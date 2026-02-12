Legrand Announces Acquisition of Kratos Industries and Strategic Investment in Accelsius Two-Phase Liquid Cooling Technology

Moves Strengthen Legrand's End-to-End Power and Thermal Management Portfolio for AI-Ready Infrastructure

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today announced two major advancements in its data center strategy: the acquisition of Kratos Industries (Kratos), a fast-growing manufacturer of low-voltage (LV) and medium-voltage (MV) power equipment, and its partnership with Accelsius, a pioneer in two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling.

Together, these moves significantly broaden Legrand's capabilities across power distribution and advanced thermal management, enabling data centers to meet the escalating demands of AI and high-density compute environments.

Kratos Acquisition Expands Legrand's Critical Power Portfolio

Based in Arvada, Colorado, Kratos manufactures low-voltage switchboards, medium-voltage switchgear, and integrated power systems for data center gray space and industrial applications. Kratos is recognized for its vertically integrated production model and engineered-to-order approach, delivering the speed and scalability required for today's mission-critical deployments.

The acquisition of Kratos enables Legrand to offer a more robust critical power portfolio to the data center market by expanding on its existing gray space solutions, including cable bus, load banks, and cable tray, as well as complementing its leading white space power portfolio of busway, busduct, and rack power (PDU) solutions.

"Data centers are facing unprecedented pressure to build out digital infrastructure at scale and with extreme reliability," said Pedro Mendieta, Data, Power, and Control (DPC) President, Legrand, North and Central America. "By welcoming Kratos to Legrand, we are deepening our ability to serve the complete data center power train, ensuring our customers have a single, trusted partner for their entire power ecosystem."

"Joining Legrand marks a pivotal chapter in our journey," said Rowan Koons, who will assume the role of VP/General Manager of the Kratos business unit within Legrand's DPC division. "By leveraging Legrand's global supply chain and operational infrastructure, we can accelerate growth and better support the massive, complex projects our customers are undertaking. We look forward to collaborating with the Legrand team to deliver the next generation of power solutions."

Investment in Accelsius Accelerates Expansion into Advanced Liquid Cooling

Legrand also reaffirmed its commitment to next-generation thermal management by participating in the Series B funding round for Accelsius, a pioneer in liquid cooling for gigawatt-class AI factories.

The partnership with Accelsius marks a significant expansion of Legrand's data center capabilities into cutting-edge, direct-to-chip two-phase liquid cooling. Through this strategic relationship, Legrand and Accelsius will co l laborate on joint development initiatives across the white space, including the integration of liquid cooling into rack infrastructure.

As AI accelerates rack densities, data center operators are rapidly adopting liquid cooling architecture to maintain performance, reliability, and energy efficiency. Accelsius' two-phase cooling technology is designed to remove heat directly at the processor level, enabling significantly higher compute densities while reducing the energy required for thermal management.

A Unified Strategy for Mission-Critical Infrastructure

Together, the Kratos acquisition and the Accelsius partnership demonstrate two pillars of a unified strategy: to build a complete, future-ready portfolio of mission-critical infrastructure across both the gray and white spaces.

Legrand remains focused on providing engineered-to-order, customer-first solutions that scale to meet the demands of AI and high-performance computing. These strategic moves reinforce Legrand as a trusted partner in building and operating resilient infrastructure for next-generation digital demands.

For more information on Legrand's Data, Power, and Control division, visit the website.

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work, and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures, and connected solutions that are simple, innovative, and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819). www.legrand.us

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 19

[email protected]

SOURCE Legrand DPC LLC