Leica Camera AG Presents the Leica Cine 1, its first-ever Cinema TV, at CEDIA Expo 2023

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Officially entering the home cinema market for the first time ever, Leica Camera AG is debuting the Leica Cine 1, its first-ever cinema TV, at the CEDIA Expo 2023, The Premier Event for Home Tech Professionals. Using state-of-the-art laser technology combined with Leica's industry-leading image quality; the storied brand's latest innovation creates a breathtaking cinematic experience in any room. Following its presentation at IFA 2022 in Berlin where it won several innovation awards and debut in the U.S market in January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, the Leica Cine 1 will be available for sale starting September 6th at Leica Stores and select retailers across the United States

The Leica Cine 1 exceeds expectations for the latest generation of cinema TVs. Its innovative triple-RGB laser technology delivers particularly bright images and ensures breathtaking color rendition with a service life of over 25,000 hours. Its sophisticated, Leica-engineered Summicron lens is precisely matched to image size to ensure consistently high imaging performance. Using a streamlined, timeless design combined with easy functionality, the Leica Cine 1 is the culmination of purist design and exceptional engineering that turns any living room into the ultimate home cinema.

This is the first time that the unmistakable quality of Leica imagery can be experienced on 100- or 120-inch displays in 4K quality.

In addition, the Cine 1 uses the brand's own image processing (Leica Image Optimization - LIO™) to optimize picture quality with special algorithms, thus achieving particularly natural color reproduction, detailed color gradations, and excellent contrast transfer. Finally, the outstanding picture is supported by an integrated, high-performance Dolby Atmos audio system for the perfect home cinema experience.

The Leica Cine 1 prioritizes connectivity at the highest level, utilizing the Google's smart TV platform for easy access to the world of streaming entertainment. Hard drives or additional tech such as Blu-ray players or game consoles can be connected via the built-in HDMI and USB inputs, while the screen mirroring function makes it easier than ever to cast entertainment from any personal device. What's more, the projected image of the Leica Cine 1 is considerably less fatiguing for the eyes than conventional TV displays, allowing for longer home cinema nights.

In addition to its technical specifications, the Leica Cine 1 also impresses regarding energy consumption and design. Short-range laser technology consumes significantly less energy than an OLED TV of a comparable size, while Leica's design language is reflected in the durable, silver aluminum body with a slim, automatic dust cover for optimum lens protection. Sophisticated details such as perforated plates on the front and on the sides for better audio output and effective ventilation are the epitome of Leica's high level of technical precision, underlining the high standards of functionality in the design of all Leica products. The approx. 24x16x6 inch projector can easily be integrated into the design of any room and offers an interesting alternative to more heavy and dominant LED displays.

"Cinematic experiences have always been about the perfect blend of artistry and technology, and at Leica, we are proud to embrace that timeless tradition with our first Cinema TV," says Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera. "With the introduction of the Leica Cine 1, we continue to push the boundaries of optical excellence and innovation, inviting enthusiasts and professionals alike to embark on a visual journey like no other. Our commitment to precision engineering and uncompromising quality ensures that every frame on the Leica Cine 1 is a testament to our rich heritage, blending cutting-edge technology with the unparalleled artistry of Leica lenses. As the world enters a new era of immersive entertainment, we invite you to witness our convergence of cinema and technology, where Leica's legacy of optical brilliance truly comes to life."

The Leica Cine 1 will be on view at the 2023 CEDIA Expo from September 7th-9th at booth #3139. To book appointments with Leica at CEDIA 2023, please use this link and contact Richard Jigarjian ([email protected]) for more information. Following their appointment to explore the new cinema TV, registered attendees will also have a chance to enter a raffle to win a new Cine 1 at the Leica CEDIA booth.

Sales for the Leica Cine 1 in the U.S. (at a price of $8,995 for the 100-inch model, and $9,495 for the 120-inch model) will begin on September 6, 2023. Detailed information on the availability of the cinema TV in selected Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and TV/Hifi and home cinema retailers, as well as accessories and installation service, will also be available at www.leica-cinematv.com.

ABOUT LEICA CAMERA

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hessen, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

