Legrand Introduces graphite for the adorne Collection

As a global industry leader of designer switches and outlets, Legrand developed graphite to meet the growing demand for black appliances, fixtures, and hardware in the home. The new graphite color features a rich, dark finish with metallic fleck to create depth.

"Our design team developed the graphite finish to provide architects, designers, and homeowners with more customization options for projects and home upgrades," says Adam Hayes, Senior Product Manager, Legrand. "The stylish hue complements any design scheme, from traditional, modern, contemporary and even industrial. We're looking forward to seeing the innovative ways our customers style this new offering."

The adorne collection's design leads with a distinguished square switch and outlet that serves as a signature statement for the product line. The square devices are now available in three finishes -- white, magnesium and graphite -- and can be paired with wall plates that come in over 45 striking finishes, including cast metals, natural woods, leather, and an array of vibrant hues. All switches and outlets fit flush within the wall plates, eliminating the need for visible screws. The wall plates and devices fit into existing electrical boxes for fast and easy installation. Signature products include the Pop-Out Outlet, motion-activated Wave Switch, Dual-USB Outlet, sofTap Dimmer Switch, GFCI Outlet and more.

For more information, please visit legrand.us/adorne or visit the Legrand showroom in the Dallas Market Center (4727-TM).

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program . Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines . Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us.

