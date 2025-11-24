Seventh add-on acquisition strengthens national footprint as municipalities prioritize full-service partners that can navigate increasingly specialized upfitting requirements

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEHR, a national emergency vehicle upfitting platform, today announced the acquisition of Systems for Public Safety, Inc., a Pacific Northwest provider serving law enforcement, fire, and municipal agencies across the region, as public safety agencies nationwide contend with more complex vehicle specifications, longer lead times, and pressure to maximize equipment uptime.

LEHR Expands Emergency Vehicle Upfitting Platform to the Pacific Northwest with the Acquisition of Systems for Public Safety

"This acquisition advances our strategy of building a true national platform and establishes our presence in the Pacific Northwest," said Daniel Hamm, Chief Executive Officer of LEHR. "Systems for Public Safety's full-service model, expansive service area, and longstanding customer relationships enable us to expand our product offerings, further delivering consistent, high-quality solutions as agencies face more demanding specifications and tighter operational windows."

Systems for Public Safety brings comprehensive upfitting capabilities across emergency vehicle categories, expanding LEHR's geographic reach into key Pacific Northwest markets while adding technical expertise in specialized equipment integration.

"We're excited to join LEHR, which has built the strongest reputation in the emergency vehicle upfitting industry," said Paul Deskins, President of Systems for Public Safety. "This partnership strengthens our ability to serve customers with enhanced capabilities and support, while providing new opportunities for our employees and deepening our relationships with partners."

The acquisition marks LEHR's seventh add-on transaction, complementing organic growth initiatives including new greenfield locations and expanded facilities. The platform now operates 30+ locations nationwide, with continued investment in service infrastructure, technical capabilities, and product breadth.

About LEHR

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, LEHR is a service company that specializes in police, emergency, utility, security and other government upfitting services, delivering turnkey solutions from initial design to final delivery. With 30+ locations nationwide, LEHR is committed to providing the highest quality service, industry-leading products, cutting-edge technology, and field-tested solutions that help agencies operate safely and effectively. LEHR is a portfolio company of Broadwing Capital. For additional information, please visit LEHR.com and follow LEHR on LinkedIn.

About Systems for Public Safety, a LEHR Company

Systems for Public Safety, Inc. (SPS) started as a one-man operation in 2001 addressing the needs of local law enforcement officers around the South Sound in Washington. Simple emergency equipment and mechanical repairs turned into outfitting entire cars, and the business quickly began to expand. One of SPS' most unique features is its expanded offerings – the business is not only an upfitter, but a full-service facility offering mechanical services and facilitating window tinting, graphic application, detailing and transportation. SPS now has four facilities and a staff of more than 25+ team members producing vehicles from line patrol cars to command trucks to special use vehicles. SPS remains committed to providing a stress-free, hassle-free, quality installation while maintaining a safe, high-performance vehicle. Learn more at: https://systemsforpublicsafety.com/.

