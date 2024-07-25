Lehigh Valley Health Network Partners with Blue Zones to Transform Health of the Region

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) announces the next step of its partnership with Blue Zones, an initiative that uses an evidence-based approach to improve community well-being, resilience and economic vitality.

A first-of-its-kind population health initiative, Blue Zones community transformation work is built on over 25 years of research and principles by the company and its founder Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and Explorer, who identified the cultures of the world—or blue zones—with the healthiest, longest-living populations.

LVHN, along with City Center Group, is sponsoring Blue Zones Project in Allentown and Blue Zones Activate™ in Easton and Bethlehem. Blue Zones Project utilizes the community-wide Life Radius® approach, impacting people, places, and policy in the area close to home where people spend 90% of their lives. Blue Zones Activate focuses on the foundational work of improving food environment policies and built environment policies and is an on-ramp to a full Blue Zones Project.

Research shows the two most important factors in a person's health is where they live and how they live. Therefore, Blue Zones works with communities to optimize public policies, social connections, and the places and spaces where people spend the most time (streets, parks, schools, workplaces, grocery stores, faith communities, homes) to help make healthy choices easy and more accessible to all. Participating communities have seen double-digit drops in obesity and smoking rates, economic investment in downtown corridors, grant funding awards to support policies and programs to improve health equity, and measurable savings in health care costs.

LVHN funded the initial Blue Zones assessment in 2023, during which the Blue Zones team did a deep dive into the region to determine if it was feasible to launch a community-wide initiative. "Working together with community leaders, and with results from the assessment, we feel the Lehigh Valley is an ideal place to continue this highly positive effort," says Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, LVHN. "As stewards of public health and preventive medicine, LVHN has a responsibility to support improvements that will elevate the health of our community. This project will help the three largest municipalities in the Lehigh Valley become models for good health and longevity."

The launch of Blue Zones Project and Blue Zones Activate in the Lehigh Valley represents the beginning of a multiyear collaborative effort that involves municipalities in the region working together toward one common goal – to support and build a culture of community health and well-being.

Local municipal leaders are on board and excited about the initiative.

"I am thankful to Lehigh Valley Health Network and City Center Group for bringing the Blue Zones program to the Lehigh Valley," says Easton Mayor Salvatore J. Panto Jr. "I'm honored that they included the residents of Easton in this worthwhile community program that explores health and longevity."

"Bethlehem is excited to join Allentown and Easton as part of this groundbreaking movement," says Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds. "This is just another example of how the three cities work together to tackle issues on a regional level. Blue Zones Activate will build upon existing initiatives and collaborative partnerships to create environments that support healthy lifestyles."

"From day one, my administration has focused on improving health outcomes for Allentown's residents," Allentown Mayor Matthew Tuerk, says. "I'm so grateful to Lehigh Valley Health Network and to City Center Group for their commitment to partnering with Allentown to take this significant leap forward in health equity. Together, we can ensure that our city remains focused on resident well-being through social engagement, healthy activity and nutrition."

"The research-backed and evidence-based models of Blue Zones Project and Blue Zones Activate leads to healthier, happier and more productive communities," says Ben Leedle, CEO of Blue Zones and co-founder of Blue Zones Project. "In the Lehigh Valley, the right forward-thinking public and private sector leaders have come together to get things done for the good of the entire region, which positions us for a successful journey towards a healthier community."

For more information on how businesses, schools and other organizations can become a part of this initiative, contact the local Blue Zones team at bluezonesprojectlehighvalley.com.

About Blue Zones Project®

Blue Zones Project® is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city's environment, policy and social networks. Blue Zones Project is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times bestselling author who identified five cultures of the world — or blue zones — with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner's findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Blue Zones launched the first pilot community in 2009 in Albert Lea, Minn., with groundbreaking results, and the model has since been applied to more than 75 communities in the United States. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in health care costs. For more information, visit bluezones.com.

About Lehigh Valley Health Network

Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) includes 15 hospital campuses, four in Allentown, two in Bethlehem, one in Easton, one in Macungie, one in East Stroudsburg, one in Hazleton, two in Pottsville, one in Dickson City, one in Gilbertsville and one in Lehighton, Pa.; 29 health centers; numerous primary and specialty care physician practices; 21 ExpressCARE locations, including two Children's ExpressCAREs which are the only in the area; pharmacy, imaging, home health, rehabilitation and lab services; and preferred provider services through Valley Preferred. Specialty care includes: trauma care for adults and children, burn care at the Regional Burn Center; kidney and pancreas transplants; perinatal/neonatal, cardiac, cancer, orthopedics, neurology, complex neurosurgery capabilities including national certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, and robotic surgery in 10 specialties. Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute , Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute , Lehigh Valley Institute for Surgical Excellence , Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute and Lehigh Valley Fleming Neuroscience Institute physicians provide the most advanced treatments. Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute is a member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Alliance (MSK Cancer Alliance) , an initiative that helps community providers improve the quality of cancer care and offers access to MSK clinical trials. Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital , the community's first and most trusted children's hospital, provides access to the most pediatric specialties in the region and general pediatrics. Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH) is ranked 20th in the country for orthopedic care, 40th for pulmonology and lung surgery and among the top 6 hospitals in Pennsylvania by U.S. News & World Report . LVH is also ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the top hospital in the Allentown metro area for the 11th year in a row. Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Cedar Crest , LVH–17th Street and LVH–Muhlenberg are the region's only Magnet® hospitals for nursing excellence. Additional information is available by visiting LVHN.org or following us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Contact:

Naomi Imatome-Yun, Blue Zones

[email protected]

917.952.8534

Contact:

Brian Downs, Director, Media Relations, LVHN

[email protected]

484.884.0825

SOURCE Blue Zones