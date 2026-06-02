The Big Screen in Compact Form

TEANECK, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Smart Projection has expanded its portfolio with the Leica Cine Compact 1, a particularly compact and flexible mini projector that combines state-of-the-art laser technology with sophisticated functionality. The Cine Compact 1 provides a straightforward plug-and-play home entertainment experience, offering Leica's renowned picture quality. Thanks to its combination of outstanding picture and sound quality, maximum compatibility, and a compact, stylish design, the projector provides versatile, user-friendly solutions for flexible use in the field of modern home entertainment. Whether used in living rooms, on walls or ceilings, in gardens or on terraces, the smart mini projector delivers an impressive movie theater experience with a brightness of up to 1,700 lumens and a projection size of up to 220 inches. Thanks to its 360° rotation system, it can even be used without a permanently installed screen.

Leica Cine Compact 1 The Big Screen in Compact Form Leica Cine Compact 1 The Big Screen in Compact Form

Building on a long tradition of optical expertise that began in 1926 with the first Leica projector, which thrilled audiences with its large images, the Leica Cine Compact 1 continues this legacy in a contemporary form. Inside the projector, a precisely tuned optical system ensures outstanding image quality. A Leica Summicron zoom lens with aspherical elements, a high-performance 0.47" DMD image chip, and modern Triple RGB laser technology produce razor-sharp 4K images characterized by crisp details, natural colors, and impressive brightness. Leica's proprietary image processing technology (Leica Image Optimization – LIO™) further enhances the image performance, ensuring consistently high display quality, regardless of image size or location. Dolby Vision also guarantees precise contrasts and subtle brightness transitions.

One of the Leica Cine Compact 1's distinguishing features is its exceptional flexibility. Thanks to its integrated 360° rotation system, images can be projected from almost any angle onto walls, ceilings, and other surfaces. Automatic functions – such as zoom, autofocus, keystone correction, and intelligent screen framing – handle setup on their own, providing a perfectly aligned image instantly with no manual effort required. This makes the projector a particularly straightforward solution for everyday use. The optional Leica stand provides additional flexibility, allowing you to elegantly integrate the projector into a variety of living areas. Alternatively, an integrated tripod thread enables the projector to be mounted on the ceiling.

The Leica Cine Compact 1 also impresses with its connectivity and ease-of-use features. Its integrated VIDAA operating system offers direct access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. The projector can be seamlessly incorporated into existing setups and flexibly expanded via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit as well as HDMI and USB ports. Its integrated sound system delivers clear, expansive sound, which can be supplemented with external speakers via Bluetooth 5.4 or HDMI. The system's included Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS Virtual:X audio technologies provide an immersive surround sound experience.

The Leica Cine Compact 1's features are rounded off by its elegant design, high-quality craftsmanship, and durability. Its solid aluminum Bauhaus-style housing with an elegant glass front ensures precise optical alignment, efficient thermal management, and consistently stable performance. Designed for long-term use, its energy-efficient Triple RGB laser technology guarantees consistently high image brightness that will last for many years to come.

The Leica Cine Compact 1 comes with an eco-friendly transport case made of fully recyclable EPP material that combines functionality with sustainability. The case allows for convenient storage and safe transportation of the projector, completely replacing the otherwise standard transport packaging.

The Leica Cine Compact 1 will be available starting June 18th, 2026, at a retail price of $1,995.00. The Cine Compact 1 will be available in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the USA, Canada, and Asia (including the Middle East, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and, from July, Japan).

About Leica Smart Projection GmbH

Leica Smart Projection GmbH, a subsidiary of Leica Camera AG, specializes in the development, engineering, and worldwide sales of premium-class digital smart projectors and streaming services for personal use. Like all Leica brand products, the projectors in the company's home theater segment are synonymous with optical perfection, based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design combined with innovative technologies.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality lenses for glasses and watches, and is also represented in the home theater segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie, and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

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SOURCE Leica Camera USA