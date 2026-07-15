Legrand Introduces Next-Generation KVM Platform Built to Bring Critical Systems Back Online in Minutes

Dominion KX III G2 combines secure remote hardware access, automation at scale and faster

outage recovery for today's IT environments

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today unveiled the Dominion KX III G2. Sold under Legrand's Raritan brand, this new generation of KVM-over-IP matrix is designed to help IT teams securely manage, troubleshoot and maintain critical systems as part of everyday IT operations, and rapidly recover them when outages, software failures or cyber incidents disrupt operations.



As IT environments continue to grow, many IT teams are being asked to manage more equipment spread across multiple locations – often with fewer staff and tighter response-time expectations. That reality has made secure remote access more important than ever. KVM, short for Keyboard, Video and Mouse, gives administrators the ability to interact with servers and connected devices as though they were physically in front of them, even when the operating system is unresponsive or common software-based remote tools are unavailable. In practice, many organizations rely on KVM every day to perform routine management tasks, support distributed teams and maintain visibility across remote locations.

That level of KVM remote access becomes critical during outages or cyber-related disruptions. Because KVM works below the operating system layer, technicians can reach BIOS settings, restart systems into safe mode and begin recovery remotely. In many cases, this helps IT teams cut Mean Time to Recovery (MTTR) from days to minutes while reducing the need to dispatch someone on-site.

"IT teams need consistent, secure control of their infrastructure every day and immediate access when systems go down – regardless of location, scale or what layer of the stack has failed," said Paul Mott, Product Management Director at Legrand. "The Dominion KX III G2 is designed to give organizations secure, reliable access to the equipment they depend on most, helping them recover faster and operate more efficiently."

Built on Legrand's Xerus™ architecture, which also powers the company's intelligent PDU portfolio, Dominion KX III G2 modernizes a trusted remote management platform with stronger performance, enhanced security and automation-ready capabilities.

Key capabilities include:

Automation at Scale : For the first time in a Raritan KVM matrix, the Dominion KX III G2 introduces a management API designed for deployments ranging from 10 to 10,000 devices. It also includes a built-in Software Development Kit (SDK), allowing users to automate workflows such as mouse movement, video capture and custom integrations with internal tools.

: For the first time in a Raritan KVM matrix, the Dominion KX III G2 introduces a management API designed for deployments ranging from 10 to 10,000 devices. It also includes a built-in Software Development Kit (SDK), allowing users to automate workflows such as mouse movement, video capture and custom integrations with internal tools. High-Performance Remote Access : The platform uses proprietary video compression technology to provide sharper visuals, richer color depth and lower bandwidth consumption. It supports smooth 60 fps performance at 1080p or 1920×1200 resolution with audio.

: The platform uses proprietary video compression technology to provide sharper visuals, richer color depth and lower bandwidth consumption. It supports smooth 60 fps performance at 1080p or 1920×1200 resolution with audio. Security by Design : Security features include a FIPS 140-2 certified cryptographic module, Secure Boot for firmware verification, and an integrated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) for hardware-based credential protection.

: Security features include a FIPS 140-2 certified cryptographic module, Secure Boot for firmware verification, and an integrated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) for hardware-based credential protection. Flexible Deployment: Designed to support both small and large deployments, the Dominion KX III G2 is built to scale across LAN, WAN, internet, mobile or dial-up connections.

Beyond enterprise data centers, KVM technology is also widely used in healthcare, broadcast AV, testing labs and industrial environments where reliable remote access is essential to daily operations.

For more information on the Dominion KX III G2, visit the Raritan website here.

About Legrand:

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819). www.legrand.us

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SOURCE Legrand DPC LLC