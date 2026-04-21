Leica Gallery New York Presents Exhibition at AIPAD The Photography Show

TEANECK, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Store & Gallery New York is proud to announce its participation in AIPAD - The Photography Show, one of the world's leading international art fairs dedicated to photography. Taking place from April 22 to April 26, 2026, at the Park Avenue Armory (Booth C11), this marks the first time a Leica Gallery is exhibiting at AIPAD, positioning Leica among the most influential galleries in the global photography landscape.

Leica Gallery New York Presents Exhibition at AIPAD - Photo by Mathieu Bitton Leica Gallery New York Presents Exhibition at AIPAD - Photo by Ismail Ferdous

This landmark presentation brings together a curated selection of 13 distinguished photographers, including Alex Webb, Rebecca Norris Webb, Donna Ferrato, Ismail Ferdous, Jeff Mermelstein, Landon Nordeman, Lauren Welles, Mathieu Bitton, Phil Penman, Rania Matar, Ralph Gibson, Sara Messinger, and Stasia Schmidt. The exhibition reflects a dynamic range of photographic voices, from established masters to contemporary storytellers, spanning documentary, fine art, and cultural narratives.

The exhibition underscores Leica's ongoing commitment to photography as both an art form and a cultural force. By participating in AIPAD, Leica Gallery New York steps onto a global stage, reinforcing its role within New York's arts and culture ecosystem while engaging with an international audience of collectors, curators, and photography enthusiasts.

At the heart of the exhibition is a shared ethos: photography as a medium for storytelling, truth, and human connection. Many of the featured artists are recipients of prestigious Leica distinctions, including the Leica Hall of Fame Award, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), and the Leica Women Foto Project. Their work exemplifies Leica's legacy of empowering photographers to document the world with authenticity and precision.

Leica cameras have long served as trusted tools for artists seeking to capture decisive moments and enduring narratives. The photographers presented in this exhibition continue that tradition, using Leica systems to explore themes of identity, place, and social change. Their work demonstrates how the camera becomes more than a device. It becomes a companion in the creative process, enabling a distinct way of seeing.

Public hours for the exhibition begin Thursday, April 23, with additional programming throughout the weekend, including collector events and special access evenings. The presentation offers visitors an opportunity to engage directly with exceptional works while experiencing the breadth and depth of Leica photography today. This moment also builds on Leica's broader cultural legacy. Since the establishment of the first Leica Gallery in 1976, the company has fostered a global network dedicated to promoting photographic excellence and dialogue. Today, Leica Galleries continue to serve as spaces for exchange, reflection, and discovery, presenting both iconic and emerging perspectives from across the photographic world.

With its debut at AIPAD, Leica Gallery New York not only celebrates the art of photography but also affirms its place within the international cultural conversation, bringing together history, innovation, and contemporary vision under one roof.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics, with a longstanding reputation for quality engineering and iconic design. An integral part of Leica's brand culture is its commitment to the promotion of photography through its global network of Leica Galleries, the Leica Akademie, and renowned awards programs.

For further information, please visit: www.leica-camera.com

50 Years of Leica Galleries

For 50 years, Leica Galleries across the globe have existed as more than mere exhibition spaces. They are places for imagination, dialogue, and connection. Since the first Leica Gallery opened in Wetzlar in 1976, a global network of Leica Galleries has grown across continents. These galleries are united by the belief that images have the power to move people and change perspectives. The Leica Galleries celebrate the art of seeing and the power of photography. They have been bringing cultures, generations, and stories together, spanning borders, for half a century – reinforcing the idea that true photography is timeless and that seeing is still a universal language.

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SOURCE Leica Camera USA