Legrand Empowers Global Data Center Operators in the Race to Deploy AI

Building AI-ready data centers is immensely challenging, requiring infrastructure solutions that perfectly blend innovation, practicality and speed-to-market capabilities

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the data center landscape, operators are facing critical challenges in adapting their facilities to meet the intense power, cooling, rack load and connectivity requirements of this emerging technology. By blending innovation with immediate usability and a collaborative approach to deployment, Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is empowering data center operators to remain competitive by avoiding the complexities associated with more disruptive solutions. The company's comprehensive portfolio of proven, sustainably designed products supports the demands of AI deployments today while providing facility managers with the flexibility needed to accommodate evolving requirements in the longer term.

"Many data centers today struggle with the sheer complexity of adapting infrastructure not originally designed to handle AI deployments," says Henry Hsu, Vice President of Strategy and Marketing for Legrand, North & Central America's Data, Power, and Control division. "Those building new facilities must design them not only to be resilient but also scalable with the evolving requirements of AI technology. Operators need solutions that work today, scale for tomorrow and deploy quickly. With a culture of collaborative problem solving, our team of engineers provides our customers with a unique advantage in deploying agile, AI-ready data centers that can support high-density clusters."

With over 30 years of experience working with multinational data centers, the Legrand team is helping operators navigate the developing frontier of AI with practical, customizable, scalable solutions. The company's solutions are already supporting major AI deployments around the world, including those with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ environments. Legrand's AI-ready products cover :

Cabinets, containment and cooling

Power distribution

Cabling and connectivity

Monitoring and real-time visibility

In the race to adapt and build AI-ready data centers, Legrand ensures rapid deployment of tailored solutions, helping enterprise, colocation, and hyperscale operators alike meet tight timelines while considering scalability and sustainability. The company's sustainable design principles, with a focus on efficiency and circularity, help customers minimize environmental impact from procurement to operations. Most importantly, unlike theoretical innovations that may take years to materialize, the company's solutions are ready today — backed by a legacy of success in high-performance, major AI deployments.

