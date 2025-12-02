Emergency Vehicle Upfitter LEHR Expands Operations with New 40,000-Square-Foot State-of-the-Art Facility in Nashville

New facility more than doubles capacity and introduces innovative lean manufacturing process to emergency vehicle upfitting industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEHR, the nation's leading emergency vehicle upfitter, today announced the opening of a new 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility centrally in Nashville, Tennessee, under its Truckers Lighthouse brand. The facility more than doubles the company's previous 15,000-square-foot location and introduces an innovative lean manufacturing production line process to the emergency vehicle upfitting industry.

"We are excited to significantly expand our Nashville operations with this state-of-the-art facility," said Daniel Hamm, Chief Executive Officer of LEHR. "This investment demonstrates our commitment to serving our Tennessee customers with enhanced capacity and capabilities. Truckers Lighthouse is pioneering a new approach to vehicle upfitting that will deliver faster turnaround times, improved quality control, and the superior craftsmanship that first responders depend on to keep their communities safe."

The new Nashville facility features a purpose-built installation floor designed specifically for lean manufacturing processes, with three acres of parking to accommodate increased vehicle capacity. The facility opens for vehicle production on December 1, 2025, and is doubling its workforce, including technicians and sales staff, to support the expanded operations. This strategic investment addresses a critical industry challenge: reducing lead times while maintaining the highest quality standards.

"This expansion represents a major milestone for Truckers Lighthouse and builds on our strong presence across Tennessee," said Andy Stoll, President of Truckers Lighthouse, a LEHR company. "We are bringing a brand-new way to approach the upfitting industry that has never been successfully implemented in our sector. Combined with our existing modern facilities in Knoxville and Chattanooga, this positions us as the regional leader in emergency vehicle upfitting. Our strategic location in Davidson County gives us a competitive advantage, as we're the only provider of our caliber directly in the heart of Nashville."

Truckers Lighthouse has earned the trust of Tennessee's largest law enforcement agencies, including Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police Department, Nashville Metro Police, and Chattanooga Police Department, while continuing to serve municipalities and agencies of all sizes across the state.

A grand opening celebration is planned for early 2026.

About LEHR

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, LEHR is a service company that specializes in police, emergency, utility, security and other government upfitting services, delivering turnkey solutions from initial design to final delivery. With 28 locations nationwide, LEHR is committed to providing the highest quality service, industry-leading products, cutting-edge technology, and field-tested solutions that help agencies operate safely and effectively. LEHR is a portfolio company of Broadwing Capital. For additional information, please visit LEHR.com and follow LEHR on LinkedIn.

About Truckers Lighthouse, a LEHR Company

Truckers Lighthouse is an industry-leading provider of emergency vehicle upfitting services for law enforcement, emergency response, and other government agencies. With facilities in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga, the company maintains direct partnerships with major vehicle manufacturers and holds master distributorships with leading equipment vendors, enabling the company to deliver superior value, quality, and reliability to its customers across Tennessee and the surrounding region.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

LEHR Contact:

Daniel Hamm [email protected]

SOURCE LEHR