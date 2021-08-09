Legrand Expands Smart Lighting Offering With Netatmo Technology

Optimized for whole home use, the adorne and radiant with Netatmo solutions create a robust, dedicated network that can support advanced control of lights and power in any home environment. This makes the solutions ideal for larger homes and homes where Wi-Fi signals might struggle due to building material or the use of many smart products. The solutions install in place of standard switches and outlets, and can be easily setup in just a few taps. They can also easily connect to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit, or to leading home automation systems, to provide more comprehensive control.

By being built on the Netatmo platform, the new adorne and radiant solutions use less energy to operate and are therefore able to offer heightened flexibility. With battery-powered, wireless smart switches and dimmers, the solutions allow users to easily add 3-way lighting control, anywhere they want it, without any wiring at all. Further, all adorne or radiant with Netatmo switches, dimmers and outlets grant in-app visibility to their energy consumption, helping users monitor their usage to reduce cost and waste.

"The acquisition of Netatmo in 2018 has afforded Legrand the ability to accelerate development of cutting-edge products and naturally extend our selection of designer switches and outlets," said Angela Coffman, a VP of Marketing and General Manager of Collections at Legrand. "The adorne and radiant Collections are known for delivering exceptional style and innovative functionality, and by incorporating Netatmo we can elevate spaces with even smarter options for the home, providing unrivaled levels of reliability and flexibility along with advanced design."

The new adorne and radiant with Netatmo solutions round out Legrand's existing smart lighting offering, letting customers easily identify and select the right solution for their home, no matter the type or size. With multiple smart lighting options from their collections of designer switches and outlets, Legrand can support the entire spectrum of modern customer needs while complementing any décor.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of over €6.6 billion ($7.4 billion) in 2019. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and Euronext ESG 80 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

