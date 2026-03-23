VISTA, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems, a Danaher Company and a global leader in anatomic pathology solutions, continues to enhance digital pathology workflows with the US launch of the Aperio GT EliteTM scanner, along with Aperio iQC software incorporating unique rescan functionality. Together, these next-generation innovations deliver unmatched speed, intelligence, and workflow certainty to help accelerate slide processing and review while advancing cancer research for improved outcomes.

Leica Biosystems Solidifies Leadership in Digital Pathology with Launch of Next-Generation Aperio GT Elite Scanner and Aperio iQC Software

The Aperio GT Elite scanner establishes a new benchmark for high-throughput digital pathology research workflows. Engineered for time-critical environments, it delivers exceptional performance with minimal manual intervention and rework.

"Time is the new currency in pathology; from slide preparation to analysis, every moment influences personal outcomes," said Naveen Chandra, Vice President and General Manager of Digital Pathology at Leica Biosystems. "The Aperio GT Elite scanner paired with Aperio iQC software empowers labs to address issues early, reduce rework, and deliver consistent image quality. We are proud to launch solutions to help labs move faster, work smarter, and see more clearly than ever."

Key performance advantages of the Aperio GT Elite scanner include:

Processing 103 slides per hour*

Scanning as fast as 22 seconds per slide*

Two-way slide scanning

SmartScanTM barcode-driven automation to minimize manual handling

When paired with Aperio iQC software, the Aperio GT Elite scanner brings AI–powered quality control (QC) directly into the scanning workflow. The software automatically detects common whole–slide imaging artifacts and alerts users while slides are still on the scanner, before issues become costly or time-consuming. In performance evaluations, Aperio iQC software demonstrated:

69% faster QC review by technicians

24% more artifacts, missed by histotechnicians

Manual quality control for whole slide images typically costs laboratories about $1 per slide in technician time alone. Across high–volume workflows, these routine checks can significantly increase operational expenses while adding to the already heavy workload of laboratory staff—especially during the ongoing shortage of qualified histotechnologists. Aperio iQC software automates these time–consuming, repetitive QC steps, relieving staff of tedious tasks and allowing them to redirect their expertise toward higher–value work that contributes directly to quality and lab efficiency. The software delivers higher quality results through reproducibility and standardization of QC, eliminating the inherent subjectivity of manual review.

"As the only company providing fully integrated, end-to-end solutions across the anatomic pathology lab, Leica Biosystems enables nearly 2 million cancer tests around the world every week, giving us unique insights into the pressures today's laboratories and their teams face," said Gustavo Perez-Fernandez, President at Leica Biosystems. "Our Aperio GT Elite scanner and Aperio iQC software are designed to fit seamlessly within the computational pathology ecosystem, combining advanced imaging, AI-ready analytics, and workflow automation to deliver first-pass confidence at scale. By expanding our portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we're empowering laboratories to drive breakthrough scientific discoveries and, ultimately, improve patient lives worldwide."

Leica Biosystems is trusted by 100% of the Top 50 Hospitals for Cancer, as well as the National Cancer Institute–Designated Cancer Centers, and holds the largest digital pathology instrument install base worldwide.

Visit our website to learn more about the Aperio GT Elite scanner or to schedule a demonstration.

To learn more about Aperio iQC software with innovative rescan technology, including user perspectives, join Leica Biosystems for a webinar on Friday, April 24, 2026. Discover what you'll learn in this webinar and register to attend.

*15mm x 15mm @40x

For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in anatomic and digital pathology solutions. The company offers a comprehensive product range for each step in the pathology process, from sample preparation and staining to imaging and reporting. As the only company to own the full workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, Leica Biosystems is uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each step. The company's mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of its corporate culture. Leica Biosystems is proud to be a Danaher Corporation subsidiary.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Media Contact

Leica Biosystems: Matt McCutcheon, Global External Communications Senior Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Leica Biosystems