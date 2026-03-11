Legrand's Infinium acclAIM™ Platform Expands Interoperability with SENKO SN®-Footprint Connectivity

Collaboration enhances high-density fiber infrastructure with improved flexibility and sustainability

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At OFC 2026, Legrand, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, will showcase expanded interoperability between its Infinium acclAIM™ fiber solution and SENKO's SN® -footprint connectivity.

Legrand's Infinium acclAIM platform redefines backbone connectivity by replacing traditional cassette-based designs with direct mating breakout connections. This architecture supports ultra-high-density fiber deployments, up to 288 fibers per rack unit, effectively doubling the density of conventional LC-based panels while maintaining exceptional optical performance through precision ceramic ferrule technology.

To support environments where SN-footprint connectivity is preferred at the equipment interface, Legrand and SENKO have collaborated on an adapter solution that enables seamless interoperability between the acclAIM backbone connector and the SN footprint at the front of the patch panel. This solution gives customers greater deployment flexibility without compromising the integrity or performance of the acclAIM system.

Beyond density and performance, the acclAIM platform also contributes to more sustainable data center design. By eliminating cassette layers and reducing the number of components required to build fiber links, acclAIM minimizes material usage, simplifies installation, and supports longer infrastructure lifecycles. Fewer components mean reduced hardware consumption, lower embodied carbon, and improved long-term scalability.

"SENKO is delighted to collaborate with Legrand, a company leading the way in ceramic multi-fiber backbone connectivity with its acclAIM platform," said Phil Ward, Director of Strategic Marketing, SENKO. "By enabling interoperability with the SN footprint, we're giving customers greater architectural flexibility while supporting high-density, low-loss fiber infrastructures. Just as important, by simplifying connectivity, we reduce unnecessary hardware layers and contribute to a more sustainable and future-ready data center environment."

The interoperable solution will be on display in Legrand Booth #5409 and Senko Booth#1139 at OFC 2026, where attendees can explore how acclAIM's backbone architecture integrates with SN-footprint front connectivity to deliver density, performance, flexibility, and sustainability in next-generation networks.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819). www.legrand.us

About SENKO Advanced Components

SENKO Advanced Components, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of SENKO Advance Co., Ltd., headquartered in Yokkaichi, Japan. With 16 locations worldwide and extensive design and manufacturing capabilities, SENKO is recognized as a global leader in passive fiber optic interconnects and optical components. SENKO has deployed over 1 billion connectors, holds more than 500 patents, and continues to pioneer next-generation connectivity solutions for the Data Center, Telco, and Wireless markets.

To accelerate innovation in emerging applications such as Co-Packaged Optics, optical alignment technologies, and AI-enabling interconnects, SENKO has established the Emerging Technologies Group (ETG), a specialized division focused on developing advanced photonic solutions that address the future of high-performance networking.

For more information, visit www.senko.com.

