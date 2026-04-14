Leica Camera Unveils Chicago Flagship: A Destination for Photography and Design

Celebrating 50 years of Leica's Galleries, Leica Adds a New Cultural Hub to Its Global Network

TEANECK, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera, the renowned German camera and optics company, is proud to announce its new store and opening in Chicago on April 30, 2026. Located in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast, one of the city's most storied cultural and architectural districts, the new store draws on Chicago's creative spirit, offering a dynamic space where visitors can experience rotating gallery exhibitions, participate in workshops through the Leica Akademie, connect with fellow creatives, and discover the latest innovations in imaging technology. Situated on Michigan Avenue, Chicago's premier commercial corridor, the store further solidifies Leica's presence among the world's leading cultural capitals.

Leica Camera Chicago Flagship & Gallery Leica Camera Special 'Chicago Edition 17' Camera

This opening coincides with the 20th anniversary of Leica retail, which began with the brand's first store in Japan. Since that inaugural opening, Leica spaces have created an ecosystem designed not only to showcase precision-engineered tools, but to foster a thriving, connected photographic community. The Chicago flagship is the culmination of this 20-year legacy and adds to a network of around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

This milestone is further marked by the 50th anniversary of the Leica Galleries, a global program that shares a common vision with its retail spaces: presenting photography as an art form, a historical record, and a social voice that can be experienced by people around the globe. With approximately 150 exhibitions taking place annually, they balance contemporary photography by displaying iconic works from both the present day and the past. This new flagship destination reflects the brand's continued cultural expansion and demonstrates a deep commitment to visual storytelling.

"Chicago has one of the most dynamic and layered cultural histories in the world, shaped by artists and storytellers who are not afraid to challenge perspectives," said Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, Art Director & Chief Representative of Leica Galleries International. "Photography is one of the most powerful cultural forces of our time; it influences how we see, how we remember, and how we understand one another. We're excited to become a part of Chicago's vibrant, creative community and contribute to its ongoing cultural conversation."

"For our Leica customers, a camera is not a one-time purchase. It is the beginning of a lifelong journey; and these experiential spaces are essential to cultivating and sustaining that relationship," added Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera North America. "As we open our doors here, our commitment is not only to present extraordinary innovation and photography, but to foster a creative community that brings people together to create lasting emotional impact."

Chicago's architectural heritage forms the foundation of the new Leica Store and Gallery. Its restored Arts & Crafts façade echoes the geometric clarity and meticulous detailing championed by Frank Lloyd Wright, and Louis Sullivan, whose influence helped shape the city's early modern identity. These attributes come to life through Art Deco inspiration, warm materials, clean lines, and Leica's design ethos which mirrors the precision of its beloved camera.

Inside, the 5,000-square foot space spread over two floors unfolds like a dialogue between Chicago's architectural past and the evolving art of photography. The new location serves not only as a destination gallery and communal creative space but also an immersive retail environment where customers can explore and purchase Leica's full range of products, including cameras, watches, home cinema, sport optics, and accessories.

Leica Launches Special Chicago Edition 17 Camera

Named after "The Atelier" Commemoration: 1917, Leica introduces the Chicago Edition 17, a limited-edition silver Leica M11-P with boysenberry leatherette created exclusively for Leica Store Chicago. This special edition pays tribute to the year the historic Perkins, Fellows & Hamilton studio building was constructed, the architectural landmark that now houses Leica's flagship Chicago store and gallery. The camera is an ode to the enduring spirit of creation that continues to shape Leica's house of craftsmanship and design today. The Chicago Edition 17 will release on April 30 and will be available exclusively at Leica Store Chicago.

Leica Store & Gallery Chicago Programming

To honor Chicago's vibrant artistic spirit, Leica Store Chicago will open with a series of events celebrating the city. Installations by renowned artists, Alana Tsui and Dr. Romanelli will debut during the grand opening weekend, highlighting custom and bespoke works of art showcased throughout the store.

The grand opening will also culminate in the inaugural gallery exhibition, Life Unposed, by celebrated Leica photographer Craig Semetko, whose work captures the humor, humanity, and spontaneity of the world around us. Craig will join the opening on April 30 followed by a special artist discussion in conversation with Leica's Chicago Gallerist, Lucas Zenk.

Throughout the season, Leica's exhibitions will showcase work by local Chicago artists, offering a portrait of the city through the eyes of those who know it best. Leica Akademie will host hands-on classes and workshops, inviting creators of all levels to deepen their craft, explore new techniques, and connect with one another in a space designed for learning and discovery. Together, these programs establish the Chicago flagship not only as a retail destination, but as a vibrant cultural hub where community, creativity, and storytelling converge.

Leica Store & Gallery Chicago

800 N. Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60611, USA

Tel: +1 312 705 3670

Email: [email protected]

Store & Gallery Hours

Monday–Saturday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Exhibition Dates

April 30 – July 5, 2026

Opening Reception

April 30, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

May 1, 2026

Artist talk and book signing for America Unposed with Craig Semetko

Panel with Chicago artists

Beers and Cameras event

Additional community programming throughout the opening weekend

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality lenses for glasses and watches and is also represented in the home theater segment with its own projectors. Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie, and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

50 Years of Leica Galleries

For 50 years, Leica Galleries across the globe have existed as more than mere exhibition spaces. They are places for imagination, dialogue, and connection. Since the first Leica Gallery opened in Wetzlar in 1976, a global network of Leica Galleries has grown across continents. These galleries are united by the belief that images have the power to move people and change perspectives. The Leica Galleries celebrate the art of seeing and the power of photography. They have been bringing cultures, generations, and stories together, spanning borders, for half a century – reinforcing the idea that true photography is timeless and that seeing is still a universal language.

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SOURCE Leica Camera AG