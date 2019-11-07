Leica Microsystems and Precision Lens Sign Agreement to Expand Leica Ophthalmic Portfolio Market Opportunity in the U.S. Midwest

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Microsystems Inc., a developer and manufacturer of microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures, and Cameron Ehlen Group, d/b/a Precision Lens ("Precision Lens"), have signed an exclusive distribution agreement. Precision Lens, which sells and distributes intraocular lens (IOLs) and supplies for cataract surgery in its markets, will be Leica's exclusive channel partner for ophthalmic surgical microscopes and digital imaging equipment for the OR in select geographies in the U.S. Midwest. Under the agreement, Precision Lens will deploy a dedicated sales team to introduce the Leica ophthalmic portfolio to surgeons in 12 states, namely Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

"With a long track record of earning their customers' respect through exceptional service, expertise and integrity, we are very excited to partner with Precision Lens to help showcase Leica's innovative family of ophthalmic products to more physicians, large practice groups, surgery centers and hospitals," says Philip Loprinzi, Director of Sales – Ophthalmology, Leica Microsystems - Americas.

Paul Ehlen, CEO of Precision Lens, stated, "We are very selective about the products we distribute and believe the portfolio of innovative ophthalmic microscopes from Leica will be very well-received by our customers. For over twenty-seven years we have been successfully representing leading ophthalmology companies and providing healthcare professionals with a wide array of innovative solutions for the care of their patients. We are excited to deploy a dedicated team to exclusively promote the Leica Microsystems portfolio within our territory. Leica products provide us with the value and innovation we strive to provide our customers."

"Precision Lens' mission to offer eye care providers the best technology options available in the marketplace is a perfect complement to Leica's commitment of providing medical experts with the leading edge optical solutions tailored to meet their individual requirements," added Greg Bonner, General Manager for Leica Microsystems Medical Division – Americas. "We look forward to this partnership with Precision Lens in meeting surgeons needs and strengthening Leica's position in this important region of the country."

About Precision Lens

Precision Lens, located in Bloomington, Minnesota, is a Midwest distributor offering eye care providers with the best technology options available. Our team strives to earn our customers respect through exceptional service, expertise, and integrity. We provide high-quality products and uphold ourselves to the highest standard of service. For more information, please visit www.precisionlens.net.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, the company is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning and super-resolution microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopy.

Leica Microsystems has seven major plants and product development sites around the world. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany.

SOURCE Leica Microsystems

