Legrand Launches Industry's First Color-Indexed Hyper-Density Fiber Solution for AI Data Centers

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today announced the launch of Chroma Link™, a revolutionary color-indexed fiber optic cabling solution designed for hyper-dense AI and machine learning networks. Debuting at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC), Chroma Link offers a turnkey approach to connectivity that transforms how data centers deploy and manage the explosion of fiber required for 800G applications and higher.

Chroma Link™

As AI workloads drive connector density to unprecedented levels, traditional patching methods have become a critical bottleneck. Current installation processes for a single hyper-dense application can consume up to a week of labor due to the complexity of manually tracing individual connections. Chroma Link addresses this inefficiency by enabling technicians to stop following cables and start following color.

Chroma Link is the first solution on the market to feature a patent-pending color-indexing system that runs throughout the entire ecosystem. The system matches colored ports on the enclosure with identical color coding on trunks and harnesses, allowing installers to instantly identify paths from the server rack to the leaf switch, or the leaf switch to the spine, and beyond, as meshing continues to grow in complexity to meet increased demand. By transforming the patch field into a straightforward visual roadmap, the system significantly reduces the risk of human error and minimizes the time required for deployment and maintenance.

"Chroma Link introduces a new way of thinking about fiber management," said Sabrina Snyder, VP/General Manager of Data Infrastructure at Legrand. "As networks scale to support AI and machine learning, density is exploding—and so is complexity. This solution brings clarity to the patch field, giving installers a visual system that dramatically shrinks timelines, and makes hyper‑dense environments far more manageable."

Key Features of Chroma Link include:

Turnkey Solution: Chroma Link is supplied as a fully integrated package, including all required enclosures, trunks, and harnesses, enabling fast and efficient installation.

Chroma Link is supplied as a fully integrated package, including all required enclosures, trunks, and harnesses, enabling fast and efficient installation. Supports Hyper-Density: With up to 2,304 fibers in 1RU enclosures and 4,608 fibers in 2RU enclosures, the system maximizes footprint efficiency in data center white space.

With up to 2,304 fibers in 1RU enclosures and 4,608 fibers in 2RU enclosures, the system maximizes footprint efficiency in data center white space. High-Density SENKO SN®-MT Connectors: The system intelligently condenses traditional Base-8 connections into Base-16 connectors, delivering higher density per port and reducing deployment time.

The system intelligently condenses traditional Base-8 connections into Base-16 connectors, delivering higher density per port and reducing deployment time. Rapid Installation: The solution leads with a 4-gang clip for SN-MT connectors, allowing installers to connect 64 fibers simultaneously, further accelerating the installation process.

The solution leads with a 4-gang clip for SN-MT connectors, allowing installers to connect 64 fibers simultaneously, further accelerating the installation process. Standardized Safety: While the indexing technology is new, the system mitigates risk by utilizing industry-standard coloring (TIA-598-D), ensuring immediate familiarity for technicians.

Chroma Link is launching with single-mode capabilities to address current requirements, with multimode configurations to follow. Legrand and SENKO are showcasing these innovations jointly at OFC 2026.

Visit Legrand at booth #5409 at OFC 2026 to see Chroma Link firsthand.

Visit SENKO at booth #1139 at OFC 2026 to learn more about SN-MT connectivity.

For more information about Chroma Link or to schedule a demo, visit the website.

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819). www.legrand.us

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SOURCE Legrand DPC LLC