:

Lower support costs: Automates first-line troubleshooting, cutting ticket volumes and resource demands.

Automates first-line troubleshooting, cutting ticket volumes and resource demands. Operational scalability : Drives growth without requiring additional headcount.

: Drives growth without requiring additional headcount. Improved uptime : Ensures faster resolutions, enhancing SLA compliance, and improving customer and employee experience.

: Ensures faster resolutions, enhancing SLA compliance, and improving customer and employee experience. New Revenue Streams for MSPs: Unlocks service tiers built on proactive, AI-powered support.

"Xyte's AI Teammate is exactly the kind of practical AI innovation that makes an immediate impact — reducing ticket volume, shortening resolution times, and improving uptime. We see tremendous potential for this capability to transform the way integrators and service providers support connected systems," said Fer Oliveira, Vice President of Emerging Technologies at Wesco.

"Enterprises and service providers are under enormous pressure to scale without increasing costs," added Brookstein. "Our first AI Teammate addresses this head-on by automating first-line support, reducing downtime, and ultimately strengthening customer satisfaction."

Security and Trust at the Core

Built with enterprise-grade permissions, governance, and access controls, Xyte's AI Teammate is designed for regulated environments and aligns with customer data-handling policies. Xyte is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, with annual audits, enabling enterprises to confidently deploy AI at the heart of their operations.

Expanding AI Capabilities

"Xyte's first AI Teammate is the foundation for a growing set of AI-driven capabilities within the Xyte platform," Brookstein added. "As its functionality expands, the AI Teammate will take on more use cases, transforming how enterprises and service providers operate and scale. All of this will run on the same platform intelligence that unifies device data, business logic, usage patterns, and support history."

About Xyte

Xyte delivers comprehensive benefits to the entire AV ecosystem by providing a single interface to manage all AV, UC, and intelligent building devices and spaces in the cloud. Leveraging AI-powered automation, Xyte enables in-house AV and IT departments to gain full visibility over their entire device fleet, reducing downtime, minimizing business interruption risk, and extending device lifespans. System integrators and dealers leverage Xyte to launch and expand their managed services business, creating recurring revenue streams through proactive, AI-driven support and comprehensive device monitoring. Hardware manufacturers use Xyte's award-winning device management and commerce platform to connect their products to the cloud, remotely manage and support those devices, introduce premium feature upgrades, and build a foundation for powerful new subscription models.

